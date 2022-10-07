Chiles: Oct. 7-13

OPENING
AMSTERDAM
Trailer: youtu.be/GLs2xxM0e78
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), the film features three Oscar winners (Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Robert DeNiro) and two Oscar nominees (Margot Robbie and Michael Shannon). With John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift. “Even though this oddball ensemble boasts intelligent ideas and a smorgasbord of against-type performances from A-list names, Amsterdam amounts to less than the sum of its parts.” (Variety) Drama, rated. R, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
HALLOWEEN(1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/oVgtguYmNBg
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill again. Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the first film in the long-running franchise. “(Director John) Carpenter obviously knows the genre well and he builds a properly terrifying atmosphere through his well-paced direction.” (Hollywood Reporter) Horror, rated R, 91 Minutes, Regal Stadium 14
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RIOTSVILLE, U.S.A.
Trailer: youtu.be/Pfxelk8-gTU
Welcome to Riotsville, a fictional town built by the U.S. military. Using all archival footage, the film explores the militarization of the police and creates a counter-narrative to the nation’s reaction to the uprisings of the late ‘60s. “This unique framework succeeds in turning history on its head, forcing us to question how these violent tactics from the past have led to the increasingly armed present we’re witnessing today.” (IndieWire) Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY
Trailer: youtu.be/4dDTHI67SLk
Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, bookstore owner A.J. Fikry’s (Kunal Nayyar, The Big Bang Theory) life is not turning out as he expected. After his wife’s tragic death, he feels lost and left behind in the rapidly evolving world. As he tries to keep his store afloat, he begins to drink his sorrows away, ultimately hitting rock bottom when his most prized possession, a series of Edgar Allen Poe poems, is stolen. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, the unexpected arrival gives Fikry a new lease on life — and love — that is greater than he ever imagined. Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BLACK ROSES (1998)
Trailer: youtu.be/E-Ld4uYWsyQ
CCA Amplified along with Lost Padre Records presents this heavy metal horror film, which follows the eponymous band’s three-night run in a sleepy town in middle America. Playing on the “satanic panic” of the ’80s, when parents were convinced hidden messages in records were driving their teens to commit evil acts, the teens of Mill Basin start to turn against their parents and it’s up to mild-mannered high school teacher Matthew to put a stop to Black Roses’ devilish plot. The Thursday, Oct. 13, screening also features a Halloween costume party with prizes. Horror, rated R, 90 minutes, CCAC
CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE
Trailer: vimeo.com/666583180
Crafted with care to address urgent issues of the moment, Children’s Film Festival Seattle showcases the best and brightest in international cinema for young audiences, inspiring young people to participate as agents of change in their local and global communities. It is the largest film fest from the West Coast dedicated to children and their families. Screens Saturday, Oct. 8. Family, not rated, 57 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (1988)
Trailer: youtu.be/ETiSMS4i1as
When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage. “Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a fun and occasionally unsettling cult film that is well worth a watch for B movie enthusiasts or horror fans.” (The Movie Sleuth) Screens Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Sci-fi/horror, rated PG-13, 88 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
PHANTASM (1979)
Trailer: youtu.be/RIRVOepV9Ik
The residents of a small town have begun dying under strange circumstances, leading young Mike to investigate. After discovering that the Tall Man, the town’s mortician, is killing and reanimating the dead as misshapen zombies, Mike seeks help from his older brother, Jody, and local ice cream man Reggie. Working together, they try to lure out and kill the Tall Man, all the while avoiding his minions and a deadly silver sphere. “Phantasm will not be remembered as a masterpiece of the horror genre, but it sustains a gauche, hokey, desperately improvisational charm.” (The Washington Post, 2017) Screens Thursday, Oct. 13. Horror/fantasy, rated R, 99 minutes, Violet Crown
THE SOULTANGLER (1987)
Trailer: youtu.be/ACZEXhcx81M
If Re-Animator was shot on Long Island for the price of a used car, The Soultangler would be the result. Insane genius Dr. Anton Lupesky has developed a drug that allows users to inhabit corpses and transform into rabid maniacs. Can reporter Kim Castle stop the carnage and save our species from annihilation? This epic of outsider filmmaking is a dream-like wasteland punctuated with severed heads, evil beasties, and hooded slashers. Filmed in basements and garages, director Pat Bishow’s earnest devotion to storytelling in the spirit of H.P. Lovecraft elevates The Soultangler beyond kitsch and into heavenly territory. Horror, not rated, 90 minutes, No Name Cinema
TERRIFIER 2
Trailer: youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. “Terrifier 2 is an utterly brutal and relentless macabre of mayhem that solidifies Art the Clown as one of horror’s elite slashers.” (Reel Talk Inc.) Screens Saturday, Oct. 8. Horror, rated R, 138 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
AVATAR 3D (2009)
Trailer: youtu.be/5PSNL1qE6VY
A paraplegic Marine on a unique mission is dispatched to the moon Pandora and becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. Directed by James Cameron. With Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi. Adventure/sci fi, rated PG, 162 minutes, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — BARBARIAN
Trailer: youtu.be/Dr89pmKrqkI
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. “Barbarian does something unusual. Writer-director Zach Cregger’s script takes these various paint-by-number horror elements — a vulnerable debutante, an unfamiliar house, a hidden room — and colors outside the lines.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
BRILLIANT DISGUISE: THE SAMADHI OF KC TEWARI
Trailer: youtu.be/fXe9d2kI_Pc
In the late ’60s, a small group of Westerners followed Ram Dass to India to meet Neem Karoli Baba, a great Saint of the last century. There, they met his disciple, KC Tewari, disguised as a headmaster of a boys school in the foothills of the Himalayas. Tewari, secretly a High Yogi able to go into altered states of trance, known as Samadhi, at any moment, became key to the spiritual quest of the Westerners, who later try to bring these teachings home. Here, these same thought leaders tell their amazing and often humorous tales of an exceptional family man and secret Yogi. Documentary, not rated, 77 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — BROS
Trailer: youtu.be/BQIeBB9XMe8
From the comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (Trainwreck) comes Bros, a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with. Eichner and Luke MacFarlane star as two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. “What begins as a laugh-out-loud comedy that promises to present a different, more real kind of gay love ends up as a super-traditional rom-com dressed up with a tiny bit of non-traditional sex.” (James Tarmy/Bloomberg) Romantic comedy, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train; a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are best friends, and when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — DON’T WORRY DARLING
Trailer: youtu.be/FgmnKsED-jU
A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Directed by Olivia Wilde. With Chris Pine. “Don’t Worry Darling teases provocative ideas about gender roles and expectations but never achieves [The Twilight Zone writer Rod] Serling’s heights of suspense and social commentary. ... There turns out to be a doozy of a twist ... that feels both facile and like a wasted opportunity. There might have been some good ideas in here about ambition and ambivalence, desire and self-deception. But they turn out to be as fleeting as a tumbleweed blowing through suburbia by a Santa Ana wind.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Thriller/mystery, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer: youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — THE GOOD HOUSE
Trailer: youtu.be/jK_KcgHwA0s
The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself. “The Good House has a lot of potential and features some attractive amenities, including dramatic conflict and a seasoned cast. But like a subpar property, it just doesn’t show well in a highly competitive market.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy/drama, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
THE INVITATION
Trailer: youtu.be/5bL1ftuxgOE
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Horror, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself. They soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated/comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Trailer: youtu.be/QUvjaPIEIBs
Moonage Daydream is a documentary film about English singer-songwriter David Bowie. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Brett Morgen, the film uses previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives, including live concert footage. It is the first film to be officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, and it takes its title from the 1971 Bowie song of the same name. “[Brett] Morgen relies on image, music, and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie as much as channel his energy into a new form. It’s an insanely ambitious movie. It shouldn’t work. It feels like a minor miracle that it does.” (rogerebert.com) Documentary/musical, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — SEE HOW THEY RUN
Trailer: youtu.be/Q00qh7Ab6Mk
Starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a pair of odd-couple Scotland Yard officers investigating a theater-world murder in 1950s London, this meta-whodunit both subverts and pays homage to The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s famously long-running play. The colorful lead characters of Stoppard and Stalker loom large here, but even larger is the shadow cast by Christie’s 1952 play, which provides a fun backdrop for this diverting puzzle within a puzzle. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SMILE
Trailer: youtu.be/BcDK7lkzzsU
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — THE WOMAN KING
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STREAMING
BILLY FLANIGAN: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH
Trailer: youtu.be/qe1QNrmNOmw
Billy Flanigan has been called a lot of names: “Mr. Disney,” “Living Legend,” “The Man with the Thousand-Watt Smile,” “Husband,” “Dad,” “Grandpa,” and “Queer.” The longest contracted Walt Disney World performer (40 years), he’s entertained millions around the globe. When COVID forced the parks to close and performers became unemployed, Flanigan embarked on a 7,000-mile cycling trek, delivering “Flanigrams,” to brighten people’s days. But he’s forced to confront his biggest antagonist and his daunting past. Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes
BROMATES
Trailer: youtu.be/1mXnx_MKKGY
When best friends — and polar opposites — Jonesie (Lil Rel Howery) and Sid (Josh Brener) break up with their girlfriends at the same time, they decide to move in together in a misguided attempt to help each other through their respective breakups. Alongside their friends Angry Mike (Asif Ali) and Runway Dave (Brendan Scannell), things move quickly from heartbreak to hilarity, to life, and, potentially, death. Comedy, rated R, 98 minutes
HELLRAISER
Trailer: youtu.be/oUlgwJNdu2I
Based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, the author-directed 1987 horror classic Hellraiser gets a reimagining. A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. “The Cenobites are back and better than ever, eschewing their ‘80s-era black leather for a look made up of their own flayed skin.” (We Got This Covered) Horror, rated R, 90 minutes, Hulu
MK ULTRA
Trailer: youtu.be/zhg4zpU4m48
Based on the infamous CIA MK Ultra drug experiments from the early 1960s, this psychological thriller follows a brilliant psychiatrist, Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), who unknowingly becomes entangled with a dangerous government entity fixated on mind control. Strauss’ moral and scientific boundaries are pushed to the limit as he is recruited to run a subsect of the program in a rural Mississippi mental hospital. Thriller, not rated, 98 minutes
— Streaming chiles compiled by Michael Abatemarco/For The New Mexican