Released by Sony “in association” with Marvel, 2018’s Venom featured one of Spider-Man’s most well-known adversaries, without ever mentioning the webslinger. What’s more, the film didn’t take place anywhere near his Friendly Neighborhood (choosing San Francisco instead of Spidey’s native New York). Nor did it acknowledge protagonist Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) canonical role in the world of Spider-Man.
Instead, Brock was a successful reporter who tanked both his career and that of his fiancee, Anne (Michelle Williams), and eventually ended up sharing his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien, known as a symbiote, called Venom: an 8-foot-tall black monster with an overly toothy grin, a disconcertingly long tongue, and a taste for human brains (alive only; he’s picky). While Venom is a bad guy in the comics, the film flipped the script and ended with Eddie and Venom becoming uneasy corporeal roommates, spending their time sniffing out stories and relieving bad guys of their heads.
That’s the background you’ll need for the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s all the movie is going to give you. One of the Venom writers, Kelly Marcel, returns in a solo capacity (Hardy also contributed to the story) and smartly skips the bane of the superhero sequel, refusing to retell the origin story. Instead, Carnage is the sequel to a buddy-cop movie, the kind where the buddies are getting irritated with each other and could really use some alone time. Eddie is tired of Venom (voiced by Hardy, in the better of his two performances) constantly badgering him about the lack of head-eating; Venom is frustrated with Eddie’s lack of ambition and is sure that breaking a big story is just what Eddie needs to win Anne back.
That story arrives in the form of Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer who is so unhinged that it doesn’t really matter that his backstory is a little muddled. During one of his stints in a prison for juveniles, he meets and falls obsessively in love with Frances (Naomie Harris) who has the power to emit literally earsplitting shrieks. During her move to a facility for “people like her” — mutants? Those with supernatural powers? — she escapes and is killed.
Or is she?
Anyway, other things happen, and eventually Harrelson ends up infected by a Venom-like symbiote named Carnage: He’s redder, he’s meaner, and he has way more arms. And the fight is on.
It’s a fun fight, to be sure. What Marcel’s script lacks in originality it makes up for with a streamlined story, a sharp pace — there isn’t a superfluous moment or a wasted scene —, and quips galore. The same is true of the relatively small cast. Even the minor characters are well-developed, without a moron among them. Harrelson seems to be having a great time , imbuing his performance with a heavy dose of camp. And Harris brings a terrifying edge to a role that, in a lesser script, would simply have served as motivation for Cletus.
Director Andy Serkis knows what people want and serves it up well. Carnage may not have the visual inventiveness and beauty of some recent superhero films, but who needs novelty when you get to see two giant aliens causing massive destruction to San Francisco’s already-overinflated real estate? Admittedly, there are flaws, but the biggest one is that the “science” of the first film doesn’t hold up in this one if you think about it too much. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Don’t think about it too much.
This sequel inhabits the same space as its predecessor. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one. It is more violent than the first, curb-stomping right up to the edge of discomfort, but the blood and gore is mostly implied. It’s fast, it’s fun, and buried within is a genuinely sweet story about friendship, self-acceptance, and the importance of chocolate.
Adventure/superhero, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown 3 chiles
