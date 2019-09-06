Chiles, Sept. 6-12

OPENING THIS WEEK
AUGUST AT AKIKO’S
Writer and director Christopher Makoto Yogi offers this indie drama set in a Hawaiian bed-and-breakfast, which stars jazz musician Alex Zhang Hungtai (who performs as Dirty Beaches) as a fictionalized version of himself. In the story, he searches for his grandparents’ home in Hawaii, using only his memories to find his way. Instead of finding the house, he reaches a retreat run by a Buddhist woman, Akiko (Akiko Masuda, also playing a fictional version of herself), and decides to stay for a bit. Over the course of his visit, the two develop a bond. Not rated. 75 minutes. Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON
In this comedy, Jillian Bell plays Brittany, a woman who attempts to get a fake Adderall prescription filled by her doctor and is instead told that she must lose 55 pounds. Brittany switches from drinking and drugs to healthy food and exercise, and decides to one-up the doctor’s advice by running in the New York City Marathon. As she trains, she learns about her relationship with her body, and how others perceive it — lessons which grow to become more important than the marathon itself. Rated R. 104 minutes. Violet Crown (Not reviewed)
BUÑUEL IN THE LABYRINTH OF THE TURTLES
This animated picture by Salvador Simó imagines the real-life making of Luis Buñuel’s 1933 film Las Hurdes (Land Without Bread). Jorge Usón voices Buñuel as an uncompromising and egotistical artist who travels to one of the poorest areas in Spain to use the locals in a film that spoofs the ethnographic documentaries that were popular in the era. To these ends, Buñuel depicts the poverty in Spain and also mocks filmmakers who exploit the hardships in other countries while ignoring domestic concerns. Not rated. 80 minutes. In Spanish and French with subtitles. Center for Contemporary Arts.
GIVE ME LIBERTY
Not rated. 110 minutes. The Screen. See review.
1.5 chiles - IT: CHAPTER TWO
Rated R. 169 minutes. Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. See review.
JAY MYSELF
When renowned photographer Jay Maisel announced he would vacate the six-story, 30,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side that he’d lived in for decades and filled with a vast collection of random objects, one of his protégés, Stephen Wilkes, couldn’t let the occasion pass without documenting this fleeting slice of old New York City. Wilkes’ resulting film looks at Maisel’s life and career, and explores this remarkable building before the contents are packed up and moved out. Not rated. 79 minutes. Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
THE LOAD
Set during the NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999, this debut by documentarian Ognjen Glavonic centers on Vlada (Leon Lucev), a truck driver tasked with carrying a mysterious shipment from Kosovo to Belgrade. As he drives through the war-town country on a mission that he feels will have dire consequences, he meets a variety of characters and must work his way through small obstacles. Not rated. 98 minutes. In Serbian with subtitles. Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Not reviewed)
NOW IN THEATERS
2.5 chiles - AFTER THE WEDDING
There’s a woman in India working tirelessly and selflessly to improve the wretched lot of orphans. And there’s a mother named Theresa. They are not the same person, but their lives are about to become intertwined. Isabel (Michelle Williams) runs an orphanage in India, and must go to New York to apply for a gift from fabulously wealthy entrepreneur Theresa (Julianne Moore). Director Bart Freundlich (Moore’s husband) gleefully pounds us with the contrast between Isabel’s simplicity and the over-the-top lavishness of Theresa’s world. Having summoned Isabel to New York, God knows why, Theresa then goes one fatal step further and invites her to the wedding “so we can get to know each other better.” And do they ever. Isabel encounters Theresa’s husband Oscar (Billy Crudup). A backstory emerges. And from thence devolve the story’s barrage of melodramatic explosions and contrivances. It’s a handsome movie, and seldom less than interesting, but it has a tendency to overplay its emotional hand. Rated PG-13. 112 minutes. Center for Contemporary Arts and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
1.5 chiles - ANGEL HAS FALLEN
Those who stand to squeeze even more money from a franchise that has already earned nearly $376 million at the worldwide box office (for Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen) surely thought a third movie was a good idea. That means we get to sit through another chapter in the adventures of Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent code-named Angel, and played by Gerard Butler as an indiscriminate macho man. As the film opens, Banning is suffering from PTSD and abusing pain pills. He’s on the verge of hanging up his earpiece, yet, predictably, he’s also about to earn a promotion to head up the Secret Service. During an assassination attempt that leaves the president (Morgan Freeman) in a coma, every member of the presidential security detail is killed — except Banning. Our hero is accused of planning the attack. What follows are perfunctory twists and turns that any attentive viewer will spot from a mile away. Here’s the real mystery: How does an $80 million movie end up looking so low-rent? Rated R. 120 minutes. Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Hau Chu/Washington Post)
2.5 chiiles - THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2
This is not great cinema, but the animated sequel to The Angry Birds Movie goes above and beyond what is to be expected from such things. The story takes us to Bird Island, an avian paradise inhabited by flightless birds who travel via a slingshot that hurls them to their destination. Our hero is hot-tempered Red (Jason Sudeikis), who saved his home from an invasion of green pigs in the first film. This time, the pigs’ leader, Leonard (Bill Hader), wants a truce. Pig Island is under attack from nearby Eagle Island and antagonist Zeta (Leslie Jones), a purple bird of prey. She’s coming for Bird Island next. Can Red and his feathered friends join forces with their former enemy to defeat a common foe? The first Angry Birds movie was, arguably, a story of mistrust. In this new and improved sequel, the message is more encouraging: If we could only put aside our differences, we might save the world. Rated PG. 96 minutes. Screens in 2D only at Regal Stadium 14. (Pat Padua/Washington Post)
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT
The title of this movie suggests a biopic about Bruce Springsteen, but what it offers instead is an homage to the Boss, coming in the form of a teenager of Pakistani descent (Viveik Kalra) living in 1987 England who discovers Springsteen’s music. Journalist Sarfraz Manzoor co-wrote the script based on his own experience, and on how this music taught him to follow his dreams and talk to his domineering dad (Kulvinder Ghir). Rated PG-13. 117 minutes. Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
4 chiles - COLD CASE HAMMARSKJÖLD
In this unsettling, formally slippery documentary, viewers are led down an increasingly vertiginous path to the mercenary underside of global realpolitiks. The titular protagonist is Dag Hammarskjöld, the secretary-general of the United Nations who died in a plane crash in 1961, in what was then northern Rhodesia. Although it was ruled an accident, several observers noted the suspicious circumstances of his death, including how convenient it was for certain political and corporate factions. Danish filmmaker Mads Brügger reexamines the episode, returning to the place where the remains of Hammarskjöld’s plane were buried and following an investigator named Göran Björkdahl down a rabbit hole that ends with a pretty convincing case that the U.N. leader was murdered. But Brügger doesn’t stop there: The rabbit hole leads him into even more disturbing areas that have disquieting relevance to modern-day life, from medical epidemics to the equally fatal contagions of white supremacy and militarism. Funny, provocative, and chilling, Cold Case Hammarskjöld draws the viewer into that helix. It’s impossible to emerge from this film without being shaken to your core. Not rated. 128 minutes. The Screen. (Ann Hornaday/Washington Post)
DON’T LET GO
In the latest thriller from Blumhouse Productions, Detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) is devastated when his brother (Brian Tyree Henry) is murdered, along with his niece Ashley (Storm Reid). When he gets a mysterious phone call from Ashley, contacting him from two weeks in the past, he realizes that this communication gives him a chance to find the murderer and prevent the crime from happening. Rated R. 103 minutes. Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
1 chile - DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD
The animated TV series Dora the Explorer has, for eight seasons, been a bilingual cash cow for Nickelodeon. Spinning the adventures of an intrepid 6-year-old Latina girl into a movie could have been a way for Dora — known for going on quests and solving problems with little more than a monkey, a talking backpack, and a map — to seek out a new frontier. In the film, young Dora (Madelyn Miranda) lives in a jungle with her cousin Diego (Malachi Barton), and her parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria), professors who have been searching for an Incan city. Ten years later, Dora’s parents are ready to head to Peru for the final search, and the heroine (Isabela Moner) is sent to live with Diego in Los Angeles. Dora and Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) are kidnapped, and it seems that bad guys want to use Dora to track her parents, so it’s back to the jungle they go. Dora’s oblivious cheerfulness makes her wonderfully out of place in the big-city high school. But the movie’s tone is all over the map. Rated PG. 102 minutes. Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Kristen Page-Kirby/Washington Post)
2.5 chiles - FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW
A spin-off of the popular action franchise The Fast and the Furious featuring two of its recurring characters — Dwayne Johnson’s lawman Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s mercenary Deckard Shaw — this film is far from prestige fare. It’s also pretty funny and watchable, in just enough measure to counteract its unabashedly far-fetched plot, which pairs Hobbs, a straight-arrow agent on loan to the CIA, with Shaw, a disgraced former member of the British military, to apprehend an MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby) who is believed to have absconded with a “programmable bioweapon.” This is complicated by the fact that a cybernetically enhanced supervillain (Idris Elba) also wants the weapon. Hobbs & Shaw works best if you don’t just come in blind, but if you lower all your expectations. Rated PG-13. 135 minutes. Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Michael O’Sullivan/Washington Post)
GOOD BOYS
The raunchy high-school comedy comes to middle school with this film that casts Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon as a trio of friends who aim to rise above their status of the dorkiest kids in school. In an effort to get to a party that will elevate their cool quotient, they run afoul of some teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis, among others), accidentally co-opt some illegal drugs, and get into untold hijinks. Rated R. 89 minutes. Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
HONEYLAND
This documentary focuses on Hatidze Muratova, the last female beehunter in Europe, who aspires to save the bee population through caretaking the environment, and ekes out a humble living organically by collecting honey and selling it by the jar. Her livelihood and way of life are threatened when a family of nomadic beekeepers moves in, ignores her advice, damages the local environment, and attempts to sell honey themselves. Not rated. 87 minutes. In Turkish with subtitles. Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
2 chiles - THE LION KING
There is considerable technical prowess at work in this remake of the 1994 animated film The Lion King, which replaces the cartoony visuals of the original with ultra-realistic CGI animation. The animals are so realistic, and the environments so stunning, that it often looks like a nature documentary. Unfortunately, the animals look so real that they struggle to convey any emotion or personality. The story centers on a young lion named Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub and Donald Glover as an adult) who must face the evil Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) after Scar kills his father (James Earl Jones) and exiles him. Nearly every beat of this plot replicates the 1994 film, and many shots from the original movie are recreated exactly. Coupled with the less-evocative characters, this makes for a boring experience, if one that’s beautiful to look at. Rated PG. 118 minutes. Screens in 2D only at Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Robert Ker)
MAIDEN
In 1985, sailor Tracy Edwards left behind a role as cook on charter boats to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race. Noting the lack of women onboard her boat and those of her competitors, she put together an all-female crew to compete in 1989, hurdling gender bias in sailing culture and becoming the first woman to receive the Yachtsman of the Year trophy in the process. This documentary by Alex Holmes utilizes footage of the event and invites Edwards and much of her crew to tell their stories. Rated PG. 97 minutes. Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
3.5 chiles -ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
The most nuanced movie in Quentin Tarantino’s oeuvre, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood finds the filmmaker utilizing exceptional art direction and sketching crisscrossing stories across 1969-era Tinseltown. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a past-his-prime actor who spirals through decreasingly attractive job opportunities in search of his mojo. The eternally cool Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, his stunt double, a man content as a sidekick close in orbit to Dalton’s stardom. This delightful depiction of male friendship finds minor conflict when Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and husband Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) move next door to Dalton, drawing the cult led by Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) near. Unlike many Tarantino films, there is no heist to score, no villain to vanquish, and the relaxed nature of the plot suits the director, who is allowed to invest himself deeply in the individual scenes and subvert expectations at every turn. Rated R. 161 minutes. Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Robert Ker)
OVERCOMER
This faith-based drama centers on John Harrison (Alex Kendrick), a basketball coach in a small town who struggles when a local factory closes and many in the community are forced to move away. He reluctantly becomes the coach of the cross-country running team, and through prayer and hope, he puts his life back together and helps one of his athletes (Aryn Wright-Thompson) achieve heights that neither of them expected. Rated PG. 120 minutes. Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
A young man with Down syndrome named Zak (Zack Gottsagen) dreams of being a professional wrestler and breaks out of his assisted living facility to pursue these aspirations. After a surprising turn of events, he ends up partnered with a small-time crook named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who helps him on his quest. Along the way, the two form a bond. Bruce Dern, John Hawkes, and Dakota Johnson also star in this indie comedy. Rated PG-13. 93 minutes. Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
1 chile - READY OR NOT
The one-percenter villains in Ready or Not stalk their victim in a perverse and bloody version of hide-and-seek. To maintain their livelihood, and their very lives, they’ve made a pact with the devil that includes one stipulation: Any outsider who wishes to join the family — in this case, Grace (Samara Weaving), the bride-to-be of the family’s youngest son (Adam Brody) — must join the family in a game on her wedding night. Unfortunately, Grace picks one that entails her being pursued by in-laws wielding firearms, a crossbow, and a medieval poleax. Brought to you by the horror filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, the film is polished and professional. But the dialogue is less than sparkling, and what passes for witty repartee is mainly a barrage of f-bombs and such insults as “gold-digging whore.” Weaving makes for a game and moderately appealing heroine. As for the rest of the cast, they seem to be having a blast. Rated R. 95 minutes. Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Michael O’Sullivan/Washington Post)
3.5 chiles - ROJO
Filmmaker Benjamín Naishtat’s drama, set in small-town Argentina in 1975, opens with two very curious scenes. In the first, a house is evocatively framed on the screen, and we watch looters remove its contents. In the second, Claudio (Darío Grandinetti), a prominent lawyer, attempts to dine in a restaurant when he is accosted by a stranger (Diego Cremonesi) in an altercation that swiftly grows violent. Both scenes intertwine in surprising ways, telling a fable rooted in the ways in which people try to look the other way and deny the past when confronted with injustice. These themes are tied in with how Argentina’s middle class coped after the country’s 1976 right-wing coup d’état, with Claudio profiting where he can and playing ignorant when he must. Naishtat filters his story through a dark sense of humor and an elliptical plot that gets sidetracked easily (and often delightfully). His scene-setting is extraordinary throughout, and the final result is a mostly satisfying whole strung together with thoroughly captivating parts. Not rated. 109 minutes. In Spanish with subtitles. Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Robert Ker)
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK
This adaption of the children’s horror book series centers on a small town in 1968 and the kids who live there. One young girl in particular (Kathleen Pollard) has an axe to grind. She writes a book of scary stories that soon manifest themselves as creepy scarecrows, bloated hospital patients, and similarly sinister
forces, which become unleashed on the locals. Rated PG-13. 111 minutes. Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
2.5 chiles - SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
After Iron Man died at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios had a massive void to fill. They filled it by making Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into Iron Man, with all of the technology and global threats that such a
distinction implies. In the process, the film strays too far from the web-slinging, New York-living, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, ending up in a mess of half-baked ideas. Peter Parker (Spidey’s alter-ego) is sent on a school trip to Europe, where the villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) shows up among a series of grandiose illusions. The subplot with Parker and Mary Jane (Zendaya), meanwhile, offers the sweetest romantic core of any Marvel movie. They should have focused on these basic elements — cramming everything into a massive, multi-movie Marvel universe is starting to feel more like a curse than a blessing. Rated PG-13. 129 minutes. The extended cut screens in 2D only at Regal Santa Fe 6. (Robert Ker)
TOD@S CAEN
In this comedy from Mexico, Martha Higareda plays Mia, a TV producer who dreams of creating a show titled Todos Caen, which aims to teach women how to find a man and take charge of the relationship. Adán (Omar Chaparro) is a player who thinks he knows every trick in the book. The two meet at a bar one night and try to one-up each other in the game of seduction strategies. Soon, however, they realize they may be falling for each other for real. Rated PG-13. 120 minutes. In Spanish with subtitles. Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE
The bestselling book by Maria Semple finally comes to the big screen courtesy of co-writer and director Richard Linklater. Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette Fox, an architect who sets her career aside to focus on motherhood. Her restlessness leads to some comic results (at the expense of a neighbor played by Kristen Wiig), and she decides to recommit to her craft, taking on a mysterious project in Antarctica. Billy Crudup and Emma Nelson play Bernadette’s husband and daughter, respectively. Rated PG-13. 130 minutes. Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Center for Contemporary Arts
▼ 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Winged Migration (2001). No charge.
▼ 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Sherlock, Jr. (1924). No charge.
▼ 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: Becoming Nobody.
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: The Goonies (1985).
▼ 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: New Mexico Film Foundation Indie Screenings.
The Screen
▼ 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11: the National Organization for Women presents Raise Hell.