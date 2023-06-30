Chiles: June 30-July 6

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Harrison Ford as the archaeologist’s goddaughter in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

OPENING

Lana Condor voices the titular ocean creature and Jaboukie Young-White voices her crush, Conner, in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

