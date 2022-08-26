'House of the Dragon' is 'Game of Thrones' with more wigs, less grandeur

Set 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon dives into the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

Game of Thrones trumpeted its continental scope at the start of every episode with its roving opening credits. Ever-stirring no matter how uninspired or unsatisfying the medieval fantasy drama could get, they swept across a mechanical miniature of the Seven Kingdoms and the lands beyond, evincing the loose federation’s tenuousness and grandeur, as well as the ingenuity and care required to keep the realm from entropy and collapse.

Three years after that series’ (widely derided) finale, Westeros, the Europe-like landmass on which the Seven Kingdoms sit, returns in a reduced new form. Created by book author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon (which premiered Sunday, Aug. 21) is set 200 years before the original show and comparatively diminutive in scale. Based on parts of Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, the initially rocky prequel series dives into the history of the Targaryen dynasty — and the family civil war that hastens its end.

