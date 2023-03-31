Chiles: March 31-April 6

OPENING
ALCARRÀS
Trailer: youtu.be/av7xGRiXe0M
In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from their orchard. But when plans arise to install solar panels and cut down trees, this tight-knit group suddenly faces eviction — and the loss of far more than their home. “Movies about the people who grow our food, who struggle as honest land stewards in a time of heartless industry, are few and far between, making Alcarràs a rare gem.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
BHOLAA (Hindi)
Trailer: youtu.be/0bWhOuE8QtY
After 10 years of imprisonment, Bholaa is finally going home to meet his young daughter. However, his journey is not so simple as he soon faces a pathway full of crazy obstacles, with death lurking around every corner. Action/drama, not rated, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “It’s at once cheesy and charming, synthetic and spectacular, cozily derivative and rambunctiously inventive, a processed piece of junk-culture joy that, by the end, may bring a tear to your eye.” (Variety) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ENYS MEN
Trailer: youtu.be/DCt7Iq6wSUw
Living on an island off the Cornish coast, a wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower takes a dark turn into the strange and metaphysical, forcing her to question what is real and what is a nightmare. “Its elliptical obscurity is all its own. A singular, near-structureless nightmare that may also be a formal ghost story.” (Irish Times) Horror, not rated, 91 minutes, CCAC
HIS ONLY SON
Trailer: youtu.be/zo2V5CQMuJw
Abraham is commanded by God to sacrifice his son, and finds his faith tested during the three-day journey to the mountain of Moriah. Drama, rated PG-13, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE INNOCENT
Trailer: youtu.be/A2kjh2Z1K0A
Part crime thriller, part family farce, Louis Garrel’s The Innocent shows with panache and pathos the dangerous lengths two men go, and the outlandish lies they tell, for the women they love. Garrel stars as Abel, a museum educator and widower whose mother, Sylvie, marries Michel, one of her drama pupils in the local penitentiary. Once on parole, Michel attempts to start a legitimate life for Sylvie’s sake but soon reverts to his old ways, with the suspicious Abel continually spying on his stepfather until roped into one of the ex-con’s schemes. “Few caper comedies have this much heart, and few romantic dramas offer such an appealingly nutty plot.” (Wall Street Journal) Comedy/drama, not rated, 118 minutes, CCAC
IN VIAGGIO: THE TRAVELS OF POPE FRANCIS
Trailer: youtu.be/QPDtgor-gJw
A decade-long chronicling of the travels of the head of the Catholic church across all corners of the world. Composed entirely of archival footage, the film grants rare access to the public life of the pontifical, not only from the elevated security of a pulpit but from the more democratic grounds of unpaved streets and vast public avenues. Documentary, not rated, 77 minutes, CCAC
SPINNING GOLD
Trailer: youtu.be/mljzHokm17I
Neil Bogart launches Casablanca Records in the 1970s, giving rise to such musical acts as Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Bill Withers, and KISS. Along with a rag-tag team of young music lovers, Casablanca Records rewrites history and changes the industry forever. Drama/music, rated R, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
A THOUSAND AND ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/wBM0_6JJw1s
Unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry, from the foster care system. Holding on to their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. “A passionate panorama of political obstacles to personal achievement, the inseparability of private life from public power.” (New Yorker) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
EXHIBITION ON SCREEN: EASTER IN ART
Trailer: youtu.be/D73W7fFa9jk
The story of Christ’s death and resurrection has dominated western culture for the past 2,000 years. It is perhaps the most significant historical event of all time, as recounted by the gospels but, equally, as depicted by the greatest artists in history. This film explores the Easter story as depicted in art, from the time of the early Christians to the present day. Screens Thursday, April 6, and April 8. Documentary, not rated, 86 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
65
Trailer: youtu.be/bHXejJq5vr0
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles —CHAMPIONS
Trailer: youtu.be/NqL7YC731j4
A former minor-league basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. With Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, and Ernie Hudson. “Champions is billed as a comedy, and while it is amiable, it doesn’t even take a shot at being hilarious.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood. “Cocaine Bear isn’t so much a movie as an idea — a synopsis, an elevator pitch, a thumbnail description: bear + cocaine. ... If you’ve seen the viral trailer — heck, if you’ve read the title — you’ve already gotten the joke.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “For the most part, Creed III is a matter of clear, straightforward storytelling, with a well-balanced variety of action, feeling, character development and fan-pleasing callbacks. It’s a good movie. And that’s a knockout punch in its own right.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Winner of seven Academy Awards. Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — A GOOD PERSON
Trailer: youtu.be/phRXBLwcy5I
Allison (Florence Pugh) is a young woman with a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. However, her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, emerging from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the following years, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward. “The film’s fraught, tangled relationships are supposed to mirror real life. But [director Zach] Braff writes his characters into too many impossible situations.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. “If you are also an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THE LOST KING
Trailer: youtu.be/iJeGgMIXgRY
In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins) believes she has made the archaeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. “With Hawkins’s alternately elfin and flinty performance at its center, The Lost King winds up being a paean to amateurism and unconventionality.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 109 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — MOVING ON
Trailer: youtu.be/quEn_qiVC8c
The sober subject of Paul Weitz’s new film is sexual assault, in an icky and not especially amusing plot that pairs Lily Tomlin with Jane Fonda as old pals who reunite at the funeral of a friend to confront the dead woman’s husband (Malcolm McDowell) over a decades-old encounter. Tomlin and Fonda have a pretty nice, unforced chemistry together, cultivated over years of working together on Grace and Frankie and other projects (see 80 for Brady). McDowell, on the other hand, is a more one-dimensional villain. His dark fate in the film is handled in a way that’s meant to be laughable — and is, but not in the way that’s intended. There’s lots of moving on referenced in Moving On: death, divorce, gender transition, and other momentous life events, but there’s something strangely static and unmoving at its center. It’s an emotionally stagnant affair, whether it’s going for laughter or tears.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated R, 85 minutes, Violet Crown
4 chiles — THE QUIET GIRL
Trailer: youtu.be/LGWyqty2m-A
In rural Ireland in 1981, 9-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. “The Quiet Girl is that rare thing: a work of storytelling that speaks most loudly when it is saying nothing.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles — RETURN TO SEOUL
Trailer: youtu.be/7o2V9os63Pw
Freddie, a South Korean adoptee who grew up in France, makes friends with frightening ease in Return to Seoul, a carefully wrought character study of a person who lives life with careless abandon. The trip to Seoul itself was pure whim and she has ended up in the country in which she was born. After declaring she has no intention of tracking down her birth parents, Freddie flips, seeking out a meeting with her birth father. What might have followed the familiar path of culture shock and discovery of one’s roots becomes something else entirely. Playing out over several years, Return to Seoul jumps forward in time with only sporadic on-screen titles, leaving viewers to piece together exactly where and when Freddie is in her life. She seems unmoored, anchorless, neither French nor Korean. It’s that quality — fearless, untethered, and unwilling to put down roots — that makes her so beguiling and unknowable. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 119 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — SCREAM VI
Trailer: youtu.be/h74AXqw4Opc
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. “It’s tempting to call Scream VI less of a fresh idea than a cynical exercise in boosting an existing intellectual property to make a buck. But including a line of dialogue in the new screenplay that does exactly that ... doesn’t inoculate the makers of this latest chapter against accusations of trafficking in lazy formula.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post ) Horror, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Trailer: youtu.be/AIc671o9yCI
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. “With its wisecracking hero and flippant tone, 2019’s Shazam! arrived as a bolt of inspiration in the gloomy DC Extended Universe. Unfortunately, the new sequel proves an adage: Lightning doesn’t strike twice.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STREAMING
CHANTILLY BRIDGE
Trailer: youtu.be/YdxUZaQ43ks
A sequel to Chantilly Lace, Linda Yellin’s 1993 Showtime movie shot with an improvised script about a group of longtime friends and starring Lindsay Crouse, Jill Eikenberry, Martha Plimpton, Ally Sheedy, Talia Shire, Helen Slater, and JoBeth Williams, Chantilly Bridge reunites most of the ensemble cast for a reunion story set years after the first film. Drama, not rated, 86 minutes
THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MRS. WU
Trailer: youtu.be/E4hrrAyn_Uo
Lisa Lu (Crazy Rich Asians) plays the title character Lily Wu in The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu, a multigenerational story about an older woman who busts out of her Los Angeles nursing home for a road trip up the California coast with her 18-year-old granddaughter Emma (Rochelle Ying), Emma’s best friend Karen (Tiffany Wu), and Lily’s longtime friend Charlotte (Joely Fisher). Comedy/drama, not rated, 89 minutes
JOYRIDE
Trailer: youtu.be/lkVDCiJdGAg
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) stars in Joyride, an Irish dramedy about a middle-aged solicitor (Colman) whose plans to give away her unwanted newborn to a childless friend are derailed when a troubled 12-year-old boy (Charlie Reid) carjacks the taxi they are riding in. Comedy/drama, not rated, 94 minutes
KUBRICK BY KUBRICK
Trailer: youtu.be/OTPlMzJFC5s
More a savory snack than a full meal, the brisk documentary Kubrick by Kubrick is anchored by clips from audio recordings of conversations between the late filmmaker Stanley Kubrick and French critic Michel Ciment. These are intercut with scenes from the director’s films, archival photographs, and snippets of interviews with stars who have worked with Kubrick, including Jack Nicholson, Malcolm McDowell, Tom Cruise, and Nicole Kidman. Documentary, rated TV-14, 62 minutes
— Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post