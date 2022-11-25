'Dead to Me' enters its bittersweet last stage of grief

Christina Applegate, right, and Linda Cardellini star in the Netflix dramedy Dead to Me, now in its third and final season.

 Saeed Adyani / Netflix

When Dead to Me premiered in the spring of 2019, it set viewers up for one shocking reveal after another. The Netflix dark comedy wasn’t exactly honest with us when it introduced Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) as two grieving women who form an unlikely bond after meeting at a bereavement support group.

Jen, cynical and jaded, is reeling from the sudden death of her husband, Ted, in a hit-and-run accident. Judy, bubbly and free-spirited, is grieving several painful losses herself, but the story she shares — about her fiance, Steve, dying of a heart attack — is a doozy of a lie. Jen and Judy connect over Facts of Life reruns, Entenmann’s cookies, and TV’s go-to wellness treatment for white women over 40: jumbo glasses of wine and the nostalgic, legalized contraband of their youth. (“It’s legal, relax,” Judy tells Jen while sparking a joint on the beach.)

Their friendship endures following the series’ first big reveal — that Steve (James Marsden) is very much alive — and deepens in the episodes leading up to Judy’s confession that she was driving the 1966 Mustang that killed Ted. Dead to Me required viewers to suspend disbelief enough to buy that a woman would continue to be friends with someone she knows played a part in killing her husband, but even in those early episodes, it was clear that Jen and Judy were meant to be in each other’s orbit. Their entangled lives became the show’s inexorable truth as the fallout from the fatal hit-and-run grew more complicated and Season 1 ended with Steve’s bloody body in a pool. Season 2 upped the drama ante, introducing Steve’s “semi-identical” twin Ben (played to goofball heights by Marsden) as a love interest for Jen.

Popular in the Community