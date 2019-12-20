Reunite with Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty Griswold as their plans for an old-fashioned family Christmas turn into a comedy of errors. Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo reprise their roles as the heads of Chicago’s Griswold family in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the third installment of the popular National Lampoon’s Vacation series. Clark wants everything to be perfect this season but his overabundance of exterior Christmas lights causes a citywide power outage, a sorely needed Christmas bonus doesn’t come through, uninvited relatives squat on his property, and Christmas dinner turns into a disaster. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Why not relish in the inanity while indulging in a holiday meal at Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528), and be thankful the Griswolds aren’t doing the catering? The theater’s holiday-themed Dinner and a Movie night features sumptuous fare served up by local chefs Andrea Abedi and Honey J. Yohalem. Dine on braised Hawaiian kalua pork, grilled organic sweet green onions, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, mango and pineapple poke, gluten-free Hawaiian coleslaw, and more (a vegetarian option is available). For dessert, enjoy a gluten-free coconut and lime pie with a macadamia nut crust. Quench your thirst for a holiday cocktail with a Mele Kalikimaka Mai Tai or a spiced coconut-milk eggnog.
Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, followed by a 7 p.m. screening of the classic 1989 comedy. As the tagline states, “yule crack up.”
Tickets are $40 ($20 for children), available at the box office or online at jeancocteaucinema.com. — Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.