'The Crown,' good as ever, may change your opinion of Charles and Diana

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki portray Charles and Diana in Season 5 of the Netflix series The Crown.

Early in the first season of Netflix’s The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother advises the newly anointed 25-year-old royal in a moment of uncertainty to remember that the monarchy answers not to the British public, but to God himself.

“Monarchy is God’s sacred mission to grace and dignify the Earth,” Queen Mary says sternly. “To give ordinary people an ideal to strive toward.” Elizabeth, inscrutable even in her younger years, gives her a long look.

Popular in the Community