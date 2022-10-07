In just the 16 months since I took over the television critic post, the TV industry has undergone several seismic shifts. Netflix lost at least half of its market value, forcing entertainment executives everywhere to question the conventional wisdom that streaming is the only ticket to the future. CNN Plus launched and folded within a month. HBO Max, formerly considered by many to be the “best” streaming service, was swallowed up in scandal and uncertainty after an optics-blind corporate merger. Somehow, network TV proved it’s not dead. And if television has irreparably poisoned and cheapened national politics, the televising of the Jan. 6 hearings may help vindicate the ubiquitous role that screens and images play in our lives.
Those shifts have trickled down to “Fall TV,” which has traditionally referred to the flood of new shows on the broadcast networks around September. But with so many cable and streaming series premiering at the same time, it no longer makes sense to focus on those programs (especially when they’re called things like “So Help Me Todd”). So here are my recommendations for this “fall season”: seven series that debuted in August and September, many of which I wish I’d had the time to cover in greater depth.
But before I launch into the list: It’s a particularly exciting time to cover television, which is why I’ve loved doing it for The Washington Post and am sad to say goodbye to readers. As I move on, I’m grateful to have had such a well-informed readership, and I hope I led you to some great shows (or saved you from some bad ones).
ATLANTA
Trailer: youtu.be/PB-jmFA1NMk
After a wandering (and ultimately unsatisfying) third season, Atlanta has returned to its roots. The fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s existential yet larkish meditation on success and stuck-ness is off to an auspicious start, with music manager Earn (Glover) and his rapper client-cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) disillusioned after, or by the process of, “making it.” The half-hour dramedy’s racial satire is as sharp as ever, as illustrated by a recent storyline that finds Paper Boi channeling his energies into finding the next white viral hip-hop star — in the estimation of cynical Black colleagues, the most readily monetizable kind of rap act. Since its launch in 2016, Atlanta has inspired countless copycats, but at its best, the FX series is still in a class of its own. Airs on FX, streams on Hulu
MO
Trailer: youtu.be/dtohea4CFbE
There’s no shortage of semi-autobiographical comedies, but Mo, from comedians Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef (Ramy), reminds us what the genre can accomplish when firing on all cylinders. Amer suffuses his titular protagonist with details from his own life: his trilingualism; his chatty easiness in a multicultural Houston and perpetual unease as a refugee waiting for years to be granted the right to work; his family’s unresolved traumas fleeing first Palestine, then an invaded Kuwait. (And yes, it’s funny!) Full of incidents and wrenching twists, Mo is never better as a portrait of a guy who crafted an armor of noncommittal affability to deal with the many frustrations in his life — and what happens when his loved ones realize they don’t know him as well as they’d been led to believe. Streams on Netflix
THE MURDOCHS: EMPIRE OF INFLUENCE
Trailer: youtu.be/MLhd-Mr-lvU
Thanks to Succession, the fate of Rupert Murdoch’s global empire after his death has become a cultural obsession. CNN’s six-part docuseries The Murdochs dramatizes the real-life soap opera that helped shape the HBO series, while providing an excellent (and often disturbing) overview of the Australian paterfamilias’s international sway. It’s a well-told yarn — and an even better explanation of how Murdoch has helped create our current media and political ecosphere. Airs on CNN, available on demand via CNN.com
THE PATIENT
Trailer: youtu.be/LpmMxXfBn-Y
A novel premise is only the first of the many boastworthy elements of FX on Hulu’s serial killer-cum-therapy drama. Starring Steve Carell as a psychotherapist forced to treat his captor, a compulsive murderer (played by Domnhall Gleeson) struggling to give up violence, the series dishes up distinctive characters and plenty of mordant wit. A cat-and-mouse game in which the mouse is already at the mercy of the cat, the show continues to ratchet up the stakes for Carell’s counselor, who soon finds himself more sympathetic toward his capricious patient than he could have ever imagined. Streams on Hulu
RESERVATION DOGS
Trailer: youtu.be/iA73T3iqTeg
FX on Hulu’s Native American comedy, about four teens and their impoverished but culturally rich Oklahoma small town, made a relatively quiet return this summer. But don’t let the muted response fool you. Season 2 is an undeniable improvement upon its predecessor, with its winsome young cast maturing into their performances and a streak of melancholy stemming from the core quartet’s dead friend, Daniel, serving as the emotional throughline. A standout funeral episode ironically injects the season with warmth, while chapters set at a group home and a prison, respectively, hint at the darker crevices into which the characters could fall when their community falters. Streams on Hulu
SHENG WANG: SWEET AND JUICY
Trailer: youtu.be/WzeYtfmX33Q
It’s likely that no comedy special this year will be as remarkable as Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel. But if you’re just looking for solid laughs — and maybe a new comedian to follow — Sheng Wang’s Sweet and Juicy is an outrageously fun hour, filled with clean jokes, writerly observations, and more than a hint of a Texas drawl. Directed by Ali Wong, the special takes on familiar or mundane topics — aging, office work, buying pants at Costco — and gives them a loopy but relatable spin. In his confidence and command of the audience, Wang’s experience on the stage is more than evident, and it’s heartwarming to see someone so talented finally get the spotlight they deserve. Streams on Netflix
THIS FOOL
Trailer: youtu.be/i9pIT2v9NBU
A gang-rehabilitation center for recent parolees is the unlikely — and rather inspired — setting for one of the year’s best comedies. Co-creator Chris Estrada’s overly sincere nonprofit dweeb, Julio, has his altruism questioned and his daily life turned upside down when his former gang-member cousin, Luis (Frankie Quiñones), is released from prison, joins the program, and comes to live with him in Julio’s multigenerational childhood home in South Central Los Angeles. The episodes are full of affectionate satires of Mexican American culture and the nonprofit world, while the budding bromance between the particular Julio and the freewheeling Luis gives the series a much-welcome tenderness. Streams on Hulu