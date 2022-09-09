Man who vanished ensured thousands of Jews didn't

Millions of people — both Holocaust survivors and an untold number of their descendants — likely owe their lives to Raoul Wallenberg, says Santa Fean Esther Kovari.
Kovari wouldn’t be here had the Swedish architect not saved her mother from death at the hands of Nazis toward the end of World War II, she says. Her mother, Judit Brody, is 89 and lives in England. Her father, Tamas Kovari, died in 2010.
Kovari will introduce the first half of the 2005 documentary The Case of Raoul Wallenberg — Saviour and Victim on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Center for Contemporary Arts. The second half of the film will be available to stream that day and the following at sftbs.org/register.
The screening is part of the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival event, Raoul Wallenberg: A Hero for Our Time. It includes a panel discussion with law professor and diplomat David Scheffer; historian and Wallenberg expert Susanne Berger; and Stephen Kovary, who will talk about his experience in Budapest, Hungary, in World War II. The event roughly coincides with the 110th anniversary of Wallenberg’s birth: Aug. 4, 1912.
After Wallenberg studied in the United States in the 1930s, the U.S. War Refugee Board recruited him in June 1944 to travel to Hungary as first secretary to the Swedish legation, a term describing a diplomatic minister’s office. His mission: aid and rescue some of the more than 200,000 Budapest Jews facing deportation and slaughter, in part by issuing them certificates of protection from the legation. (Sweden was neutral in the war.)
“The Germans and Hungarian Nazis planned to murder the remaining Hungarian Jews, all in Budapest, by fall of 1944,” Kovari says, relating stories her mother told her growing up. “My mother’s family’s apartment was raided by police, so they went to Wallenberg and got the Swedish protective passes. Then instead of being relocated to the ghetto, where many starved, they were relocated to a building under the protection of the Swedish government — nominally anyway. Jews without protective passes, or not in protected houses, were deported to concentration camps or shot.”
Despite his lack of diplomatic experience, Wallenberg ended up leading one of the Holocaust’s most extensive and successful rescue efforts. He used Swedish and War Refugee Board funding to set up hospitals and nurseries and to designate more than 30 safe houses in a Budapest ghetto reserved for Jews who had been issued certificates of protection from neutral countries. More than 100,000 Jews remained in Budapest when Soviet forces liberated the city in February 1945, and Wallenberg and his colleagues are credited with helping ensure their survival.
Wallenberg’s story is preserved in multiple books, the documentary, and a 1985 TV miniseries called Wallenberg: A Hero’s Story. The name of the road leading to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is named after him.
“Most people don’t even know who he was now,” Kovari says. “That’s what really feels bad to me: Someone who took such enormous risks and ultimately died as a result. It’s been forgotten, even though probably millions of people at this point owe their existence to him.”
Unfortunately, Wallenberg’s own story lacked a happy ending — or a tidy one.
He last was seen with Soviet officials on Jan. 17, 1945, as the Red Army seized Budapest. He wasn’t glimpsed again in public, for reasons that aren’t clear; it’s assumed he was detained on suspicion of espionage.
In 1956, a Soviet government report suggested Wallenberg had died on July 17, 1947, at the Lubyanka Prison in Moscow. However, people reported seeing him in the penal system after 1947, and the date and circumstances of his death remain a mystery. In October 2016, Swedish officials declared Wallenberg legally dead.
Russia had been due to release documents related to Wallenberg’s disappearance this year, but that may to have been scuttled amid the attack on Ukraine.
Kovari says her parents left Hungary in 1956 amid an uprising against the nation’s communist government. Kovari was born in England and moved to the United States in 1981.
She says her interest in Wallenberg’s story has grown in recent years, for multiple reasons.
“In the United States, we have the rise of white nationalist movements and rise of violence, threats of violence, and people in public office being threatened with violence for just doing their jobs,” she says. “And to me, that’s very reminiscent of what was happening in the ’30s and ’40s” in Europe.
Wallenberg, who was not Jewish, unwittingly set an example for future generations, Kovari says.
“There are many situations in the world now where people really need to stand up against evil,” she says. “[Wallenberg] had no reason to risk his happiness, his safety, his life. He just had this incredible compassion for other human beings.”