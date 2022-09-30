Chiles: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

OPENING
THE AFRICAN DESPERATE
This electrifying film tracks one very long day for Palace Bryant, a newly minted MFA grad whose final 24 hours in art school become a hazy, hilarious, and hallucinatory night-long odyssey, stumbling from academic critiques to backseat hookups. The feature debut from artist Martine Syms, The African Desperate brings her razor-sharp satire and vivid aesthetic invention to a riotous coming-of-age comedy. “The story might feel a bit flimsy at times, seeing as it’s centered around whether or not the protagonist will go to a party, but it’s this lightness that makes The African Desperate so unique.” (IndieWire) Comedy/drama, not rated, 97 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
BRILLIANT DISGUISE: THE SAMADHI OF KC TEWARI
In the late ’60s, a small group of Westerners followed Ram Dass to India to meet Neem Karoli Baba, a great Saint of the last century. There, they met his disciple, KC Tewari, disguised as a headmaster of a boys school in the foothills of the Himalayas. Tewari, secretly a High Yogi able to go into altered states of trance, known as Samadhi, at any moment, became key to the Westerners’ spiritual quest and later tries to bring these teachings home. Here, these same thought leaders tell their amazing and often humorous tales of an exceptional family man and secret Yogi. Documentary, not rated, 77 minutes, CCAC
BROS
From the comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (Trainwreck) comes Bros, a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. Eichner and Luke MacFarlane star as two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. “Bros leans into the giddy little revolution of its own existence, inviting the audience into a good, gay time that hasn’t exactly happened, in this way, before.” (Vanity Fair) Romantic comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
GOD’S CREATURES
In a windswept fishing village, a mother (Emily Watson) is torn between protecting her beloved son (Paul Mescal) and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic. “A sharp-edged acting showcase and a devastating exploration of how justice and love do, and don’t, exist alongside one another.” (Vox) Drama/mystery, rated R, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
THE GOOD HOUSE
The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself. “In the film’s sharp comic observations ... and especially its two fine leads, something real and messy sparks to life.” (Hollywood Reporter) Romance/comedy/drama, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PADDINGTON 2 (2017)
Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop — the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy’s big celebration. ”This bear is constantly striving to earn the approval of the humans in his life. One day, maybe we can all be worthy of his.” (NPR) Family, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SMILE
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
DIO: DREAMERS NEVER DIE
Legendary metal icon Ronnie James Dio’s story transcends the standard rock documentary. Beautifully highlighting both his powerful voice and his gentle heart, DIO: Dreamers Never Die delves deep into the singer’s rise from ‘50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, DIO. The film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos from Dio’s archives and offers intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, among them Tony Iommi, Lita Ford, Sebastian Bach, and Jack Black, as they bring viewers inside the life of one of the most beloved figures in rock. Screens Sunday, Oct. 2. Documentary/music, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
MORGAN BARNARD
Santa Fe-based artist and educator Morgan Barnard’s expanded cinema performance includes a rendition of InCamera, an improvisational performance that uses video sampling and audience participation to create a dynamic live cinema experience. For this performance, he will be exploring light as a subject matter and is requesting that audience members bring in objects that either emit light or allow light to pass through them. In addition, several single channel videos will be screened during the evening that highlight past projects that explore the terrain of expanded cinema and live audio visual performance. Screens Friday, Sept. 30, with post-screening Q&A. Participatory experience, not rated, no run time available, No Name Cinema
SELF-DOCUMENTED: THE 1977 NATIVE AMERICAN VIDEO TAPE ARCHIVE
CCA and the Institute of American Indian Arts presents an evening of rarely seen, recently digitized video clips from the Native American Video Tape Archive (NAVTA). Each clip is from a different Indigenous community, presenting a variety of historical subjects, topics, events, and personalities. They will be accompanied by a community scholar panel discussion led by IAIA Archivist and Project Director Ryan Flahive and National Endowment of the Humanities Scholar Dan Bigbee Jr. This special program coincides with CCA’s current exhibition, Self-Determined: A Contemporary Survey of Native and Indigenous Artists, and kicks off a weekend of programming in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Screens Thursday, Oct. 6. Archival video clips, not rated, 120 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
AVATAR 3D (2009)
A paraplegic Marine on a unique mission is dispatched to the moon Pandora and becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. Directed by James Cameron. With Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi. Adventure/sci fi, rated PG, 162 minutes, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — BARBARIAN
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. “Barbarian does something unusual. Writer-director Zach Cregger’s script takes these various paint-by-number horror elements — a vulnerable debutante, an unfamiliar house, a hidden room — and colors outside the lines.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had here lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force whose. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — DON’T WORRY DARLING
A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Directed by Olivia Wilde. With Chris Pine “For all its promise, Don’t Worry Darling at every twist and turn lacks the right balance of suspense. … But it’s still easy enough to go along with the film because, well, Pugh. If her devotion to the film has been uncertain during its release, Pugh’s commitment to the role is far harder to question. It’s often riveting following her increasingly paranoid psychology as Alice’s growing suspicions cause her to doubt everything, maybe even her own seemingly perfect husband.” (Jake Coyle/AP) Thriller/mystery, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. REVIEW
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated/comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Moonage Daydream is a documentary film about English singer-songwriter David Bowie. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives, including live concert footage. It is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, and it takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name. “[Brett] Morgen relies on image, music, and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie as much as channel his energy into a new form. It’s an insanely ambitious movie. It shouldn’t work. It feels like a minor miracle that it does.” (rogerebert.com) Documentary/musical, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown. Review
RUNNING THE BASES
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A high school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Family/drama, rated PG, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — SEE HOW THEY RUN
Starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a pair of odd-couple Scotland Yard officers investigating a theater-world murder in 1950s London, this meta-whodunit both subverts and pays homage to The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s famously long-running play. As See How They Run gets underway, The Mousetrap cast and crew are celebrating the show’s 100th performance. An obnoxious but fictional Hollywood director named Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), in town to discuss a film adaptation, turns up dead. Called onto the case are Rockwell’s jaded, slightly boozy Inspector Stoppard and Ronan’s aptly named Constable Stalker. Run includes several suspects, all of whom have legitimate motives to do Leo in. It helps that this victim was widely disliked. It also helps the multilayered nature of this very loosely fact-adjacent film that the backstory of The Mousetrap itself is loosely based on true events. The colorful characters of Stoppard and Stalker loom large here, but even larger is the shadow cast by Christie’s 1952 play, which provides a fun backdrop for this diverting puzzle within a puzzle. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
After purchasing a bottle at a market in Istanbul where she is attending a conference, scholar Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) encounters a djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What ensues is a dialogue in Alithea’s hotel room wherein the djinn recalls his exploits with his tales illustrated in flashbacks that director George Miller (Mad Max) stages as elaborate tableaux, complete with special effects and stylized storybook-like designs. Alithea and the djinn joust about whether science has replaced myth, whether fate exists, and the nature of desire, contentment, and purpose. But at the end of the day, Three Thousand Years of Longing is essentially two people in a room conversing. What should be a cinematic journey into amazement and otherworldly adventure instead becomes a tedious, word-heavy slog. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — THE WOMAN KING
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. The Woman King takes its rousing action-and-adventure cues from such classics as Braveheart, Gladiator, and the spectacular sword-and-sandal pictures of the 1950s, and elaborates on imaginative universes already primed by the likes of Black Panther and Wonder Woman , and, more recently, The Northman. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, the combination is a winning one: The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
HOCUS POCUS 2
This Halloween season, some legends never die. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite for this highly anticipated Disney+ original movie. The long-awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic Hocus Pocus (1993) brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and now they’re looking for revenge. It is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. Comedy/fantasy/family, rated PG, runtime unavailable, Disney+
THE JUSTICE OF BUNNY KING
Essie Davis (The Babadook), is Bunny King, a headstrong mother of two with a sketchy past. She earns her keep by washing windows at traffic lights. Using her razor-sharp wit to charm money from gridlocked motorists, she saves every cent to get back the custody of her kids. After promising her daughter a birthday party, Bunny must fight social services and break the rules to keep her word, but in doing so risks losing her children altogether. “Essie Davis brings rough-edged authenticity to a portrait of a mother in crisis.” (Screen International) Drama, not rated, 101 minutes
THE LAST BAND ON STAGE
The Last Band on Stage tells the unbelievable story of how the band Chicago has lasted for 55 years, while continuously touring and recording. Only the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from doing live shows. The film also chronicles the recording of a new album, as well as the song “If This Is Goodbye,” which leads to the band’s realization that they will eventually have to stop. The Last Band on Stage features candid interviews and footage that show the band’s musical genius and humanity, which has inspired millions. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes
MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON
Kate Hudson and Jun Jong Seo star in this mind-bending thriller from director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). When a struggling single mother (Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee with supernatural powers (Jong Seo), she sees an opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in on their crime-spree. “With its hyper-saturated mood, hypnotic music and highly stylized cinematography, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon will surely thrill the director’s existing fans and convert new ones.” (Hollywood Reporter) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes
MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM
The year is 1988, and high school sophomores Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act different. She’s moody and irritable, and bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries. With a paranormal force clinging to Gretchen, their story is, in turns, horrifying and hilarious. My Best Friend’s Exorcism pays homage to 1980s pop culture with a totally rad tale of terror and true friendship. Horror/comedy, rated R, 96 minutes, Amazon
