Directors to watch

Klondike

Independent, international, and first-time filmmakers make the festival rounds, often in hopes of seeing their films picked up for distribution. Whether it’s an established director whose work is known primarily to a niche audience or an emerging voice on the cinematic landscape, festivals are a great way to introduce yourself to projects you may not otherwise get to see. And it means exposure for titles worthy of your time.

GEOGRAPHIES OF SOLITUDE

Directed by Jacqueline Mills

Directors to watch

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
Directors to watch

Sirens

Popular in the Community