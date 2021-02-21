Period drama, rated R, 121 minutes, Violet Crown, 3.5 chiles
“Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something?” asks Héloïse, a young woman experiencing romantic passion for the first time. It’s a beautiful line, but it’s also emblematic of the spirit of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a film in which everything feels stunningly fresh, raw, and new.
And it’s all happening in the 18th century, to boot. French director Céline Sciamma, known for far more gritty and contemporary films, has found a way to make a period film that feels so vital, at times it seems it could spontaneously combust. Which is exactly what happens to Héloïse’s dress at one point, a captivating and disturbing image that explains the title of this film.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a story of unexpected passion between two women. But it’s more than that: The film explores this forbidden love against a larger backdrop of the possibilities for female self-fulfillment in the late 1700s, through the story of a young artist, Marianne.
Female artists of the time, Sciamma has explained, produced work that hangs in museums around the world — and yet the outside world knows very little about them. Sciamma, who won the best screenplay award for this film at Cannes, seeks to honor these forgotten women.
We first meet Marianne (a vibrant Noémie Merlant), the only woman traveling in a boat full of wordless sailors (virtually the only men who appear in the film). She is en route to an island where she’s been commissioned to paint a portrait. When the wooden crate carrying her blank canvases falls into the ocean, she dives recklessly into the waves to retrieve it. Her canvases are her life.
Marianne arrives on the rocky beach of her destination (the craggy coast of Brittany, its wild beauty wonderfully captured here) and climbs a cliff to an isolated chateau. Its cavernous halls are inhabited only by three women: a widowed countess (Valeria Golino), her daughter Héloïse (the appealing French star Adèle Haenel), and Sophie, the maid (Luàna Bajrami).
Soon, Marianne learns the true nature of her assigned task. She already knew she was to paint a portrait of Héloïse, a sort of advertisement for an arranged marriage to a Milanese man. What Marianne didn’t know is that she would have to paint in secret.
That’s because Héloïse, undoubtedly in silent protest of her fate, has refused to be painted. The previous artist failed, unable to capture her face. So Marianne’s job is ostensibly to be Héloïse’s companion on daytime walks along the cliffs, and to paint at night, clandestinely.
At first, Héloïse is happy with the arrangement, because it allows her to venture outside; her mother has forbidden her that freedom out of fear she will meet the fate of her older sister, who fell from the cliffs to her death (it’s strongly suggested that she jumped on purpose).
But as she grows closer to Héloïse, Marianne feels the need to reveal her true purpose. And when she shows her the finished work, a conventionally pleasing likeness, Héloïse protests that she doesn’t look anything like the portrait. “I didn’t know you were an art critic,” Marianne responds angrily, explaining that in painting, there are certain rules and conventions. Deep down, she knows Héloïse is right, and destroys her own work.
Then Héloïse shocks everyone by offering to pose for a new portrait. When the mother leaves for an extended trip, the three women — Marianne, Héloïse, and maid Sophie — are left on their own, forming new and surprising bonds that transcend both convention and class.
But the main relationship is between Héloïse and Marianne, and the way their ardor is allowed to slowly unfold is both heartwarming and, given the dismal prospects for a future together, heartbreaking.
Not to give too much away, but the final scenes of the film hurtle us into the world outside, beyond the isolated life in which this forbidden love was born. One of the last shots is a long, unforgettable look at one of the women, experiencing joy and sadness and relief and regret, all at once.
“Don’t go too fast,” a character says at one point in the film. “Take the time to look.” She’s speaking of the act of painting, but could just as well be advising us moviegoers, and she is right: Don’t watch this film too fast. Take the time to look.
