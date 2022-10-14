Films of particular local interest

Harem Complex

Although “international” is now part of the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s name, New Mexico still features prominently in some of the offerings.

A documentary focuses on Stewart Udall, an environmental trailblazer who spent his later years in Santa Fe and wrote a book about Spanish history while here. Native horse culture is highlighted. And a veteran character actor’s life challenges are explored.

The following are films that feature scenery or subject matter especially familiar to New Mexicans.

Films of particular local interest

Acting Like Nothing Is Wrong

Popular in the Community