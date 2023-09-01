Chiles: Sept. 1-7

OPENING
3.5 chiles — BOTTOMS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=vH5NAahf76s
Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. “Springing off real issues women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people face, Bottoms is an eccentric little satire: simultaneously relevant and irreverent.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
THE EQUALIZER 3
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=19ikl8vy4zs
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. Action, rated R, 109 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE ETERNAL MEMORY
Augusto and Paulina have been together and in love for 25 years. Eight years ago, their lives were forever changed by Augusto’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. As one of Chile’s most prominent cultural commentators and television presenters, Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory. Now he turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his beloved Paulina, whose own pre-eminence as a famous actress and Chilean Minister of Culture predates her ceaselessly inventive manner of engaging with her husband. Day by day, the couple face this challenge head-on, relying on the tender affection and sense of humor shared between them that remains remarkably, fully intact. “It’s a testament to the vitality and fragility of memory that itself serves as an act of preservation — of a prized past, a fraught present and an everlasting devotion.” (The Daily Beast) Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, CCA
NANDOR FODOR AND THE TALKING MONGOOSE
When famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor (Simon Pegg) investigates a family’s claim of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in his relentless pursuit of the truth. With Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd. Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
2.5 chiles — SHORTCOMINGS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=6fLypuUnAfw
The feature debut of Fresh Off The Boat‘s Randall Park follows Ben, Miko, and Alice as they navigate a range of dating possibilities and traverse the country in search of the ideal connection. Ben (Justin H. Min) is a struggling filmmaker, living in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When he’s not managing an art house movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want in a relationship. “Revolving around a character we’ve seen all too often before — a 30-ish slacker who can’t seem to figure out what he wants in life, professionally or romantically — the slight and more than slightly familiar film earns equal measures of gravitas, likability, and surprise from its central performance. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 92 minutes, CCA
THE UNKNOWN COUNTRY
Reeling from a devastating loss, Tana (rising Native American actor Lily Gladstone) is pulled back into the world by an unexpected invitation to her cousin’s wedding. She packs up her late grandmother’s Cadillac and hits the open road, driving from her home in Minnesota to South Dakota. After reconnecting with her Oglala Lakota family, Tana sets off to retrace a surreal journey that her grandmother took decades ago, searching for the spot captured in an old family photograph. As she travels, Tana finds connection in the stories of everyday people who’ve settled down far off the main roads, including Isaac (Raymond Lee), who provides a pivotal clue to understanding the lost location that could cultivate closure. “The Unknown Country may be more a feeling than a movie, but that’s more than satisfactory. Attentive and artful, [director Morrisa] Maltz is a talent to watch, and in Gladstone, she’s fortunate enough to have a star whose presence binds us to all this soulful roaming.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama, not rated, 85 minutes, CCA
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE (1985)
Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2
Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens), an eccentric child-like man, loves his red bicycle and will not sell it to his envious neighbor, Francis. While Pee-wee visits his friend Dottie (Elizabeth Daily), the bike is stolen. Thinking his bike is at the Alamo, Pee-wee sets off on a trip, where he meets many remarkable people. Eventually, Pee-wee discovers that his bike is being used in a movie and tries to recover it. Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE SHORT FILMS OF NINA FONOROFF
Friday, September 1
Central to Nina Fonoroff’s creative process is a deep involvement in almost all of the phases of a film’s production — from scripting and shooting to editing and finishing of image and sound elements. “Though I begin work on a film with a rough plan, the process remains fluid, indeterminate: partly a matter of calculation and planning, partly of serendipitous discovery. Through most phases of the process, I work to shape a story through constant revision of both sound and picture elements; so the films may be considered palimpsests that have been subjected to numerous revisions of thought and idea.” Fonoroff’s films have screened widely in the U.S. and elsewhere, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris. She has held residencies at the MacDowell Colony and the Ucross Foundation among others, and has received a Guggenheim Fellowship. She has been teaching courses in filmmaking at UNM for the past 20 years. The filmmaker will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. 16mm shorts, not rated, No Name Cinema
SONGS OF ASCENSION SHRINE
Saturday, September 2
CCA Cinema hosts the premiere screenings of Meredith Monk’s unique video performance of Songs of Ascension Shrine featuring the artist’s vocal ensemble, Todd Reynolds Quartet, and the Pacific Mozart Ensemble. Following the screenings will be a panel discussion about the video featuring Monk, Emmy-winning filmmaker Dyanna Taylor, and editor David Aubrey. In 2008, Songs of Ascension Shrine was performed inside Ann Hamilton’s tower in which a double helix staircase forms the stage. Taylor filmed and directed the original performance. Monk is a pioneer in what is now called “extended vocal technique” and “interdisciplinary performance,” creating works that thrive at the intersection of music and movement, image and object, light and sound, discovering and weaving together new modes of perception. Musical performance, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $25, CCA
CONTINUING
3 chiles — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
BLUE BEETLE
Trailer: youtu.be/4wxyy8Rcz4k
Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. “Blue Beetle, the next chapter in the DC Comics-inspired universe that tells the origin story of a not particularly well-known character, is in several ways refreshingly new. ... But it is the embrace of Mexican American culture that gives the film its most interesting texture.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
GOLDA
Trailer: youtu.be/7eDU96K_VXE
Faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber) as millions of lives hang in the balance during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Historical drama, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
GRAN TOURISMO: BASED ON A TRUE STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GgKmhDaVo48
The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of teenage Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions propelling him to actual professional race car driver. “It’s made with a spontaneous humanistic grace, and the racing sequences, which dominate the movie because they’re truly the story it’s telling, are dazzlingly directed and edited.” (Variety) Action/drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE HILL
Trailer: youtu.be/upE1VupKCW8
Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey (Colin Ford) becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. Sports drama, rated PG, 126 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
3 chiles — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
STRAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/26Xq6_g2r6Q
Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), a naive but lovable dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed. “Strays is wildly inappropriate. It’s also wildly funny.” (Wall Street Journal) Comedy/adventure, rated R, 93 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
