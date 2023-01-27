I, Zombie

Bill Nighy anchors screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro’s elegant adaptation of the 1952 Kurosawa film Ikiru.

The task at hand has never seemed so simple as it is in Living, an English-language remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru (1952). Screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro sets his version in 1950s London, and director Oliver Hermanus has used softened colors and long takes to carefully recreate the cinematic feel of the era.

Mr. Williams (Bill Nighy) is a brittle public works director bent to his routine. His days begin and end with a train commute. The hours in between are a monotony of shuffling papers and strictly adhering to the Sisyphean bureaucratic process. The first 15 minutes of the film convey the stultifying existence of Williams and the elder members of his staff, although some of the younger workers can’t help but sneak smiles and share jocular asides as they work around a large table of towering inboxes.

