Chiles: June 30-July 6

OPENING
EVERY BODY
Trailer: youtu.be/SoNvk5N-MKo
Every Body tells the stories of three intersex individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and nonconsensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves. Actor and screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and doctoral student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him) are now leaders in a fast-growing global movement advocating for greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries. Woven into the story is a stranger-than-fiction case of medical abuse, featuring exclusive footage from the NBC News archives, which helps explain the modern-day treatment of intersex people. “Every Body is a must-watch for anyone from a marginalized community or anyone looking at the current political landscape we’re in.” (TheWrap) Documentary, rated R, 92 minutes, Violet Crown
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “James Mangold is at the helm — and if it isn’t cinematic sacrilege to say so, his solidly entertaining if not inspired installment feels truer to the franchise’s swashbuckling spirit than the latest Spielbergian contribution.” (Slate) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
4 chiles — PAST LIVES
Trailer: youtu.be/kA244xewjcI
Celine Song makes a spectacular leap from playwriting to film directing with Past Lives, a heartrending modern romance and one of the big hits of the Sundance Film Festival. Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life. “Celine Song makes a quietly spectacular writing-directing debut with Past Lives, a lyrical slow burn of a film that expertly holds back wellsprings of emotion, until it unleashes a deluge.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/romance, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown. Review Page 42
RISE
Trailer: youtu.be/nYuukZndeAU
Elise thought she had the perfect life: an ideal boyfriend and a promising career as a ballet dancer. It all falls apart the day she catches him cheating on her with her stage backup; and after she suffers an injury on stage, it seems like she might not be able to dance ever again. The path to physical and emotional recovery will lead her away from Paris to a picturesque location in Brittany, where her friends, a new love, and the freedom of contemporary dance will help her reconnect with her father and, most importantly, herself. “Breezy, charming love letter to the art form of dance, its tight-knit communities, and what nourishes the impulse to find healing expression in movement.” (Robert Abele/LA Times) Comedy/drama, not rated, 117 minutes, CCAC
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN
Trailer: youtu.be/u4uyD8FFUIw
Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is a sweet and awkward high school student who discovers she’s a direct descendant of the warrior kraken queens. The kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids. Destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), Ruby must use her newfound powers to protect those she loves most. “A cute, frequently funny and very likable film.” (Screen International) Animated adventure, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
YELLING FIRE IN AN EMPTY THEATER
Screens Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2
Trailer: youtu.be/Hbu0o163-H4
Made for less than the rent of the Brooklyn apartment that it was filmed in, Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater is an affectionate tribute to the young masses who continue to flock to the greatest city on Earth. Fresh off the plane, a recent college grad moves in with an eccentric couple and soon becomes entangled in their strange and crumbling relationship. Shot over the course of a few days, and featuring a cast of some of Brooklyn’s brightest up-and-comers, this debut film acts as a loving ode to youthful naivete and skyscraper-sized expectations. Comedy, not rated, 72 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — ASTEROID CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City [is] an ambitious yet mystifyingly dysfunctional meta-movie, in terms of both form and content.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown. Review Page 40
2.5 chiles — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FLASH
Trailer: youtu.be/hebWYacbdvc
Worlds collide when the Flash (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for. “[Miller] brings to their character (or, rather, characters) an intriguing sense of duality — a split personality — that offers the film’s most accessible and intriguing interpretation of the multiverse: a man at war with himself.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. “No Hard Feelings is a nice comedy, courting taboo here and there but largely rounded out with sweetness.” (Vanity Fair) Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer: youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
