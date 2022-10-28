Chiles: Oct 28-Nov. 3

OPENING
CALL JANE
Trailer: youtu.be/U-1pUnTsSQc
A housewife (Elizabeth Banks) is overjoyed with the news of her pregnancy — until she learns it poses a threat to her own life. She has nowhere to turn until she meets an underground group of women who risk everything to provide people like her with a choice. With Sigourney Weaver. “Keeping the film grounded in character, [director Phyllis] Nagy eloquently reminds us at every turn that what has been labeled a crime is a medical procedure, and underscores how personal all this is for the women.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama/comedy, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DAWN OF THE DEAD 3-D (1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/W-ufklqO0f8
As hordes of zombies swarm the U.S., the terrified populace tries everything in their power to escape the attack of the undead, but neither cities nor the countryside proves safe. In Pennsylvania, radio-station employee Stephen and his girlfriend, Francine, escape in the station helicopter, accompanied by two renegade SWAT members. The group retreats to the haven of an enclosed shopping center to make what could be humanity’s last stand. From director George Romero. Horror, not rated, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
Trailer: youtu.be/OkEnG6inG4c
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Horror, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RAM SETU
Trailer: youtu.be/VgGgYOzNWno
An atheist archaeologist turned believer races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. In Hindi with English subtitles. Action/adventure, not rated 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
TILL
Trailer: youtu.be/MjYw3NNmhBQ
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. “As Mamie Till, the previously little-known actress Danielle Deadwyler gives an astonishing performance, shimmering first with tenderness and later with the kind of agony no mother should ever have to contemplate, much less bear.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BODY MELT (1993)
Trailer: youtu.be/5a1lDuXCPXY
The residents of Pebbles Court in the Melbourne suburb of Homesville are the unknowing test subjects for a new variety of “Vimuville” dietary supplement pills that arrive in their mailboxes. The free pills are designed to produce the ultimate healthy human but have unexpected side effects, including hallucinations and mutations. The pills are consumed by the residents and produce gruesome results. Screens Friday, Oct. 28. Horror, not rated, 81 minutes, No Name Cinema
HALLOWEEN (1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/oVgtguYmNBg
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill again. Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the first film in the long-running franchise. “[Director John] Carpenter obviously knows the genre well and he builds a properly terrifying atmosphere through his well-paced direction.” (Hollywood Reporter) Screens Monday, Oct. 31. Horror, rated R, 91 Minutes, Violet Crown
SPIRITED AWAY (2021)
Trailer: youtu.be/oZzFsv22wqI
In this animated feature by noted Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents stumble upon a seemingly abandoned amusement park. After her mother and father are turned into giant pigs, Chihiro meets the mysterious Haku, who explains that the park is a resort for supernatural beings who need a break from their time spent in the earthly realm, and that she must work there to free herself and her parents. Part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, it screens Sunday, Oct. 30 (dubbed) and Tuesday, Nov. 1 (Japanese with English subtitles). Animated fantasy/adventure, rated PG, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
TRICK ‘R TREAT (2007)
Trailer: youtu.be/NJ66Htmmq4M
Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten as the residents (Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker) of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Tales of terror reveal the consequences of extinguishing a jack-o’-lantern before midnight and a grumpy hermit’s encounter with a sinister trick-or-treater. Screens Monday, Oct. 31. Horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AMSTERDAM
Trailer: youtu.be/GLs2xxM0e78
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), the film features three Oscar winners (Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Robert DeNiro) and two Oscar nominees (Margot Robbie and Michael Shannon). With John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift. “In its own bless-this-mess way, Amsterdam pays appropriate homage to the eras it invokes, both past and present. It’s so wild, so dreamlike, so utterly preposterous that it could only be a little bit true.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — THE BAD GUYS (Reissue)
Trailer: youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. “Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s that seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
2 chiles — DECISION TO LEAVE
Trailer: youtu.be/d9BR3Z_-Hh8
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire. “If the setup sounds noirish, it should. But director Park Chan-wook) doubles down on both the best and the worst attributes of the genre it hopes to evoke. ... But Decision to Leave is also needlessly complicated and at times almost impossible to follow, its narrative inscrutability often coming across less as the result of nonlinear storytelling than as simply a cinematic affectation.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Mystery/romance, not rated, 138 minutes, CCAC. Review
HALLOWEEN ENDS
Trailer: youtu.be/s0vtbxLa-N8
Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control. Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. “The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SMILE
Trailer: youtu.be/BcDK7lkzzsU
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — TÁR
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character to materialize on-screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick, slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
TERRIFIER 2
Trailer: youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. “Terrifier 2 is an utterly brutal and relentless macabre of mayhem that solidifies Art the Clown as one of horror’s elite slashers.” (Reel Talk Inc.) Horror, rated R, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they once made. “While far from a classic of its kind, this is likely to be just the Ticket for general viewers relishing the chance to watch Roberts and Clooney trade poisonous barbs, before being struck by Cupid’s arrow all over again.” (Variety) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Trailer: youtu.be/lHJ39WKbXp8
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — THE WOMAN KING
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
ARGENTINA, 1985
Trailer: youtu.be/a4iiyPOM6rA
Despite a tone that’s tidier and more deliberate than the average courtroom drama, Santiago Mitre’s fact-based drama Argentina, 1985 — which relates the civilian trial of the leaders of Argentina’s military junta — manages to be a rousing crowd-pleaser. Ricardo Darín plays Julio Strassera, the federal prosecutor whose methodical ways belie his nickname: “Loco.” But slowly, over the course of the film, Strassera prevails in holding the officers to account for crimes that include extrajudicial kidnapping, torture, and murder. It’s a stirring if subtle true story: one whose outcome left the Strassera we meet in the film — and are rooting for throughout — somewhat disappointed. But that’s only because this is a tale of justice, not vengeance. As a member of Strassera’s team puts it, “We’ll give [the defendants] what they didn’t give their victims: a fair trial.” Historical drama, rated R, 140 minutes, in Spanish with subtitles, Amazon Prime
DANGEROUS GAME: THE LEGACY MURDERS
Trailer: youtu.be/6303iTtM-mk
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight star in this suspense thriller about members of a family whose reunion at a remote mansion turns less than celebratory when they find themselves trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game. Thriller, rated R, 96 minutes
THE PEZ OUTLAW
Trailer: youtu.be/ZInOvqvygrk
This documentary follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a Michigan man who tried to make a killing by trafficking in rare European Pez dispensers until he ran afoul of the company bureaucracy. “It’s a hoot with a bit of heart, and if you can accept that the main character’s actions ultimately hurt nobody — with the possible exception of a few Pez executives — its fizzy pleasures and compact running time are easy to enjoy.” (The Hollywood Reporter) Documentary, unrated, 85 minutes
RAYMOND & RAY
Trailer: youtu.be/VTF1SDFuLPE
Here, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play very different half-brothers brought together by the death of their father, whose will directs them to dig his grave together. Slant magazine calls the family dramedy “fastidious, tidy and lifeless.” Drama/comedy, unrated, 105 minutes, Apple TV Plus
YEAR ONE: A POLITICAL ODYSSEY
Trailer: youtu.be/oBqYdSbz6_w
This film looks at the art of diplomacy during the first year of the Biden administration. “The film’s skimping on economic and social issues echoes one description of Biden’s own messaging by some pundits: low-key to the point of obscuring the full picture of his efforts.” (The New York Times) Documentary, TV-14, 85 minutes, available on HBOMax
— Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post