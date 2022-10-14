It’s October, y’all. You know that means horror movies and thrillers all month long (at the very least), and the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s got you covered on that score. Horror entries are as much a staple of the annual festival as any genre, but there are some choice offerings this year, including a moody and evocative Indigenous thriller, a story of augmented reality (AR) gone awry, a true-life tale of a serial killer and the female journalist who exposed him, and a tale of vampires good and bad.
HOLY SPIDER
Trailer: youtu.be/ugq_aTKMh4U
Family man Saeed (Mehdi Bajestani) embarks on his own religious quest to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of street prostitutes. Female journalist Rahimi (Zar Amir-Ebrahimi) descends into the holy city’s dark underbelly to investigate. As she draws closer to exposing Saeed’s crimes, the opportunity for justice grows harder to attain because the murderer is embraced by many as a hero. The film is based on the true story of the “Spider Killer,” Saeed Hanaei, who killed 16 women between 2000 and 2001. Directed by Ali Abbasi. 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Center for Contemporary Arts, 116 minutes, in Persian with subtitles, $15
L’INHUMAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/-tzmSGsqADw
Mathieu Cote (Samian) is a brilliant neurosurgeon whose perfect life is falling apart because of an impending divorce, a lost job, substance abuse, and the sudden death of his father, which forces him to return home to Anishinaabe territory — a place he’s avoided for all his adult life. On a journey to scatter his father’s ashes in the heart of their ancestral territory, Cote is pursued by and becomes the prey of the evil supernatural creature called a Wendigo. Directed by Jason Brennan. 9 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 20, and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Violet Crown, 84 minutes, in English and French with subtitles, $15
MURMUR
Trailer not available
Five friends from the Bay Area venture into the Redwood National Forest to play an augmented reality (AR) game called Murmur. The Murmur app uses their cellphone screens as intermediaries between the players and the real world, but their own reality becomes dangerously distorted as they go deeper into the game. Director Mark Polish, along with his brother Michael Polish, is part of the producing, acting, writing, and directing team known informally as the Polish Brothers (Twin Falls Idaho). The film stars the director’s daughter, Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer), Colin Ford (Push), and April Martucci (Stray Dogs). The director will attend the screening. 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Violet Crown, 94 minutes, $15
TWILIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/kTiaKvXqOtQ
Based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2005 novel of the same name, Twilight (2008) stars Kristen Stewart (The Runaways) as 17-year-old Bella Swan, who falls in love with Edward (Robert Pattinson), a teenage vampire. It’s more young adult romance than horror — still, it’s got vampires. And more than one. A trio of them, responsible for a series of deaths in the area, threaten to upend Bella and Edward’s relationship. Meanwhile, Edward refuses Bella’s request to transform her into a creature of the night so they can be together for eternity. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who will introduce the film. 4:50 p.m. Oct 22, Santa Fe Railyard Park, 122 minutes, free