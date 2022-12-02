Korean War aviator drama is slow to take off

Jonathan Majors stars as barrier-breaking aviator Jesse Brown in the Korean War drama Devotion.

The final act of Devotion, set during the first months of the Korean War, is unexpectedly moving. The poignancy comes as a surprise because most of the preceding scenes are slack and prosaic. This is a fighter-pilot drama that takes more than 90 minutes to get up to emotional speed.

Inspired by a true story, according to the opening credits, Devotion charts the slow-developing bond between Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator to complete U.S. Navy training, and his white cohort Tom Hudner (Glen Powell, who’s one of the movie’s executive producers). According to Jake Crane and Jonathan A.H. Stewart’s script, which is based on Adam Makos’ 2017 book of the same name, Hudner is the colleague who’s most accepting of Brown. Ultimately, the two are inextricably linked when one of them crashes and the other attempts a rescue that must be accomplished quickly or not at all.

