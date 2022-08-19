Films in the flesh: Native Cinema Showcase again an in-theater experience

Filmmaker Fritz Bitsoie (Diné), who grew up in Gallup, watched proudly this year as his short feature/documentary The Trails Before Us was picked up by film festivals far from home.
The film, about a teenage Diné mountain biker hosting the first Enduro race in the Navajo Nation, has been featured in festivals in the Bay Area; Telluride, Colorado; Flagstaff and Phoenix, Arizona; and Missoula, Montana.
The next stop is the Native Cinema Showcase, a Santa Fe event Bitsoie knows well. He has attended in past years and didn’t foresee the day when he’d proudly watch others react to his work.
“It’s been a really incredible year in terms of how the film’s been received — the audience it’s reaching and the feedback that we’re getting,” says Bitsoie, who now lives in Oakland, California. “I’m just really thankful that it was an opportunity for me to approach a story on my own terms.”
Bitsoie’s work is one of 30 short films and five features from eight countries featured in this year’s curated showcase, which is part of the 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market and runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21.
Each year’s showcase has a loose theme, says Cindy Benitez, program manager at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, which organizes the festival. The theme is selected based on the collective content of the films being shown. This year’s theme is “being conscious of the past and the legacies that have been built, but also reimagining a more flourishing future for newer generations,” she says.
All showings are in-person — a marked change from the past two years, when the pandemic dictated online-only attendance. Viewers experience films differently in private, Benitez says.
“Online, you can click on a film or pause it. [You’re] not really having that interaction of being in a whole room with people and hearing their reactions, or being with the filmmaker asking them one-on-one questions in person,” she says.
The showcase kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 18, with a showing of Bootlegger, directed by Caroline Monnet. That film, about two women in a northern Quebec community who are sharply divided over the free sale of alcohol, is in French and Anishinaabemowin with English subtitles.
Other offerings at the showcase include the feature films Night Raiders, about a mother joining an underground band of vigilantes to rescue her daughter from a state-run institution; Warrior Spirit, an exposé on extreme weight-cutting measures motivated by the Ultimate Fighting Championship ; and Daughter of a Lost Bird, about an adult Native adoptee reconnecting with her birth family, discovering her Lummi heritage, and confronting identity issues.
Various short-film programs focus on family-friendly subject matter, spooky tales from an Indigenous perspective, and rising above adversity and learning life lessons. For a schedule, visit si.edu/events.
The showcase features 10 Indigenous languages: Anishinaabemowin, Inuktitut, Uspantek, Diné, Cree, Kichwa, Mvskoke Creek, Tz’utujil Maya, Sámi, and Wayuu Iipuana.
The variety of languages featured in the showcase keeps growing; eight were included last year, Benitez says. She attributes the continuing increase to a trend of language revitalization among Native communities.
While being forced online was an uncomfortable adjustment, event organizers took away valuable lessons, Benitez says.
“We learned how we can actually curate to a more international audience with their access through our website and with our films and panels,” she says. “We received feedback from all over the world, including teachers who were so excited that [the National Museum of the American Indian] actually had a platform to showcase these kinds of films to their students. You wouldn’t normally be able to have that unless you went to Santa Fe [during the Native Cinema Showcase] to actually watch those films.”