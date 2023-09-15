OPENING
CASSANDRO
In the Lucha Libre wrestling scene of Juárez, Mexico, gay luchador Saúl Arbendáriz (Gael Garcia Bernal) is tired of playing El Topo, a nondescript, masked runt who always loses his matches. He wants to be a star. His fierce new trainer, Sabrina, suggests he develop an exótico character — an unmasked, stereotypically effeminate role audiences love to hate. But exóticos never get to win. All that changes when Saúl debuts the flamboyant and powerful Cassandro, who captures the crowd’s attention and affection. “Balances the triumphant exaltation of Arbendáriz’s singular evolution as a trailblazer who didn’t set out to become one, with the obvious, still not entirely eliminated bigotry that made his trajectory so significant and groundbreaking in the first place.” (Indie Wire) Comedy/drama, rated R, 107 minutes, CCA
FREMONT
Each morning Donya (played by real-life refugee Anaita Wali Zada) leaves her tight-knit community of Afghan immigrants in Fremont, California, crossing the bay to work at a fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. She drifts through her routine, struggling to connect with the culture and people of her new, unfamiliar surroundings while processing complicated feelings about her past as a translator for the U.S. government in Afghanistan. When an unexpected promotion at work thrusts Donya into the position to write her own story, she communicates her loneliness and longing through a concise medium: the fortunes inside each cookie. Donya’s koans travel, making a humble social impact and expanding her world far beyond Fremont and her turbulent past, including an encounter with a quiet auto mechanic (Jeremy Allen White) who could stand to see his own world expanded. “A stunning mood piece that takes pride in its stillness and slow pace, ultimately delivering a tale of intimacy, searching, and quiet strength.” (RogerEbert.com) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, CCA
A HAUNTING IN VENICE
Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, this terrifying Agatha Christie mystery features the return of celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, also directing). Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. “Branagh has assembled a first-class ensemble to bring interest to what, in lesser hands, would simply be scenes of people talking.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Mystery/drama, rated PG-13, 103 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
LA BAMBA (1987)
Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17
Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) becomes an overnight rock ‘n’ roll success in 1958, thanks to a love ballad called “Donna” that he wrote for his girlfriend (Danielle von Zerneck) whose parents didn’t want her to date a Latino boy. But as his star rises, Valens has conflicts with his jealous brother, Bob (Esai Morales), and becomes haunted by a recurring nightmare of a plane crash just as he begins his first national tour alongside Buddy Holly (Marshall Crenshaw). Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE CROW (1994)
Thursday, September 21
The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar (Michael Wincott) to complete his macabre mission. Action/fantasy, rated R, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
SELENA (1997)
Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17
In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham (Edward James Olmos), realizes that his young daughter is talented and begins performing with her at small venues. She finds success and falls for her guitarist, Chris Perez (Jon Seda), who draws the ire of her father. Seeking mainstream stardom, Selena begins recording an English-language album which, tragically, she would never complete. Music/biopic, rated PG, 127 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
BETWEEN TWO WORLDS (2021)
Famed author Marianne Winckler (Juliette Binoche) goes undercover to investigate the exploitation of the working class in Northern France. She eventually lands a job as a cleaner on the cross-channel ferry and develops close connections with the other cleaning women, many of whom have extremely limited resources and income opportunities. As she learns more about the plight of these workers, Marianne struggles with her deception toward them and tries to rationalize that it’s for the greater good. “It’s a thoughtful examination of the close bonds that can form between two people and the limits of what those friendships can withstand.” (IndieWire) Drama, not rated, French with subtitles, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
BLUE BEETLE
Trailer: youtu.be/4wxyy8Rcz4k
Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. “Blue Beetle, the next chapter in the DC Comics-inspired universe that tells the origin story of a not particularly well-known character, is in several ways refreshingly new. ... But it is the embrace of Mexican American culture that gives the film its most interesting texture.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — BOTTOMS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=vH5NAahf76s
Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. “Springing off real issues women, girls and LGBTQ+ people face, Bottoms is an eccentric little satire: simultaneously relevant and irreverent.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
THE EQUALIZER 3
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=19ikl8vy4zs
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Action, rated R, 109 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
GRAN TOURISMO: BASED ON A TRUE STORY
The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of teenage Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions propelling him to actual professional race car driver. “It’s made with a spontaneous humanistic grace, and the racing sequences, which dominate the movie because they’re truly the story it’s telling, are dazzlingly directed and edited.” (Variety) Action/drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Violet Crown
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
Director and star Nia Vardalos returns with John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Lainie Kazan, and more members of the original cast of the beloved 2002 film. The Portokalos family reunites in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists, and turns. Romantic comedy, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE NUN II
In 1956 France, a priest is murdered, and it seems an evil is spreading. Sister Irene once again comes face to face with a demonic force. “Call it ‘Demon movies gonna demon movie.’ And so The Nun II does its thing, efficiently and with lots of jump scares, as Irene and the Defiler go toe to toe.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people, and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
STRAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/26Xq6_g2r6Q
Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), a naive but lovable dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed. Comedy/adventure, rated R, 93 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
