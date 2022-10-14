Although “international” is now part of the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s name, New Mexico still features prominently in some of the offerings.
A documentary focuses on Stewart Udall, an environmental trailblazer who spent his later years in Santa Fe and wrote a book about Spanish history while here. Native horse culture is highlighted. And a veteran character actor’s life challenges are explored.
The following are films that feature scenery or subject matter especially familiar to New Mexicans.
Stewart Udall was a congressman out of Arizona who then served as the U.S. Interior secretary. The Democrat died at his home in Santa Fe in March 2010 at age 90; his son, also a Democrat, was a New Mexico congressman from 2009 to 2021 and now is the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand. The elder Udall is credited with playing a huge role in taking on racial and environmental injustices, improving international relations, and fighting climate change. The documentary is directed by John de Graaf, who will attend the showing. 2:45 p.m. Oct. 22, Center for Contemporary Arts, 77 minutes, $15
This modern love story focuses on the relationship between high school sweethearts Jamey and Chiara and how it changes after a crush from Chiara’s past introduces them to polyamory. The narrative feature is directed by New Mexico’s Freedom Hopkins (2020 Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama), who will attend the showing. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Violet Crown, 95 minutes, $15
NATIVE HORSE
Trailer not available
The documentary takes viewers on a tour of Native horse culture, featuring scenery in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, and Utah. The film, directed by James Anaquad Kleinert, includes Native elders Saginaw Grant, Scott N. Momaday, Michael Horse, and Tokala Black Elk. It’s in Spanish, with English subtitles. 12:15 p.m. Oct. 22, Jean Cocteau Cinema, 57 minutes, $15
ACTING LIKE NOTHING IS WRONG
Trailer not available
Character actor Jim Hoffmaster’s face might look familiar, recognizable from roles such as Kermit on the American version of the comedy/drama TV show Shameless. After an unstable upbringing, Hoffmaster navigates an ongoing series of personal and professional struggles, as tracked in this documentary feature. Featuring Academy Award winner Wes Studi and directed by Jane Rosemont, both of Santa Fe. Hoffmaster and Rosemont will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Center for Contemporary Arts, 90 minutes, $15
JETHICA
Trailer not available
This supernatural black comedy tells the story of a woman who seeks help from beyond the grave to get rid of a persistent stalker. Director Pete Ohs (Youngstown) shot his narrative feature in New Mexico. 10:45 a.m. Oct. 21, Violet Crown, 70 minutes, $15 ◀