2.5 chiles — INSIDE
Trailer: youtu.be/DjODCllZj4w
Nemo (Willem Dafoe), a high-end art thief, becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York’s Times Square after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. “Inside is a one-man show. Its rewards — such as they are, in this bleakly depressing thought exercise — will depend entirely on your appreciation of its star.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown. Review Page 26
Trailer: youtu.be/qZN7GOf7N4g
Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing TV science show for children, has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. When a mysterious satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests into a plan to rebuild the machine into a rocket. As surreal events start to unfold around him, he slowly realizes that there’s more to his life story than he once thought. “Thoughtful performances and earnest (if especially subtle) writing keep the film compelling enough until its final minutes, which are even more startling in their heart-wrenching effectiveness than in their mind-bending twists.” (Hollywood Reporter) Sci-fi/comedy/drama, not rated, 98 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
Trailer: youtu.be/jNM5jJIYrlE
Interviews and never-before-seen footage provide insight into the life of the Rev. Al Sharpton, the polarizing civil rights activist who spends decades fighting for social change. Featuring President Barack Obama, James Brown, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Sen. Chuck Schumer. “The film makes no apologies for Sharpton’s decades of using the media to spotlight racial injustice.” (Variety) Documentary, not rated, 120 minutes, CCAC
Trailer: youtu.be/quEn_qiVC8c
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other. “The film is wickedly droll and shockingly riveting – the operative word being ‘shockingly.’” (The Wrap) Comedy, rated R, 85 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Trailer: youtu.be/AIc671o9yCI
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 (1976)
Trailer: youtu.be/SmuM704bMjM
When the LAPD kills several members of the South Central gang Street Thunder, the remaining members avenge themselves by way of a bloody war waged against cops and citizens alike. Caught in the crossfire is Lt. Ethan Bishop (Austin Stoker), who’s managing a skeleton crew at the local and soon-to-be-closed police precinct. As the gang members close in, Bishop forms an unlikely alliance with a group of prisoners in order to defend the station and the lives of everyone in it. John Carpenter directs. “A joy to behold: a taut, aesthetic blast of violence.” (Empire Magazine, 2001) Screens Saturday, March 18, and Thursday, March 23. Action, rated R, 91 minutes, Violet Crown
CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON (2000)
Trailer: youtu.be/q-HrIQLdaNE
In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh) to deliver to safekeeping, but it is stolen, and the chase is on to find it. The search leads to the House of Yu where the story takes on a whole different level. “So good, it reminds you how the best films transport you to another world.” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 2001) Screens Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, CCAC
LEPRECHAUN (1993)
Trailer: youtu.be/hVoPigT72vk
Dan O’Grady steals 100 gold coins from a leprechaun (Warwick Davis) while on vacation in Ireland. The leprechaun follows him home, but Dan locks the murderous midget in a crate, held at bay by a four-leaf clover. Ten years later, J.D. Redding and his daughter, Tory (Jennifer Aniston), rent O’Grady’s property for the summer. When their new neighbors accidentally release the leprechaun, he goes on a murderous rampage to reclaim his gold. Screens Friday, March 17. Horror/comedy, rated R, 92 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
MARY CASSATT: PAINTING THE MODERN WOMAN
Trailer: youtu.be/LHDSYU2tjRo
Mary Cassatt made a career painting the lives of the women around her. Her radical images showed them as intellectual, curious, and engaging, which was a major shift in the way women appeared in art. Presenting her astonishing prints, pastels, and paintings, this film introduces us to the often-overlooked Impressionist whose own career was as full of contradiction as the women she painted. Part of CCAC’s Exhibition on Screen Series. Screens Sunday, March 19. Documentary, not rated, 93 minutes, CCAC
THE TALES OF HOFFMANN (1951)
Trailer: youtu.be/HN82DTbamkA
In this film adaptation of the Offenbach opera, a young poet named Hoffmann (Robert Rounseville) broods over his failed romances. First, his affair with the beautiful Olympia (Moira Shearer) is shattered when he realizes that she is really a mechanical woman designed by a scientist. Next, he believes that a striking prostitute loves him, only to find out she was hired to fake her affections by the dastardly Dapertutto (Robert Helpmann). Lastly, a magic spell claims the life of his final lover. “A lush, resplendent production that’s a treat to eye and ear.” (Variety, 2010) Part of CCA’s music + film series, Amplified, The Tales of Hoffmann screens Thursday, March 23. Fantasy/musical, not rated, 138 minutes, CCAC
UNICORN WARS
Trailer: youtu.be/ZlRaYqUdzVg
For ages, teddy bears have been locked in an ancestral war against their sworn enemy, the unicorns, with the promise that victory will complete the prophecy and usher in a new era. As the rigors and humiliation of teddy bear boot camp turn to the psychedelic horrors of a combat tour in the Magic Forest, two brothers’ increasingly strained relationship will come to determine the fate of the entire war. Screens Thursday, March 23, through March 25. Fantasy/animation, not rated, 92 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
65
Trailer: youtu.be/bHXejJq5vr0
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Trailer: youtu.be/ZlNFpri-Y40
Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. In Quantumania, sprightly pacing and lighthearted humor have succumbed to the turgid seriousness that plagues so much of the comic book canon. Here, we meet Kang, played with mournful menace by the superb Jonathan Majors. But his Shakespearean gravitas feels woefully out of place in one of the Ant-Man movies with their cheerful, wholesome tone. Quantumania will most likely work as dutiful, if not particularly original, fan service. The endearing sweetness of the early Ant-Man movies, which tapped Rudd’s ineffable charm, has been bigfooted into a noisy, smash-and-grab extravaganza that, for all its self-conscious bigness, feels smaller and less ambitious than its predecessors. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — CHAMPIONS
Trailer: youtu.be/NqL7YC731j4
A former minor-league basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. With Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, and Ernie Hudson. “Champions is billed as a comedy, and while it is amiable, it doesn’t even take a shot at being hilarious.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — CLOSE
Trailer: youtu.be/6EJGnU2AmV4
Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. “Dhont tells a familiar story in what feels like a fresh and urgently new way, with sensitivity, sadness and promising glimmers of hope.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood. “Cocaine Bear isn’t so much a movie as an idea — a synopsis, an elevator pitch, a thumbnail description: bear + cocaine. ... If you’ve seen the viral trailer — heck, if you’ve read the title — you’ve already gotten the joke.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “For the most part, Creed III is a matter of clear, straightforward storytelling, with a well-balanced variety of action, feeling, character development, and fan-pleasing callbacks. It’s a good movie. And that’s a knockout punch in its own right.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Winner of seven Academy Awards. Screens Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, at CCAC. Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE
Trailer: youtu.be/WdZ-BWWQcWQ
Elite spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed up with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Guy Ritchie directs. “It’s an appetizer for better things to come, an amuse-bouche at best. At worst, it’s a placeholder meal of cinematic comfort food, tiding us all over until it’s summer blockbuster season again.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 114 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — THE QUIET GIRL
Trailer: youtu.be/LGWyqty2m-A
In rural Ireland in 1981, 9-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. “The Quiet Girl is that rare thing: a work of storytelling that speaks most loudly when it is saying nothing.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema. Review Page 28
1.5 chiles — SCREAM VI
Trailer: youtu.be/h74AXqw4Opc
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. “It’s tempting to call Scream VI less of a fresh idea than a cynical exercise in boosting an existing intellectual property to make a buck. But including a line of dialogue in the new screenplay that does exactly that ... doesn’t inoculate the makers of this latest chapter against accusations of trafficking in lazy formula.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post ) Horror, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review Page 27
