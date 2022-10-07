In just the 16 months since I took over the television critic post, the TV industry has undergone several seismic shifts. Netflix lost at least half of its market value, forcing entertainment executives everywhere to question the conventional wisdom that streaming is the only ticket to the future. CNN Plus launched and folded within a month. HBO Max, formerly considered by many to be the “best” streaming service, was swallowed up in scandal and uncertainty after an optics-blind corporate merger. Somehow, network TV proved it’s not dead. And if television has irreparably poisoned and cheapened national politics, the televising of the Jan. 6 hearings may help vindicate the ubiquitous role that screens and images play in our lives.

Those shifts have trickled down to “Fall TV,” which has traditionally referred to the flood of new shows on the broadcast networks around September. But with so many cable and streaming series premiering at the same time, it no longer makes sense to focus on those programs (especially when they’re called things like “So Help Me Todd”). So here are my recommendations for this “fall season”: seven series that debuted in August and September, many of which I wish I’d had the time to cover in greater depth.

But before I launch into the list: It’s a particularly exciting time to cover television, which is why I’ve loved doing it for The Washington Post and am sad to say goodbye to readers. As I move on, I’m grateful to have had such a well-informed readership, and I hope I led you to some great shows (or saved you from some bad ones).

