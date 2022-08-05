Diamonds from coal: 'Hallelujah'

Leonard Cohen, courtesy of Leonard Cohen Family Trust

 MJ KIM

“Now, I heard there was a secret chord that David played and it pleased the Lord,” sings Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen (1934-2016) in his iconic number “Hallelujah,” making a reference to the biblical King David. But Cohen’s “Hallelujah” isn’t gospel, as spiritual as it may be. It’s also sexy, contemporary, and reflective of the beauty in the world, which we often take for granted.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song takes a definitive look at the widespread popularity of Cohen’s supreme rendition, its journey from inception and recording history to its initial rejection by the record labels and its eventual success.

