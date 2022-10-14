Directors to watch

Independent, international, and first-time filmmakers make the festival rounds, often in hopes of seeing their films picked up for distribution. Whether it’s an established director whose work is known primarily to a niche audience or an emerging voice on the cinematic landscape, festivals are a great way to introduce yourself to projects you may not otherwise get to see. And it means exposure for titles worthy of your time.
GEOGRAPHIES OF SOLITUDE
Directed by Jacqueline Mills
Trailer not available
A second documentary feature for Jacqueline Mills (In the Waves), Geographies of Solitude immerses the viewer in the rich ecosystem of Sable Island, guided by naturalist and environmentalist Zoe Lucas who has lived on this remote sliver of land in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean for more than 40 years. Lucas introduces us to the region’s flora and fauna through varied terrain and over the course of seasons. The Montréal-based Mills creates a sensorial, lyrical experience in this atmospheric documentary. 12:15 p.m. Oct. 22, Center for Contemporary Arts, 105 minutes, $15. Mills will be in attendance.
IN HER NAME
Directed by Sarah Carter
Trailer not available
Actress Sarah Carter (Falling Skies, The Flash) directs this story of two estranged sisters who reunite after decades of silence. Forced to contend with their egomaniacal father’s terminal illness, family bankruptcy, and their mother’s recent suicide — while immersed in the absurdity of the Los Angeles art world — the sisters turn to the help of psychedelic mushrooms in order to open up their hearts again. Carter’s appeared in a number of recurring roles on television, including in the series Rogue (2016) and Hawaii Five-O (2015-2017). In Her Name, a dramedy, is her directorial debut. 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Violet Crown, 100 minutes, $15. Carter will be in attendance.
KLONDIKE
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Trailer: youtu.be/Wkk2sZnpL30
Expectant parents Irka (Oksana Cherkashyna) and Tolik (Sergey Shadrin) live in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, disputed territory in the early days of the Donbas war. Their nervous anticipation of their first child’s birth is violently disrupted as the nearby crash of flight MH17 elevates the tension enveloping their village. The film won the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Er Gorbach is among a group of Ukrainian filmmakers who called for international intervention after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and released a statement earlier this year that read, “Dear colleagues, cinematographers, politicians, opinion leaders, every minute of delay in making influential decisions takes away the lives of Ukrainians now and every life outside Ukraine in the future. The world security is in the hands of the Ukrainian army. Be brave and determined, support the demands of Ukrainian politicians. Do it for the future of your own children!” Her topical film screens at a time when Ukraine once again faces aggression in regard to contested lands. 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Jean Cocteau, 100 minutes, in Ukrainian, Russian, Chechen, and Dutch with subtitles, $15
PINBALL: THE MAN WHO SAVED THE GAME
Directed by Austin Bragg and Meredith Bragg
Trailer not available
In the 1940s, pinball was outlawed in New York City by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who claimed the game was one of chance, not skill, and thus a form of gambling. Prohibition-style raids resulted in the dumping of thousands of pinball machines into the Hudson River. Other major cities followed suit, with bans going into effect in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago. But mustachioed GQ magazine journalist and real-life pinball wizard Roger Sharpe took the city to task in a bid to get the restrictions lifted. The co-directors’ first narrative feature is billed as a comedy, and it follows a young Sharpe (Mike Faist) as he reluctantly takes on the establishment, testifying before a New York City Council, and changing the outcome for anyone invested in playing the silver ball. 10 a.m. Oct. 23, Center for Contemporary Arts, 95 minutes, $15
SIRENS
Directed by Rita Baghdadi
Trailer: youtu.be/vyBHKnGDouw
On the outskirts of Beirut, Lilas and Shery, co-founders and guitarists of the Middle East’s first all-female metal band, wrestle with friendship, sexuality, and destruction in their pursuit of becoming thrash metal rock stars. It’s the second documentary feature from Baghdadi, whose 6-part documentary miniseries City Rising (2017) won Los Angeles Area Emmys for Best Social Issue Film and Best Editing. Baghdadi’s documentary feature My Country No More won Best Feature at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in 2018. She brings her expertise to bear in a rock doc worthy of cranking up the volume to 11. 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Jean Cocteau, 80 minutes, in English and Arabic with subtitles, $15