Chiles: June 9-15

BEYOND THE VISIBLE: HILMA AF KLINT (2019)
Hilma af Klint was an abstract artist before the term existed, a visionary, trailblazing figure who, inspired by spiritualism, modern science, and the riches of the natural world around her, began in 1906 to reel out a series of huge, colorful, sensual, strange works without precedent in painting. The subject of a recent retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum, af Klint was for years an all-but-forgotten figure in art historical discourse. Director Halina Dryschka’s course-correcting documentary describes not only the life and craft of af Klint, but also the process of her mischaracterization and erasure by both a patriarchal narrative of artistic progress and capitalistic determination of artistic value. Documentary, not rated, 93 minutes, CCAC
HILMA
Lasse Hallström’s Hilma brings to life the story of a woman who posthumously revolutionized the art world as one of the first abstract artists. In this immersive biopic starring Tora Hallström as the young Hilma af Klint and Lena Olin as the mature Hilma, we follow the artist from her early life through her rising artistic career and spiritual awakening after the loss of her beloved younger sister. Hilma explores af Klint’s spiritualism, her unconventional love life, and the impetus behind her work in a portrait of a woman well ahead of her time. Biography/drama, not rated, 120 minutes, CCAC
THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH
“Where were you on October 12th?” It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara in the town of Grenoble. This acclaimed French true crime drama is a gritty mystery that’s “both highly effective and brilliantly acted, where procedures and mindsets reveal a frayed society,” (Cineuropa) posing uneasy questions about the male-dominated world of law enforcement, and their ability to handle the violent crimes routinely perpetrated against female victims. Crime drama, not rated, French with English subtitles, 115 minutes, CCAC
THE STARLING GIRL
Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy of dancing with the church group is tempered by worry that her actions are sinful, and she is caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and her religious devotion. With the return of Owen, an enigmatic youth pastor, Jem soon finds herself attracted to his worldliness and charm. Slowly, he draws her into a dangerous relationship that could upend their entire community. “[Director Laurel] Parmet is confident enough to know that atmosphere, emotional tone, and unspoken feeling can convey far more meaning than the talkiest of dialogue.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 116 minutes, Violet Crown
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
JENNIFER’S BODY (2009)
When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school’s male population, her nerdy friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) learns what’s happening and vows to put an end to the carnage. Screens Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. Horror/comedy, rated R, 102 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
LONG STORY SHORT: WILLIE NELSON 90
Fans will have the opportunity to relive or experience for the first time the once-in-a-lifetime interpretations of many classics from the Willie Nelson songbook. The limited-release film will feature unimaginable collaborations, surprise appearances, music royalty, and the man himself in a showcase of remarkable performances from the two-night star-studded event at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday in April. Screens Sunday, June 11 (Regal, Violet Crown), and Wednesday, June 14 (Regal). Concert film, not rated, 180 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE BOOGEYMAN
High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They’re not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who’s dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. “You will sit on the edge of your seat for much of this movie, and jump out of your skin periodically, especially if you can still remember being afraid to go to sleep because of the monster that lived in the closet.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FAST X
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Action, rated PG-13, 141 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. With Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio Del Toro, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THE LITTLE MERMAID
The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directs. “With Halle Bailey, life under the sea is better than anything Disney live-action has done in nearly a decade.” (Variety) Family/musical, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SANCTUARY
In the wake of inheriting his father’s hotel chain, Hal (Christopher Abbott) tries to end his long and secret relationship with Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), a dominatrix. A battle of wills ensues over the course of one fraught night, with Rebecca and Hal struggling to keep the upper hand. “Zachary Wigon’s supremely confident second feature is a jet-black romantic comedy hidden inside a twisty psychosexual thriller. Or maybe it’s the other way around.” (The New York Times) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 96 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review Page 34
3 chiles — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Violet Crown
4 chiles — YOU HURT MY FEELINGS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist whose long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. “[Director Nicole] Holofcener offers sharp observations on marriage, professional success, and insecurities that sometimes become self-fulfilling prophecies, doing so with both an earnest (sometimes laugh out loud) sense of humor and a keenly observant eye.” (AV Club) Comedy, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
