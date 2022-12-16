'Eo': A donkey's tragic tale, rapturously told

The title character in Eo

Through a donkey's large and expressive eyes, Eo shows us the beauty of the world and the cruelty of humanity. If the wordless title character can't understand the latter, neither can director and co-writer Jerzy Skolimowski. Yet the esteemed 84-year-old Polish director has made the animal's story as visually ravishing as it is emotionally devastating.

The model for Eo (whose title is derived from the donkey bray often rendered in English as "heehaw") is severe French Catholic director Robert Bresson's 1966 Au Hasard Balthazar, about a teenage girl whose donkey is tormented by a series of owners. That austere black-and-white film focused more on the people around the donkey Balthazar during his transit from birth to death, although it does suggest that the donkey is a Christ figure. Skolimowski largely (though not entirely) avoids religion, replacing it with a timely concern: environmental destruction.

