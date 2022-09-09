Man who vanished ensured thousands of Jews didn't

Raoul Wallenberg 

Millions of people — both Holocaust survivors and an untold number of their descendants — likely owe their lives to Raoul Wallenberg, says Santa Fean Esther Kovari.

Kovari wouldn’t be here had the Swedish architect not saved her mother from death at the hands of Nazis toward the end of World War II, she says. Her mother, Judit Brody, is 89 and lives in England. Her father, Tamas Kovari, died in 2010.

