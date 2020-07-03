Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Fandago Now, Apple TV, 3 chiles
We open on a young black man in police custody. Mike Anderson, a college senior, has been accused of sexual assault. He says that all he did was walk a drunk friend home, but the police play it like he’s definitely a predator. And then, suddenly, he’s free to go. It wasn’t him, they say. The audience understands that this is something that happens to black men.
Mike (Keith Stone Griffith) attends a small, mostly white New England liberal arts college. We follow him as he meets up with two friends, Eddie (Ramon Nuñez) and Michelle (Dahiana Castro), on their way to a black literature seminar. Mike’s friends know about the arrest. They’re concerned about him, but he doesn’t want to talk about it.
If some of the acting or writing that takes place outside of the classroom feels a bit forced, the movie settles into itself around the seminar table, where students discuss writing by James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, August Wilson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. The discussion is basic enough to welcome viewers who are unfamiliar with these authors, but the ideas are provocative enough to satisfy an audience hungering for something more advanced. Their professor, Carla (Daphne Danielle), expertly balances a complicated pedagogical structure of students reading aloud and interpreting text with the freedom to let the conversation veer off course if something important seems to be developing.
Written and directed by Menelek Lumumba, 1 Angry Black Man is more than a convincing reenactment of a literature seminar. It’s a distillation of a much larger piece of the contemporary American story, strikingly well-timed for 2020, when college students were sent home from their campuses to learn online. There’s something poignant yet uncanny about watching this fictional version of a college class unfold onscreen. The students discuss politics, race, and other issues, first in the context of the readings, and then more personally. They know each other from outside of class, so they’re familiar with each other’s ideological positions, as well as with their sex lives. Stated and unstated tensions simmer under the surface. This is especially interesting when it comes to exchanges about emotional triggers, privilege, feminism, and other button-pushing topics. The class’s resident Republican, Kyle (William W. Wallace), is aggressively smug but convincing in his arguments. He directs most of his ire toward two young white women who are terrified of being perceived as racist.
1 Angry Black Man has a limited set and more closely resembles a theatrical production than a feature film. It’s an exercise in what it can look like when people of different belief systems stay in a room together even after the conversations get difficult. It’s a celebration of liberal education and critical thinking at a time when colleges and universities are under attack by both the right and the left. And it’s a lesson in how sometimes none of this can transcend the humiliation of being falsely accused of a crime by someone you thought was your friend.
