Fact-based abortion-rights drama 'Call Jane' doesn't quite ring true

Elizabeth Banks in Call Jane

Topicality is baked into the film Call Jane, director Phyllis Nagy's historical drama about a pre-Roe v. Wade network of underground abortion providers in late-1960s Chicago. But for this undercooked endeavor, such relevance is more of a burden than a boon.

The real-life inspiration for this fictionalized tale — the Jane Collective, a female-run network that provided 11,000 abortions when the procedure was mostly illegal — is a genuine source of female empowerment. Still, Nagy only occasionally imbues the proceedings with urgency befitting the life-or-death stakes. Best known as the screenwriter behind 2015's Carol, a master class in romantic longing and slow-burn storytelling, the filmmaker (working from a slapdash screenplay by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi) strains to shepherd a narrative that zips along in a haze of underserved storylines.

Popular in the Community