'Kindred' is a bold, if uneven, homage to a masterpiece

Micah Stock (left) and Mallori Johnson in a still from Kindred.

 Tina Rowden

It's been more than four decades since Octavia E. Butler published Kindred, her genre-defying novel about a young Black woman who spontaneously travels through time from 1976 to 1815, where she finds herself on the Maryland plantation that once held her ancestors in bondage. Classic and beloved across generations, Kindred has long been ripe for an on-screen adaptation. But for the same reasons, reimagining Kindred is a tall and delicate order: Any reinterpretation must be grounded in the themes — generational trauma, survival, power and privilege, among them — that Butler explored so adroitly in her book.

FX on Hulu's adaptation, developed for television by the playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octaroon), seems to understand this inherent challenge and rises to meet it with a modern retelling that brings the central story closer to our own present day. It's 2016 when Dana James (Mallori Johnson) is inexplicably pulled back to the antebellum horrors of the 19th century.

The time jump may rankle purists but it's hard to imagine that an author as prescient as Butler, who died in 2006, wouldn't appreciate such an update. Her work, which also includes Parable of the Sower and its Nebula Award-winning sequel Parable of the Talents, contemplated climate change, wealth inequality, and the racial inequities on which America — whether we acknowledge it — was founded. Setting Kindred in 1976 as Butler did originally wouldn't do it justice today.

Popular in the Community