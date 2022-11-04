OPENING
ARMAGEDDON TIME
Trailer: youtu.be/ZKLu3t-G9Do
From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong. “Gray lets his thesis gradually bloom in the minds of his audience, moving us slowly toward a shattering conclusion that also plays as a gentle but firm call to personal political action.” (Vanity Fair) Drama, rated R, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. “Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s soulful masterpiece offers a windswept elegy on a camaraderie that has reached its inexplicable expiration, as well as melancholic rumination on mortality.” (AV Club) Drama/comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, Violet Crown
ONE PIECE FILM: RED
Trailer: youtu.be/4FDeLtjCslo
Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER: FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE
Trailer: youtu.be/0L-5bcELrf0
An exploration of Tanya Tucker’s life and career, and the collaboration between Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile. “Mostly The Return is about listening to great music getting made by two women representing two generations of country music — Carlile is 41 — who genuinely seem to respect each other, and who have obvious talent.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
TAD, THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE EMERALD TABLET
Trailer: youtu.be/swSS8xlptcw
In the third installment of the Tad, the Lost Explorer series, Tad accidentally unleashes a curse that endangers the lives of his friends, so sets out on a quest to reverse the curse of the mummy. Screenings in Spanish and English. Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP AT THE MOVIES
Trailer: youtu.be/4tSRMsOphGo
The Grateful Dead return to cinemas worldwide for the 2022 The Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. This year celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the legendary Europe ‘72 album by bringing the previously unreleased 1972 Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen performance to the big screen. Screens Saturday, Nov. 5. Music/concert, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
THE LOST BOYS (1987)
Trailer: youtu.be/Q786UsnOcsY
Teenage brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move with their mother (Dianne Wiest) to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward (Corey Feldman) and Alan (Jamison Newlander), the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star (Jami Gertz) — who turns out to be in thrall to David (Kiefer Sutherland), leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead. Screens Thursday, Nov. 10. Horror/comedy, rated R, 107 minutes, Violet Crown
THE LOVE THAT WOULD NOT DIE: TRIPLE CREATURE FEATURE
Trailer: vimeo.com/149975423
This underground punk puppet musical tells the story of Stan, the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse; his ex-girlfriend turned zombie, Lydia; his loyal dog; and a time traveling kid who holds the secret to ending the zombie plague. Composed of three stand-alone episodes, this trilogy screening follows our heroes as they travel to a new dimension of Earth ruled by big pharma/cosmetics companies and incite a drag queen rabbit uprising which quickly goes out of control. Screens Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. Comedy/sci-fi, not rated, 90 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
MARS ATTACKS (1996)
Trailer: youtu.be/DqtjHWlM4lQ
A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world’s major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial visitors have, as they claim, “come in peace.” U.S. President James Dale (Jack Nicholson) receives assurance from science professor Donald Kessler (Pierce Brosnan) that the Martians’ mission is a friendly one. But when a peaceful exchange ends in the total annihilation of the U.S. Congress, military men call for a full-scale nuclear retaliation. “A giddily madcap, surreal, sardonic satire that sets out to be deliberately cheesy.” (Empire Magazine) Screens Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 and 11. Comedy/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM
Trailer: youtu.be/UgHN-YE7IPI
Inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s bestselling book, Meet Me in the Bathroom is an immersive archival journey through the explosive New York music scene of the early 2000s. Set against the backdrop of 9/11 and a world unaware of the seismic political, technological, and cultural shifts about to occur, this acclaimed documentary tells the story of the last great romantic age of rock ‘n’ roll through the prism of a handful of era defining bands, including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and The Moldy Peaches. “If it’s sometimes a little rough around the edges and not always structurally coherent, well, the same was true of these bands.” (Variety) Screens Tuesday, Nov. 8. Documentary, not rated, 105 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
OPEN SCREEN v.2
Trailer not available
An in-person screening open to all local filmmakers working in experimental, documentary, animation & personal filmmaking. Screening Friday, Nov. 4. Film shorts, not rated, No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
2.5 CHILES — BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
DC Comics’ Black Adam is the origin story of the title character (Dwayne Johnson), a nearly 5,000-year-old former enslaved person with powers beyond those of any mortal. Opening in the fictional land of Kahndaq in the year 2600 B.C., the film introduces us to a man given superpowers by a bunch of wizards. Activated by uttering the word “Shazam,” a champion rises up to defeat the evil king of Kahndaq and then goes promptly back to sleep. Fast forward to more-or-less the present day in which the residents of a modernized Kahndaq have been oppressed by a cabal of violent imperialist mercenaries. An underground group of Kahndaqi partisans is seeking a long-buried relic, but so are the mercenaries. In the squabbling process, they awaken Adam. Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes, and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s the seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — CALL JANE
Trailer: youtu.be/U-1pUnTsSQc
A housewife (Elizabeth Banks) is overjoyed with the news of her pregnancy — until she learns it poses a threat to her own life. She has nowhere to turn until she meets an underground group of women who risk everything to provide people like her with a choice. With Sigourney Weaver. “Keeping the film grounded in character, [director Phyllis] Nagy eloquently reminds us at every turn that what has been labeled a crime is a medical procedure, and underscores how personal all this is for the women.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama/comedy, rated R, 121 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
DAWN OF THE DEAD 3-D (1978)
Trailer: youtu.be/W-ufklqO0f8
As hordes of zombies swarm the U.S., the terrified populace tries everything in their power to escape the attack of the undead, but neither cities nor the countryside proves safe. In Pennsylvania, radio-station employee Stephen and his girlfriend, Francine, escape in the station helicopter, accompanied by two renegade SWAT members. The group retreats to the haven of an enclosed shopping center to make what could be humanity’s last stand. From director George Romero. Horror, not rated, 127 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — DECISION TO LEAVE
Trailer: youtu.be/d9BR3Z_-Hh8
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire. “If the setup sounds noirish, it should. But director Park Chan-wook) doubles down on both the best and the worst attributes of the genre it hopes to evoke. ... But Decision to Leave is also needlessly complicated and at times almost impossible to follow, its narrative inscrutability often coming across less as the result of nonlinear storytelling than as simply a cinematic affectation.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Mystery/romance, not rated, 138 minutes, CCAC
HALLOWEEN ENDS
Trailer: youtu.be/s0vtbxLa-N8
Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control. Horror, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
Trailer: youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. With Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes. “The title character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile may be a coldblooded reptile — in this case, one who sings — but never you worry: This family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical/animation, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
Trailer: youtu.be/OkEnG6inG4c
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Horror, rated PG-13, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SMILE
Trailer: youtu.be/BcDK7lkzzsU
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. “Everything Smile is doing is familiar enough at this point to be considered old-fangled, but the striking precision of its craft sloughs away any sensations of déjà vu.” (Slant Magazine) Horror, rated R, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — TÁR
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character to materialize on-screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick, slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
TERRIFIER 2
Trailer: youtu.be/6KkONLf_ZKU
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. “Terrifier 2 is an utterly brutal and relentless macabre of mayhem that solidifies Art the Clown as one of horror’s elite slashers.” (Reel Talk Inc.) Horror, rated R, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter. Can the bickering parents stop their daughter from making what they consider to be a huge mistake? Or maybe the mistake was theirs, in splitting up? For the most part, Ticket to Paradise goes down as easy as a mai tai, with swooning camerawork suitable for a travel ad. As the sparring couple, Clooney and Roberts are perfectly watchable. If their character-development arc isn’t entirely convincing, at least they have one. This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
TILL
Trailer: youtu.be/MjYw3NNmhBQ
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. “As Mamie Till, the previously little-known actress Danielle Deadwyler gives an astonishing performance, shimmering first with tenderness and later with the kind of agony no mother should ever have to contemplate, much less bear.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Trailer: youtu.be/lHJ39WKbXp8
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Comedy, rated R, 149 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE WOMAN KING
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STREAMING
WENDELL & WILD
Trailer: youtu.be/tJp5pLsXhgo
Revered stop-motion animation director Henry Selick returns to form with Wendell & Wild, his first film since 2009’s terrifying Coraline. Co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele, the film focuses on Kat (voice of Lyric Ross), a young Black girl who has been failed by the system after the death of her parents — a tragedy for which she blames herself. After being chosen for a second-chance program at a prestigious but underfunded private school, Kat returns to her hometown to find it in shambles. It’s the perfect setup for a coming-of-age redemption story, but this film has literal demons rather than just those pesky metaphorical ones. Kat learns she’s a Hell Maiden, a bit of lore that involves magical powers and the ability to summon demons, two of whom contact her: Wendell and Wild (voiced, respectively, by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele). They promise Kat they will resurrect her parents if she brings them to the land of the living; they want to build the best amusement park ever, something their father (Ving Rhames) has punished them for suggesting. But to get their dream park in the mortal world, they have to make a deal with a business worse than the devil. Animation/comedy, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, Netflix
AMERICAN MURDERER
Trailer: youtu.be/NdSIilpMyJY
Ryan Phillippe plays an FBI agent in pursuit of a charismatic con man (Tom Pelphrey) in the fact-based thriller American Murderer. Also starring Idina Menzel and Jacki Weaver. Drama/mystery, rated R, 104 minutes
LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES
Trailer: youtu.be/o5jbSeBHVTQ
The music documentary Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues uses archival footage, never-before-heard home recordings, and personal conversations to paint a portrait of the jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and singer. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film a “delightful experience for jazz buffs and more than an eye-opener for any youngsters who barely know who Armstrong was.” Documentary, rated R, 106 minutes, Apple TV Plus
MEDIEVAL
Trailer: youtu.be/UG7wWuc2KAk
Ben Foster (Hell or High Water) and Michael Caine (Best Sellers) star in this historical epic inspired by the true story of 15th-century Czech national hero and mercenary Jan Zizka (Foster). According to rogerebert.com, it’s a “bleak and visually oversaturated allegory.” Historical drama, rated R, 125 minutes
RUN SWEETHEART RUN
Trailer: youtu.be/j2sqphTXqI0
In the horror thriller Run Sweetheart Run, a single mother (Ella Balinska) has a blind date with a charming and handsome businessman (Pilou Asbaek) who gradually reveals his true nature as a violent psychopath. The Hollywood Reporter says, “Although Run Sweetheart Run isn’t an enjoyable watch, one has to admire what it aspires to do: tell a story about the deep roots of sexism in our world through the lens of the social horror subgenre.” Horror/thriller, rated R, 103 minutes, Amazon
