OPENING
65
Trailer: youtu.be/bHXejJq5vr0
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CHAMPIONS
Trailer: youtu.be/NqL7YC731j4
A former minor-league basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. With Kaitlin Olson, Cheech Marin, and Ernie Hudson. “Champions feels overly familiar. But that doesn’t make this sure-to-be crowd-pleaser any less winning, especially with the endlessly likable Harrelson at its center.” (Hollywood Reporter) Comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE MAGIC FLUTE
Trailer: youtu.be/WGGWV3oL658
Tim has been dreaming his whole life about attending music school, but his first days confront him with a hostile headmaster, the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school’s library, he gets pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night reigns. Fantasy/musical, not rated, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SCREAM VI
Trailer: youtu.be/h74AXqw4Opc
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. With Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Dermot Mulroney. “It’s a homicidal shell game that‘s clever in all the right ways, staged and shot more forcefully than the previous film, eager to take advantage of its more sprawling but enclosed cosmopolitan setting.” (Variety) Horror, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SOUTHERN GOSPEL
Trailer: youtu.be/uue7nKunS04
Given a second chance, a rebellious rock star follows in his father’s footsteps and becomes a preacher. However, his desire to share a message of forgiveness gets tested at every turn. Drama/music, rated PG-13, 109 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE QUIET GIRL
Trailer: youtu.be/LGWyqty2m-A
In rural Ireland in 1981, 9-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. “Few films explore both the shelter and the solitude of silence with the eloquence of Colm Bairéad’s gently captivating Irish-language drama.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — 80 FOR BRADY
Trailer: youtu.be/-UeGXB2NjR8
A serviceable mash-up of sitcom and sports flick, 80 for Brady should please fans of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and/or Tom Brady. The movie is almost entirely fiction, but its central characters were inspired by a group of Boston-area women of a certain age who faithfully followed the New England Patriots and were Brady superfans. They plan a trip to Houston for the epochal 2017 Super Bowl, encountering predictable roadblocks along the way. 80 for Brady suggests a simple moral: Golden girls just wanna have fun. (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Trailer: youtu.be/ZlNFpri-Y40
Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. In Quantumania, sprightly pacing and lighthearted humor have succumbed to the turgid seriousness that plagues so much of the comic book canon. Here, we meet Kang, played with mournful menace by the superb Jonathan Majors. But his Shakespearean gravitas feels woefully out of place in one of the Ant-Man movies with their cheerful, wholesome tone. Quantumania will most likely work as dutiful, if not particularly original, fan service. The endearing sweetness of the early Ant-Man movies, which tapped Rudd’s ineffable charm, has been bigfooted into a noisy, smash-and-grab extravaganza that, for all its self-conscious bigness, feels smaller and less ambitious than its predecessors. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — CLOSE
Trailer: youtu.be/6EJGnU2AmV4
Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. “Dhont tells a familiar story in what feels like a fresh and urgently new way, with sensitivity, sadness and promising glimmers of hope.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominated, drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood. “Cocaine Bear isn’t so much a movie as an idea — a synopsis, an elevator pitch, a thumbnail description: bear + cocaine. ... If you’ve seen the viral trailer — heck, if you’ve read the title — you’ve already gotten the joke.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CREED III
Trailer: youtu.be/xTaIZo8OJYE
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “For the most part, Creed III is a matter of clear, straightforward storytelling, with a well-balanced variety of action, feeling, character development and fan-pleasing callbacks. It’s a good movie. And that’s a knockout punch in its own right.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DEMON SLAYER: TO THE SWORDSMITH VILLAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/U9Br9QWyq9s
After the vicious murder of his family, a boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a demon slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister back into a human. Subtitled and dubbed versions. Fantasy/adventure/anime, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
3 chiles — EMILY
Trailer: youtu.be/xaL90sMAzbY
Emily imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time. “Emily is less a portrait of an artist as a young woman than the finding and freeing of a rebel heart.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biography/drama, rated R, 130 minutes, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBIGdw-BRxw
Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayak Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse — and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. “Tatum has laid-back charm in spades, but he works so strenuously to be likable, supportive, nurturing, deferential in this role — and let’s not forget, an object of sexual desire, flipping the dynamic of the male gaze 180 degrees — that he’s practically overheating.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
ONE FINE MORNING
Trailer: youtu.be/VRI2_9IZEc8
Sandra (Léa Seydoux), a young mother raising her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get him the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is in a relationship, the two begin a passionate affair. “With a subject matter like this, “One Fine Morning” could only be a French film, but it’s no routine French film. In its quiet, no-fuss way, it constitutes something of a breakthrough.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Drama/romance, rated R, 112 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE
Trailer: youtu.be/WdZ-BWWQcWQ
Elite spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed up with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Guy Ritchie directs. “It’s an appetizer for better things to come, an amuse-bouche at best. At worst, it’s a placeholder meal of cinematic comfort food, tiding us all over until it’s summer blockbuster season again.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: youtu.be/E_sWJNh4Zqk
This special theatrical release showcases the 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films in live action, animated, and documentary categories. The Academy Awards ceremony happens on Sunday, March 12th. Screen live action (not rated, 110 minutes), documentary (not rated, 165 minutes), and animated films (not rated, 95 minutes) at Violet Crown.
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — TURN EVERY PAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/gv3CRojrbeE
A documentary about the remarkable 50-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 90, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. “Although the documentary ultimately lacks focus, the subjects of Turn Every Page are so interesting that it would be a pleasure to go on listening to them long after the credits roll.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG, 112 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
BOYCOTT
Trailer not available
The documentary Boycott profiles three subjects — a speech pathologist from Texas, an Arizona public defender, and an Arkansas newspaper publisher — who have sued their states after laws were passed requiring them to sign a pledge saying they won’t participate in boycotts of Israel in order to receive a government contract. According to The Moveable Fest, the individual stories pale in comparison to director Julia Bacha’s larger point: “Policy wonks have taken advantage of the influence of lobbyists and state legislatures filled with politicians too lazy to actually read what they’re signing into law, using templates from one state to another that gradually erode individual rights such as free speech before anyone can take notice.” Documentary, not rated, 73 minutes
A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS
Trailer: youtu.be/eQddx_iaqJQ
Nominated for a 2023 documentary-feature Oscar, A House Made of Splinters revisits the same part of eastern Ukraine that Danish director Simon Lereng Wilmont first explored in The Distant Barking of Dogs, a 2017 film that centered on a boy and his grandmother, set against the backdrop of war that has gripped the region since 2014. Here, Wilmont’s subject is a shelter for the children of broken families — a sort of halfway house for kids removed from troubled homes while the authorities adjudicate their fates. Documentary, not rated, in Ukrainian and Russian with subtitles, 87 minutes
A LITTLE WHITE LIE
Trailer: youtu.be/AT4snk0u2pA
In A Little White Lie, handyman Shriver (Michael Shannon) who lives the life of a hermit shares the last name of a famously reclusive author, who left the spotlight 25 years ago, after writing one acclaimed novel. So when literature professor Simone Cleary (Kate Hudson) — who has been casting a wide net to find the author, writing to anyone with his name — gets a letter accepting her invitation to speak at her university, what an opportunity for a mix-up. Based on a 2013 novel by Chris Belden, the film appears to be a familiar tale of mistaken identity, but writer-director Michael Maren puts us inside Shriver’s head, as the supposed author struggles to separate reality from imagination. Comedy, rated R, 101 minutes
STILL THE WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/O10lWNVfj4c
Nominated for a Palme d’Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, Still the Water is a romantic coming-of-age tale, set on a subtropical Japanese island, in which a 16-year-old boy and his girlfriend find a human corpse floating in the sea. The Hollywood Reporter calls the rendering of the characters “simplistic (maybe even artless),” but says the “lush rural imagery and cryptic emotions will probably captivate [director Naomi] Kawase’s international fan base.” Romance/drama, not rated, in Japanese with subtitles, 121 minutes
