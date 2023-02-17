Embracing every version of herself

Karen Allen and Marlon Quijije in A Stage of Twilight

Karen Allen has used a guiding principle when choosing roles during her 50-year acting career: Only one person can die in the film, and the other characters must be very sad about it.

That’s how the actress, famed for roles in National Lampoon’s Animal House, Starman, The Sandlot, and Scrooged, avoids appearing in films that she considers too exploitative or violent. She laughingly acknowledges an exception: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which 22 people are killed, some in especially savage ways.

Karen Allen; photo Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP