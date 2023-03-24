Chiles: March 24-30

OPENING
A GOOD PERSON
Trailer: youtu.be/phRXBLwcy5I
Allison (Florence Pugh) is a young woman with a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. However, her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, emerging from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the following years, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward. Zach Braff directs. Drama, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
IKIRU (1952)
Trailer: youtu.be/2VeLN3IDjzQ
In Akira Kurosawa’s classic film Ikiru, Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. Vowing to make his final days meaningful, he attempts to communicate his anguish to his son and daughter-in-law, which leads only to heartbreak. Finally, inspired by an unselfish co-worker, he turns his efforts to bringing happiness to others by building a playground in a dreary slum neighborhood. When the park is finally completed, he is able to face death with peaceful acceptance. Drama, not rated, 143 minutes, CCAC
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. “John Wick 4 barrels along with charming idiosyncrasy. Even when it drags — 169 minutes is a lot of time to fill, even for this masterful crew — the film gamely mixes comedy, action, and drama into one truly satisfying cocktail.” (The Wrap) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE LOST KING
Trailer: youtu.be/iJeGgMIXgRY
In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins) believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. “Whatever its inconsistencies, The Lost King is an underdog story that proves a perfect vehicle for Hawkins’ reliably winning screen presence.” (Observer UK) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 109 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — RETURN TO SEOUL
Trailer: youtu.be/7o2V9os63Pw
On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns for the first time to South Korea, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions. “A carefully wrought character study of a person who lives life with careless abandon.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 119 minutes, CCAC
SANSÓN AND ME
Trailer: youtu.be/8U7KeLPnV1g
During his day job as a Spanish criminal interpreter in a small town in California, filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes (499) met a young man named Sansón, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was sentenced to life in prison without parole. With no permission to interview him, Sansón and Reyes worked together over a decade, using hundreds of letters as inspiration for re-creations of Sansón’s childhood — featuring members of Sansón’s own family. The result is a vibrant portrait of a friendship navigating immigration and the depths of the criminal justice system and pushing the boundaries of cinematic imagination to rescue a young migrant’s story from oblivion. Documentary, not rated, 83 minutes, CCAC
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE DEVIL’S CONFESSION: THE LOST EICHMANN TAPES
Trailer: youtu.be/Bbjn9NXHrrc
Long-lost recordings show Adolf Eichmann’s active involvement in the planning and implementation of the Holocaust’s Final Solution. Presented by the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival. Screens Sunday, March 26. Documentary, not rated, 108 minutes, CCAC
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992)
Trailer: youtu.be/XrXvN2FWqvE
As America’s stock of athletic young men is depleted during World War II, a professional all-female baseball league springs up in the Midwest, funded by publicity-hungry candy maker Walter Harvey (Garry Marshall). Competitive sisters Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty) spar with each other, scout Ernie Capadino (Jon Lovitz), and grumpy has-been coach Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) on their way to fame. Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell co-star as two of the sisters’ teammates. Screens Thursday, March 30. Comedy/drama, rated PG, 126 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
LONG HAULERS (2020)
Trailer: vimeo.com/799277589
In her experimental documentary shot on 16mm film and digital video while riding with around the Southwest with three long haul female truckers, filmmaker Amy Reid created the feature-length film while acting as a crew of one — independently filming, recording sound, editing, and raising funds to complete the project. Through experimentation, performative play, and direct observational filmmaking we meet female truckers who have fled domestic violence, the stigmas of being formerly incarcerated, and mental health issues. Weaving together the stories of these three truck drivers, Long Haulers shares how each woman started trucking and what keeps them trucking. Screens Friday, March 24. The filmmaker will be in attendance and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Documentary, not rated, 74 minutes, No Name Cinema Story Page 12
MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO (1988)
Trailer: youtu.be/2XUolyeNBHY
When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles. Directed by Academy Award winner Hayao Miyazaki. Screens Sunday, March 26 (dubbed), and Tuesday, March 28 (Japanese with English subtitles). Fantasy/animation, rated G, 96 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
65
Trailer: youtu.be/bHXejJq5vr0
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar’s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — CHAMPIONS
Trailer: youtu.be/NqL7YC731j4
A former minor-league basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. With Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, and Ernie Hudson. “Champions is billed as a comedy, and while it is amiable, it doesn’t even take a shot at being hilarious.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — CLOSE
Trailer: youtu.be/6EJGnU2AmV4
Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. “Dhont tells a familiar story in what feels like a fresh and urgently new way, with sensitivity, sadness and promising glimmers of hope.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood. “Cocaine Bear isn’t so much a movie as an idea — a synopsis, an elevator pitch, a thumbnail description: bear + cocaine. ... If you’ve seen the viral trailer — heck, if you’ve read the title — you’ve already gotten the joke.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “For the most part, Creed III is a matter of clear, straightforward storytelling, with a well-balanced variety of action, feeling, character development and fan-pleasing callbacks. It’s a good movie. And that’s a knockout punch in its own right.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Winner of seven Academy Awards. Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
INSIDE
Trailer: youtu.be/DjODCllZj4w
Nemo (Willem DaFoe), a high-end art thief, becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York’s Times Square after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. “It is a strange, enclosed experience: Dafoe’s mastery of the screen keeps it meaningful.” (Guardian) Drama, rated R, 105 minuts, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
LINOLEUM
Trailer: youtu.be/qZN7GOf7N4g
Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing TV science show for children, has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. When a mysterious satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests into a plan to rebuild the machine into a rocket. As surreal events start to unfold around him, he slowly realizes that there’s more to his life story than he once thought. “Thoughtful performances and earnest (if especially subtle) writing keep the film compelling enough until its final minutes, which are even more startling in their heart-wrenching effectiveness than in their mind-bending twists.” (Hollywood Reporter) Sci-fi/comedy/drama, not rated, 98 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — MOVING ON
Trailer: youtu.be/quEn_qiVC8c
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other. Comedy, rated R, 85 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — THE QUIET GIRL
Trailer: youtu.be/LGWyqty2m-A
In rural Ireland in 1981, 9-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. “The Quiet Girl is that rare thing: a work of storytelling that speaks most loudly when it is saying nothing.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — SCREAM VI
Trailer: youtu.be/h74AXqw4Opc
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. “It’s tempting to call Scream VI less of a fresh idea than a cynical exercise in boosting an existing intellectual property to make a buck. But including a line of dialogue in the new screenplay that does exactly that ... doesn’t inoculate the makers of this latest chapter against accusations of trafficking in lazy formula.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post ) Horror, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Trailer: youtu.be/AIc671o9yCI
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. “Fun, clever, smartly conceived entertainment that doesn’t take itself too seriously. What a concept.” (Rolling Stone) Action/adventure, PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
NAVALNY
Trailer: youtu.be/ZF_HsKCWEHw
Navalny just won the Oscar for best documentary feature, but its subject, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the leading opposition voice to President Vladimir Putin, couldn’t make the ceremony since he is in solitary confinement, serving a sentence of 11½ years for fraud in his home country. How did it all come to this, after Navalny was famously poisoned in 2020? Daniel Roher’s excellent film walks us back to before the attack, following its subject’s public campaign against Putin in Russia, his recovery from the nerve agent Novichok while in exile in Germany, and his (most inscrutable of all, to many observers) decision to return to Russia in January 2021. It’s gripping, edge-of-the-seat stuff, and also a deeply inspirational story. Documentary, rated R, 98 min, HBO Max
BOSTON STRANGLER
Trailer: youtu.be/N_yfmHCkSB0
In the fact-based crime drama Boston Strangler, Keira Knightley is Loretta McLaughlin, the ambitious newspaper reporter who, in 1960s Boston, broke the story of the serial killer who would come to be known as the Boston Strangler. Loretta’s editors decide she’s in over her head, calling in veteran reporter Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) to help. The film’s refreshing focus on victims and the women searching for justice breathes new life into the true-crime genre. Crime drama, rated R 112 minutes, Hulu
ALL THE WORLD IS SLEEPING
Trailer: youtu.be/eJvYWbi0wZ8
Filmmaker Ryan Lacen and Young Women United — a New Mexico-based reproductive justice nonprofit that has since changed its name to Bold Futures NM — collected the stories of real women of color struggling with addiction to create the fictionalized plot of All the World Is Sleeping, a drama that centers on a composite character played by Melissa Barrera (Scream VI). Drama, not rated, 110 minutes rated.
ARE YOU LONESOME TONIGHT?
Trailer: youtu.be/cprheBAnoag
Nominated for a Caméra d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Are You Lonesome Tonight? is a Chinese neo-noir thriller surrounding a hit-and-run car accident in which an air conditioning repairman (Eddie Peng) kills a pedestrian — whose body later is discovered to be riddled with bullet holes. Crime/mystery, not rated, 95 minutes.
PINBALL: THE MAN WHO SAVED THE GAME
Trailer: youtu.be/78bpPiwElbE
Mike Faist (West Side Story) stars in the fact-based drama Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game as Roger Sharpe, a writer for GQ magazine and pinball aficionado who, in the 1970s, helped overturn a 35-year ban on the game in New York City, which once considered the machines to be illegal gambling devices. Comedy, not rated, 94 minutes
SUPERCELL
Trailer: youtu.be/-22ISMHPK4A
Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, Skeet Ulrich, and Daniel Diemer star in Supercell, a disaster thriller about storm chasers. Action, rated PG-13, 100 minutes
— Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan and Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post