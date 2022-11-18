HBO's 'The White Lotus' returns for Season 2 with sex on its mind

The second season of Mike White’s award-winning HBO series The White Lotus trades a lush Hawaiian setting for a posh resort in Italy.

Michael Corleone’s retreat to Sicily in 1972’s The Godfather starts out pleasant enough: he meets and marries a local woman named Apollonia.

But by the end of his stay, a car bomb kills her and shatters him. Arguably, her death serves as little more than a plot device and character motivation for her grieving husband.

At one point in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus — which replaces the lush Hawaiian setting from the Emmy-winning first season with a White Lotus resort in Sicily, the place that eroded Michael’s soul — a small group visits the house where that very scene was filmed. In the driveway is a replica of the car. Inside it, a replica of Apollonia.

