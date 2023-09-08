OPENING
BETWEEN TWO WORLDS (2021)
Famed author Marianne Winckler (Juliette Binoche) goes undercover to investigate the exploitation of the working class in Northern France. She eventually lands a job as a cleaner on the cross-channel ferry and develops close connections with the other cleaning women, many of whom have extremely limited resources and income opportunities. As she learns more about the plight of these workers, Marianne struggles with her deception toward them and tries to rationalize that it’s for the greater good. “It’s a thoughtful examination of the close bonds that can form between two people and the limits of what those friendships can withstand.” (IndieWire) Drama, not rated, French with subtitles, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
Director and star Nia Vardalos returns with John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Lainie Kazan, and more members of the original cast of the beloved 2002 film the Portokalos family reunites in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists, and turns. Romantic comedy, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE NUN II
In 1956 France, a priest is murdered, and it seems an evil is spreading. Sister Irene once again comes face to face with a demonic force. Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
OUR BODY
Veteran documentarian Claire Simon immersed herself in the daily goings-on of a public hospital in Paris’s 20th arrondissement to produce this astonishing work of observational cinema. Focusing on women of varied backgrounds and in every stage of life, Our Body traces the life cycles of the female body and its myriad encounters with the medical system. From cancer screenings and fertility appointments to a teenage girl grappling with an unwanted pregnancy or a trans woman considering the beginnings of menopause, Simon’s panoramic portrait is by turns moving, nuanced, and rousing. ”In the face of resurgent attacks on bodily autonomy around the world, Our Body is an urgent and political project.” (The Hollywood Reporter) Documentary, not rated, 173 minutes, CCA
SCRAPPER
This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old who secretly lives alone in her flat in a working class suburb of London following the death of her mother. She makes money stealing bikes with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun) and keeps the social workers at bay by pretending to live with an uncle. But when her estranged father, Jason (Harris Dickinson) turns up out of the blue, she’s forced to confront reality. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, Georgie is stubbornly resistant to Jason’s efforts and they quickly find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do. “Immensely impressive. Anyone who saw Harris Dickinson as a preening model in Triangle of Sadness will be stunned that the rough-edged, painfully uncertain Jason is played by the same person. And Lola Campbell, making a remarkable acting debut, is a truly rare find.” (The Wrap) Comedy/drama, not rated, 84 minutes, CCA
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)
Friday, September 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10
In the 23rd century, a New York City cabbie, Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), finds the fate of the world in his hands when Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) falls into his cab. As the embodiment of the fifth element, Leeloo needs to combine with the other four to keep the approaching Great Evil from destroying the world. Together with Father Vito Cornelius (Ian Holm) and zany broadcaster Ruby Rhod (Chris Tucker), Dallas must race against time and the wicked industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman) to save humanity. One of JCC’s nostalgic films for the nostalgic price of $5. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 113 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TWO-LANE BLACKTOP (1971)
Thursday, September 14
As part of its Closer Looks series, CCA is screening director Monte Hellman’s cult favorite. The program will include an introductory lecture by David Meyer, a screening of the film, and an audience discussion led by Meyer, Justin Rhody, and Paul Barnes. Meyer writes: “The joys of the Road Movie are the joys of the road; the point’s not the getting there but the going. This poetic hotrod masterpiece is a touchstone of American cinema celebrating the romance of the American road. Singer/songwriter James Taylor and Dennis Wilson, madman drummer of The Beach Boys, are wandering outlaw drag racers. Instead of shootouts, they street race for cash. Warren Oates appears, driving a bitchin’ GTO, and races Taylor and Wilson cross-country. It’s like a European art film about a subject no European can understand, starring archetypal Americans. The roaring drag races, profound silences and brilliant cinematography form only a fraction of the film’s enduring, spellbinding power. And Two-Lane Blacktop ends like no other movie in cinema history…no other movie.” Drama, rated R, 101 minutes, CCA
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
BLUE BEETLE
Trailer: youtu.be/4wxyy8Rcz4k
Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. “Blue Beetle, the next chapter in the DC Comics-inspired universe that tells the origin story of a not particularly well-known character, is in several ways refreshingly new. ... But it is the embrace of Mexican American culture that gives the film its most interesting texture.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown.
3.5. CHILES — BOTTOMS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=vH5NAahf76s
Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. “Springing off real issues women, girls and LGBTQ+ people face, Bottoms is an eccentric little satire: simultaneously relevant and irreverent.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
THE EQUALIZER 3
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=19ikl8vy4zs
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Action, rated R, 109 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
GOLDA
Trailer: youtu.be/7eDU96K_VXE
Faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber) as millions of lives hang in the balance during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Historical drama, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
GRAN TOURISMO: BASED ON A TRUE STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GgKmhDaVo48
The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of teenage Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions propelling him to actual professional race car driver. “It’s made with a spontaneous humanistic grace, and the racing sequences, which dominate the movie because they’re truly the story it’s telling, are dazzlingly directed and edited.” (Variety) Action/drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
STRAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/26Xq6_g2r6Q
Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), a naive but lovable dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed. Comedy/adventure, rated R, 93 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown ◀
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com