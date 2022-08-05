'Fire of Love' a portrait of a lava-obsessed Romeo and Juliet

You think your love life is hot? For French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, their shared passion burned with the heat of a planet on fire. Director Sara Dosa’s documentary Fire of Love assembles explosive footage from the Krafft archives to tell the fevered story of a science-minded Romeo and Juliet, so dedicated to each other and their work that they died together, victims of a pyroclastic flow during a 1991 eruption of Mount Unzen in Japan.

The couple frequently come across like explorers in a sci-fi adventure; in one 1968 expedition, we see the Kraffts don heat-resistant silver suits and metal helmets to protect against the elements. As they venture precariously close to flaming red “volcano bombs,” they look like performers in some site-specific, ecological carnival whose massive, abstract sets are going up in flames all around them.

