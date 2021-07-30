The Santa Fe Watershed Association hosts a virtual presentation of the touring Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The event includes feature films Wild Climate and The Return. The program is divided into two sessions, one on the theme “Resilient by Nature” and the other on the theme “Diverse Outlooks.” The first session includes the short film Immolation, which explores creative cinematic techniques that show how forests recover after wildfires. Session two includes the short film Water Flows Together, in which a Diné river guide explains the significance of the San Juan River to her and other indigenous people. The sessions feature a locally-produced video that discusses the programs of the Santa Fe Watershed Association, which works to protect and restore the Santa Fe River, and a video by Santa Fe CommuniTree Network, which works to mitigate climate change by growing the city’s urban tree canopy. Watch the programs On Demand from Friday, July 30, through Tuesday, Aug. 3. Access the festival and purchase tickets ($15) at santafewatershed.org/wild-and-scenic-film-festival.
Cinematic Earth: the Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
