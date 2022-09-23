OPENING
AVATAR 3D (2009)
Trailer > youtu.be/5PSNL1qE6VY
A paraplegic Marine on a unique mission is dispatched to the moon Pandora and becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. Directed by James Cameron. With Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi. Adventure/sci fi, rated PG, 162 minutes, Violet Crown
CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY
Trailer > youtu.be/fPiztxYR9sU
In medieval England, the daughter of a financially destitute Lord thwarts her father’s plans to marry her off to a wealthy suitor. When the most vile suitor arrives, her parent’s love for her is tested. “Similar to recent adaptations of Persuasion and Emma, [director Lena] Dunham imbues Catherine Called Birdy with lots of clever anachronisms, including a pop-tastic soundtrack, dominated by Misty Miller performing covers of songs like Supergrass’s ‘Alright’ and Alicia Keys. ... Dunham keeps the action brisk and the humor quotient high, as Birdy foils a succession of suitors, often by way of slapstick high jinks and general over-the-top japery.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
CUANDO SEA JOVEN
Trailer > youtu.be/GZbiZirydAk
An adaptation of the Korean film Miss Granny, Cuando Sea Joven tells the story of 70-year-old Malena (Verónica Castro), who gets a second chance at life when she magically becomes her 22-year-old self. This time, posing as “Maria” (Natasha Dupeyrón) to hide her true identity, she becomes the lead singer in her grandson’s band to try to to reclaim the dream of singing, the dream she once had to give up. Comedy, rated PG-13,
115 minutes, Regal 14
DON’T WORRY DARLING
Trailer > youtu.be/FgmnKsED-jU
A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Directed by Olivia Wilde. With Chris Pine “For all its promise, Don’t Worry Darling at every twist and turn lacks the right balance of suspense. ... But it’s still easy enough to go along with the film because, well, Pugh. If her devotion to the film has been uncertain during its release, Pugh’s commitment to the role is far harder to question. It’s often riveting following her increasingly paranoid psychology as Alice’s growing suspicions cause her to doubt everything, maybe even her own seemingly perfect husband.” (Jake Coyle/AP) Thriller/mystery, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002)
Trailer > youtu.be/1bq0qff4iF8
An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed. Fantasy/adventure, rated PG, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE (2001)
Trailer > youtu.be/VyHV0BRtdxo
An orphaned boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world. Fantasy/adventure, rated PG, 152 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Trailer > youtu.be/QUvjaPIEIBs
Moonage Daydream is a documentary film about English singer-songwriter David Bowie. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives, including live concert footage. It is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, and it takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name. “[Brett] Morgen relies on image, music, and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie as much as channel his energy into a new form. It’s an insanely ambitious movie. It shouldn’t work. It feels like a minor miracle that it does.” (rogerebert.com) Documentary/musical, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
3 chiles - BARBARIAN
Trailer > youtu.be/Dr89pmKrqkI
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles - BULLET TRAIN
Trailer > youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had here lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point.Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer > youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
DOS ESTACIONES
Trailer > youtu.be/TyvbKTdBxbc
Maria Garcia is the owner of a once majestic tequila factory, one of the last not owned by foreign corporations. After a persistent plague and unexpected flood threaten her business, Maria does everything she can to save it. Drama, not rated, 99 minutes, CCAC
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer > youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles - ELVIS
Trailer > youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, osionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience.— akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. That isn’t to say that Elvis doesn’t provide moments of insight, or even genuine inspiration; it’s just that they occur fitfully, when the viewer is briefly pasted up against the window before being plunged into the barrel of Luhrmann’s lurid sensibility once again (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
GOD’S COUNTRY
Trailer > youtu.be/0g-fjsluqN4
A college professor is drawn into an escalating battle of wills after she catches two hunters trespassing on her property in the remote mountains of the American West. With Thandiwe Newton. “[Director and co-writer Julian] Higgins has a feel for the poetry of the landscape, and he and his cinematographer, Andrew Wheeler, make effective use of the region’s majestic, sometimes eerie beauty. ... The movie works best when it doesn’t over-explain and instead lets the land and the characters, the wide open spaces and the performances — especially Newton’s meticulously controlled turn — speak for themselves.” (Manohla Dargis/The New York Times) Thriller, rated R, 103 minutes, CCAC
4 chiles - HALLELUJAH
Trailer > youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer > youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated/comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
PEARL
Trailer > youtu.be/yT069_R5PeU
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this follow-up to the acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this technicolor-inspired origin story of X‘s iconic villain. Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
RUNNING THE BASES
Trailer > youtu.be/g0nlx_Fjdlk
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A high school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Family/drama, rated PG, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SEE HOW THEY RUN
Trailer > youtu.be/Q00qh7Ab6Mk
In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. With Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Adrian Brody. Mystery/crime, rated PG, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE SILENT TWINS
Trailer > youtu.be/lEN2rk__Xms
June and Jennifer Gibbons are twins from the only Black family in a small town in Wales in the 1970s and ‘80s. Feeling isolated from the community, the pair turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of inspiration and adolescent desires. After a spree of vandalism, the girls are sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together. Drama/thriller, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles - SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (Reissue)
Trailer > youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger (Tom Holland) is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 chiles - THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Trailer > youtu.be/TWGvntl9itE
After purchasing a bottle at a market in Istanbul where she is attending a conference, scholar Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. What ensues is a dialogue in Alithea’s hotel room wherein the djinn recalls his exploits with his tales illustrated in flashbacks that director George Miller (Mad Max) stages as elaborate tableaux, complete with special effects and stylized storybook-like designs. Alithea and the djinn joust about whether science has replaced myth, whether fate exists, and the nature of desire, contentment, and purpose. But at the end of the day, and despite its metaphysical ambitions and air of epic romance, Three Thousand Years of Longing is essentially two people in a room conversing. What should be a cinematic journey into amazement and otherworldly adventure instead becomes a tedious, word-heavy slog. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer > youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer > youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople call her “Marsh Girl” andknow the “Marsh Girl” had been romantically involved with Chase. Fortunatelyfor Kya, gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend Kya. London-born Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) convincingly portrays Kya’s haunted shyness. With Strathairn’s gentle gravitas suggesting an elderly Atticus Finch, much of Crawdads seems like a misty-eyed look at an innocent American past. It’s not. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
THE WOMAN KING
Trailer > youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
The Woman King is the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
A JAZZMAN’S BLUES
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=PCggYIdUpyw
A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A Jazzman’s Blues unspools 40 years of secrets and lies, set to juke joint blues, in the deep South. Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry (Diary of a Mad Black Woman), the film stars Joshua Boone (Premature) and Solea Pfeiffer (The Good Fight) as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann (Underground), Ryan Eggold (BlacKkKlansman), and Brad Benedict (The Oval). The film features music by Aaron Zigman (The Notebook), and choreography by Debbie Allen (Fame). “It’s apparent that Perry worked in theater when he wrote this script. At its core, A Jazzman’s Blues is a soap opera full of shocking secrets, emotional confrontations, and one exceedingly satisfying slap.” (IndieWire) Drama, rated R, 127 minutes, Netflix
BLANK
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=NtbgZDQYXNg
Struggling author Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) signs up for a fully A.I.-operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she’s trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host, and no communication with the outside world. As time is running out, food supplies getting desperately low, and the android becoming increasingly unstable, Claire must overcome her fear and find a way to outsmart the technology in order to make it out of the retreat alive. Science fiction/thriller, not rated, 94 minutes
CARMEN
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=Y_dfIkKLA
In a small Mediterranean village where it’s traditional for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood, Carmen (Natascha McElhone) has lived a life of servitude to looked after her brother, the local priest, from the age of 16 to 50. When her brother dies and realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church to make up for lost time. Mistaken for the new priest, Carmen begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light. “The performances are warm and wonderful, and the scenery (the film was shot in Malta) is postcard-perfect. The setting is believably old-fashioned, a long-lost paradise where an ancient custom gets an updated retelling.” (National Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu
THE INFERNAL MACHINE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=q0vrecpxXZU
Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) stars as Bruce Cogburn, a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine. Drawn out of hiding by endless letters from an obsessive fan, Cogburn enters a dangerous labyrinth as he searches for the person behind the cryptic messages, forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine. Mystery/thriller, rated R, 112 minutes
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=g6IsUeWO2Yw
In 1944, as life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children— Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton), Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts — are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth to meet Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role from the original film, 1970’s The Railway Children), her daughter, and grandson, and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside. When the children discover the injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home. “Cramming 98 minutes with adventure, it’s nevertheless a gentle film with a great deal of heart, holding the children and their communities at its centre.” (Sight and Sound) Adventure/drama/family, rated PG, 95 minutes
— Streaming compiled by Michael Abatemarco