After the theater shutdowns of 2020 — followed by an anemic summer movie slate last year that didn’t really get going until the season was half over — the coming attractions calendar for the months ahead offers a few reasons for cautious optimism. Twenty-one reasons, to be precise.
Kicking off last week with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the season of popcorn movies (and a few crunchier nuggets) is upon us. The healthy mix of genres is encouraging, including action (fighter jets! dinosaurs! superheroes!), horror, drama, a couple of feature-length soap operas, biography, and animation (for both kids and grown-ups).
Here’s what we’re most excited about and why.
Opening dates are subject to change.
FIRESTARTER
Opens Friday, May 13, rated R
What’s the story? Stephen King’s 1980 novel about Charlie McGee, a girl with pyrokinesis — the ability to start fires with her mind — has proved fertile to the cinematic imagination. Drew Barrymore starred in a 1984 film adaptation, which was followed in 2002 by a TV sequel: the Sci Fi Channel miniseries Firestarter: Rekindled. (In 2007, Barrymore reprised her role as a grown-up Charlie, in an ad for Firestarter Brand Smoked Sausages, on an episode of Saturday Night Live.)
Zac Efron plays Charlie’s father, who must protect his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from those who want to harness Charlie’s powers for evil purposes. At the same time, he tries to teach her to not let her emotions control her abilities. Also available on Peacock.
What’s the special sauce? Metaphorical potential. In the wake of Turning Red, Pixar’s animated comedy about a girl who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited, it’s hard not to see Firestarter in the same light: as a provocative allegory of puberty. With Gloria Reuben, Kurtwood Smith.
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
May 20, rated PG
What’s the story? When the Crawley family matriarch (Maggie Smith) announces she has come into possession of an estate on the French Riviera — courtesy of a man she knew in her youth — the clan decamps from Yorkshire to the South of France, leaving Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary to oversee a film crew that has rented out the titular house for a movie shoot. The Dowager Countess’s windfall leaves several mysteries to be plumbed, including one concerning a character’s paternity. According to the Guardian, the sequel is “hammy, silly and undeniably entertaining as ever.”
What’s the special sauce? A change of scenery. As the Dowager Countess puts it in the trailer, “Do I look as though I’d turn down a villa in the South of France?” With Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Dancy, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuppence Middleton, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West.
MEN
May 20, rated R
What’s the story? After the tragic death of her husband (Paapa Essiedu), a young widow named Harper (Jessie Buckley) seeks solace by renting a cottage in the English countryside. But she soon finds that someone — or something — appears to be stalking her, in this erudite, richly allusive example of elevated horror from writer-director Alex Garland (Annihilation), whose screenplay, a meditation on toxic masculinity, references centuries-old myth, even as it plays with the tropes of the contemporary slasher film.
What’s the special sauce? According to press material, the film was a three-way collaboration among Garland, whose provocative 2015 film Ex Machina was nominated for a screenwriting Oscar; Buckley, a supporting actress nominee for last year’s The Lost Daughter; and Rory Kinnear, a BAFTA nominee who plays, by my count, seven roles in the film — all creepy. With Gayle Rankin.
MONTANA STORY
May 20, rated R
What’s the story? A contemporary Western by co-writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew), Montana tells the story of Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) and Call (Owen Teague), estranged siblings who reunite by their father’s deathbed at the ranch they grew up on — where a violent incident involving Erin and her father (Rob Story) drove her away.
What’s the special sauce? The 27-year-old Richardson (Columbus) is one of her generation’s most watchable actresses. The Hollywood Reporter calls her “terrific at signaling the combustible anger in Erin as she flinches whenever she’s anywhere near their unconscious father.”
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
May 27, rated PG-13
What’s the story? Now in its 12th season — and renewed for a 13th — the beloved Fox animated series hits the big screen after five years in development and several pandemic delays. Patty purveyor Bob Belcher (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) finds himself struggling to keep his greasy spoon afloat after a massive sinkhole opens up outside the restaurant. Can he make a bank payment? Meanwhile, his kids (Dan Mintz, Kristen Schaal, and Eugene Mirman) investigate a mystery that could save the family business.
What’s the special sauce? The trailer for the movie promises “mystery, meat, and mayhem.” What it doesn’t mention: It’s also a musical. With John Roberts, Kevin Kline.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
May 27, rated PG-13
What’s the story? In this sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a hotshot former Navy flyboy called back to teach young fighter pilots. His students include Miles Teller’s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of the first film’s Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), whose death Rooster blames Maverick for. Reactions to a preview screening at CinemaCon, the annual convention of theater owners, were glowing, typified by a tweet from Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, who described Maverick as “absolutely terrific in every conceivable way.”
What’s the special sauce? Ice Man. Cruise insisted that his character’s Top Gun rival turned wingman, played by Val Kilmer, return for the sequel. Kilmer, who has lost his voice because of throat cancer, is reported to have had his voice re-created through A.I. With Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman.
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
June 10, rated PG-13
What’s the story? Famously shot during the pandemic on a locked-down set (a situation mocked in Judd Apatow’s satirical The Bubble), the sixth installment in the dinosaur saga — in which dinosaurs now hunt freely alongside man — has the longest running time in the franchise’s history: 146 minutes. Maybe that’s necessary to accommodate two sets of actors — one from the original Jurassic Park trilogy and another from the Jurassic World sequels — plus all the new characters. (They include DeWanda Wise’s pilot Kayla Watts.) BD Wong, a veteran of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies as geneticist Henry Wu, can be heard in the trailer saying, “We made a terrible mistake.” Wait, wasn’t that already obvious several films ago?
What’s the special sauce? The test-tube dinosaurs have gotten bigger. Giganotosaurus, whose genetic material was used to created the hybrid behemoth Indominus rex in the 2015 film, is now the big — make that biggest — dog. With Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Isabella Sermon.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN
June 10, rated PG-13
What’s the story? Inspired by the outlandish true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a British shipyard worker who crashed the British Open in 1976 — and several subsequent tournaments, under various pseudonyms — despite never having previously played a round of golf, this quirky and heartwarming comedy has charmed audiences (this writer included) at early screenings. The great character actor Mark Rylance plays Maurice not as a laughingstock or charlatan (though he was a bit of both) but as a sweetly naive dreamer, supported in his quixotic quest by his loving wife, Jean (Sally Hawkins). Toward the end of the film, Maurice says of Jean: “If life is a cup of tea, she’s the sugar in it,” and the same could be said of Hawkins in the film.
What’s the special sauce? Director Craig Roberts, a young Welsh actor who made an auspicious debut in the 2010 coming-of-age film Submarine, has turned to filmmaking in recent years (Just Jim, Eternal Beauty). He brings an antic sensibility to Phantom — framing a shot, for instance, looking upward from the inside of a golf hole — but his storytelling is always grounded in emotional truth.
LIGHTYEAR
June 17, not yet rated
What’s the story? Call it a meta-superhero origin story. In this animated feature, Chris Evans plays astronaut Buzz Lightyear — not the familiar action figure voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story movies, but a fictional movie character by the same name that inspired the toy. Got all that? Never mind. Just trust Pixar to tell the sci-fi adventure tale with humor and heart.
What’s the special sauce? Lightyear arrives with another kind of “buzz.” Originally cut, a scene featuring a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s character and her scientist wife was restored in the wake of protests by Disney employees about the company’s position on Florida’s controversial bill restricting LGBTQ discussion. With Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin.
ELVIS
June 24, not yet rated
What’s the story? The Aussie filmmaker Baz Luhrmann brought an outsider’s perspective to his 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 critique of the American Dream. So it wouldn’t be unfair to expect Luhrmann’s biography of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) to also bring a jaundiced eye to this quintessentially American tale, which views the rise and fall of the King through the lens of his relationship with his enigmatic music manager, “Colonel” Tom Parker (who may or may not have been a Dutch immigrant born Andreas Cornelius van Kuijk), played by Tom Hanks.
What’s the special sauce? Hanks, “America’s dad,” seems cast against type as Parker. The character comes across as a kind of Svengali in the trailer: “There are some who’d make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says. With Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPhee.
THE BLACK PHONE
June 24, rated R
What’s the story? Phone marks the return of director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) to the horror roots he established — not always to great effect — with The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and Deliver Us From Evil. Set in 1978, the film follows Finney (Mason Thames, making his film debut), a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a masked psycho known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke). In Finney’s dungeonlike cell, the boy finds a disconnected landline that somehow allows him to communicate, supernaturally, with the spirits of the room’s former occupants.
What’s the special sauce? The Black Phone is based on a short story from the Bram Stoker Award-winning collection 20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill (aka Joseph Hillstrom King, the son of horror virtuoso Stephen King). Like father, like son? With Madeleine McGraw.
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
June 24, rated PG
What’s the story? From the 2010 debut of Dean Fleischer-Camp’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a stop-action short about a talking shell (brilliantly voiced by Jenny Slate) with one googly eye and, of course, shoes, the franchise has been a viral hit, spawning two short sequels. (All three are available on Fleischer-Camp’s YouTube channel.) In this feature-length continuation of the saga, Marcel — whose only company is his grandmother (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint, Alan — goes off in search of other long-lost family members, who are said to have vanished in a mysterious tragedy.
What’s the special sauce? Slate, Fleischer-Camp’s chief collaborator, brings a touch of poignancy to the smallest moments in her cracked, slightly croaky delivery, which fluctuates between heartwarming and heartbreaking.
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
July 1, rated PG
What’s the story? This 1970s-set animated supervillain origin story follows a 12-year-old Gru (voice of Steve Carell), a budding criminal mastermind facing off against a rival gang with the help of his little pill-shaped henchmen.
What’s the special sauce? New additions to the voice cast include several veteran action stars among those playing the film’s villains, known as the Vicious 6, with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo joining Alan Arkin and Taraji P. Henson. With Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews.
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
July 8, not yet rated
What’s the story? The retirement plans of a war-weary Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are put on hold by the appearance of the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), whose stated aim is nothing less than the extinction of the Asgardians. (It’s right there in his name!) In his quest to stop Gorr, Thor is aided by Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and former flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
What’s the special sauce? The God of Thunder is a lady. Much has been made of the appearance of Thor’s old girlfriend, who appears in the trailer brandishing Thor’s signature weapon: the celestial hammer Mjolnir. With Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper.
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
July 15, rated PG
What’s the story? In this computer-animated family adventure from Nickelodeon, set in a town called Kakamucho, populated almost entirely by cats, an — ahem — underdog pooch named Hank (voice of Michael Cera) enlists the services of Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), a once-great-but-now-retired samurai cat, to train him to fight off a villainous feline named Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) who is terrorizing their village.
What’s the special sauce? The film once had the working title Blazing Samurai — and is in fact an homage to the 1974 film Blazing Saddles. That may explain all the flatulence humor in the trailer, along with the presence of Saddles director Mel Brooks in the role of the shogun of Kakamucho. With Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
July 15, not yet rated
What’s the story? Based on Delia Owens’ 2018 best-selling thriller, Crawdads follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), aka the “Marsh Girl,” a coastal North Carolina wild child who, after being abandoned by her family, raises herself to adulthood, falls in love, and is eventually put on trial for murder.
The secret sauce? There’s a line in the book: “Dear reader, I’ve steered this exquisite tale into a bit of hackneyed territory, but a girl’s gotta score a movie deal.” Well, producer Reese Witherspoon (Gone Girl, Big Little Lies) certainly thinks it has potential. With Taylor John Smith, David Strathairn, Harris Dickinson, Garret Dillahunt.
NOPE
July 22, not yet rated
What’s the story? Written and directed by Jordan Peele (Get Out), the horror film centers on sibling horse trainers James and Jill Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) and their experiences with a mysterious force that settles over their California ranch.
What’s the special sauce? Whether it’s Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, his follow-up Us, or the Candyman sequel he produced, the filmmaker puts his stamp on everything he touches. That’s his knack for scaring us and making us think at the same time. With Steven Yeun.
BULLET TRAIN
July 29, not yet rated
What’s the story? Five assassins — played by Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Andrew Koji — board a Japanese high-speed train en route from Tokyo to Morioka, only to find that their missions are intertwined. The high-octane, action-packed thriller is based on Kotaro Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle (retitled Bullet Train for the English translation). NPR called the book “fast, deadly and loads of fun.”
What’s the special sauce? Stuntman and stunt coordinator turned filmmaker David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) knows his way around a fight scene but also knows not to get in the way of a flinging zinger. With Sandra Bullock, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny).
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
July 29, not yet rated
What’s the story? In this animated comedy, Dwayne Johnson provides the voice of Krypto, a super-dog belonging to Superman (John Krasinski). When his master is kidnapped by Lex Luthor (Marc Maron), along with Batman (Keanu Reeves) and other members of the Justice League, Krypto must rally his animal friends — who have newly discovered powers of their own — to rescue them.
What’s the special sauce? After contributing to a string of very funny screenplays for The Lego Batman Movie and other comedies — live action and animated — Jared Stern (Happy Anniversary) makes his animated directorial debut. With Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon.
BEAST
Aug. 19, not yet rated
What’s the story? Baltasar Kormakur (Everest) directs Idris Elba in an action-adventure tale about a widower whose visit to a South African game reserve with his daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) — meant as an opportunity for emotional healing — turns into a nightmare when they are stalked by a rogue lion.
What’s the special sauce? It’s August, and Kormakur, while no auteur, brings a workmanlike approach to thrillers. This writer described his 2012 film Contraband, with Mark Wahlberg, as “an Oceans Eleven movie, minus the glamour.” With Sharlto Copley.
SAMARITAN
Aug. 26, rated PG-13
What’s the story? Based on a series of comic books published by the micro-indie label Mythos, Samaritan tells the story of a trash collector (Sylvester Stallone) who turns out to be a retired superhero once known as Samaritan. Javon “Wanna” Walton plays a boy who coaxes his hero to again take up the mantle and save their city from a new villain (Pilou Asbaek). Reaction to the dark and violent trailer, which CinemaCon attendees were given a sneak preview of, was glowing.
What’s the special sauce? At 75 years old, Stallone has the rare distinction of having had at least one No. 1 film at the box office in each of six successive decades, from 1976’s Rocky to last year’s The Suicide Squad. With Martin Starr, Moises Arias.