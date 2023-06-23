Chiles: June 23-29

OPENING
ASTEROID CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. Wes Anderson directs. “Filled with the assiduous visuals, mythic faces and charming curiosities that you expect from this singular filmmaker.” (New York Times) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
BLUE JEAN
Trailer: youtu.be/1sgct9yCmHk
In 1988, a new law in England stigmatizing gays and lesbians forces Jean, a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will push Jean to the edge. “Featuring a stirring breakout performance from the luminous Rosy McEwan, Blue Jean grounds the political with the personal — without losing sight of queer joy.” (IndieWire) Drama/LGBTQ+, not rated, 97 minutes, CCAC
THE LAST RIDER
Trailer: youtu.be/9kWF4FmllqM
The heroic true story of American cyclist Greg LeMond, considered to be one of the greatest cyclists of all time, who defied the odds for one of the most triumphant comeback stories in sporting history. The first, and only, American to win the Tour de France, LeMond came back from the brink of death to beat his famed rivals in the historic and nail-biting race at the 1989 Tour de France. Documentary, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
SCARLET
Trailer: youtu.be/3WGgFXZSC10
Raised by her father in rural Normandy, Juliette (Juliette Jouan) grows into a lonely young woman who dreams of greater possibilities. She seeks refuge in the nearby woods, where she meets a witch who promises scarlet sails will one day take her away from her village. Tracing Juliette’s journey throughout the 20 years of great invention between the world wars, Scarlet delicately weaves together music and fantasy, history and folklore, realist drama and ethereal romance, to craft a timeless story of a young woman’s emancipation. From director Pietro Marcello. “The movie’s stubborn insistence on going where inspiration takes it is fascinating.” (RogerEbert.com) Drama/romance, not rated, French with English subtitles, 103 minutes, CCAC
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE BABADOOK (2014)
Thursday, June 29
Trailer: youtu.be/k5WQZzDRVtw
A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. “The Babadook makes the most of its special effects as needed, but this smart little frightener keeps its head close to the rising anxiety of a young widow whose husband died a violent death.” (NPR) Horror, not rated, 93 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27
Trailer: youtu.be/4YC8WUrWtZY
CCA revives its Amplified music documentary series, kicking off with Little Richard: I Am Everything, a film that tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator Richard Penniman. In interviews with family, musicians, and Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. “Though he’ll never truly receive the credit or respect he was owed, Little Richard: I Am Everything marks a step in the right direction.” (Rolling Stone) Documentary, not rated, 98 minutes, CCAC
LOVE & JUSTICE: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BEETHOVEN’S REBEL OPERA
7 p.m. Friday, June 23
Trailer: youtu.be/wScZREi_QdI
On September 11, 1973, a military coup in Chile deposed the democratically elected president Salvador Allende, installed General Augusto Pinochet, and unleashed years of vicious repression. Among those rounded up, imprisoned, and executed was composer Jorge Peña Hen. Forty-five years later, documentary filmmaker Kerry Candaele traveled to Valparaiso, Chile, to make a film about Beethoven’s 1805 opera, Fidelio, which portrays the themes of love, heroism, and the struggle for justice. In a parallel story, an imprisoned man’s wife and children work to free him during Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile. Documentary, not rated, runtime not available, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
THE BLACKENING
Trailer: youtu.be/moiRCJR4ToY
Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive. “The framing may use the tropes of horror, but the film’s light tone — with jump scares more often used for comedic effect — defuses the tension required to make viewers feel on the verge of snapping. In other words, it’s only technically a horror movie, in the same vein as the Scary Movie franchise.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 107 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE BOOGEYMAN
Trailer: youtu.be/cFqCmIU0-_M
High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They’re not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who’s dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. “You will sit on the edge of your seat for much of this movie, and jump out of your skin periodically, especially if you can still remember being afraid to go to sleep because of the monster that lived in the closet.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FLASH
Trailer: youtu.be/hebWYacbdvc
Worlds collide when the Flash (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for. “[Miller] brings to their character (or, rather, characters) an intriguing sense of duality — a split personality — that offers the film’s most accessible and intriguing interpretation of the multiverse: a man at war with himself.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Trailer: youtu.be/br4CsE-w8pA
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. With Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio Del Toro, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THE LITTLE MERMAID
Trailer: youtu.be/kpGo2_d3oYE
The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directs. “With Halle Bailey, life under the sea is better than anything Disney live-action has done in nearly a decade.” (Variety) Family/musical, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Trailer: youtu.be/itnqEauWQZM
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
4 chiles — YOU HURT MY FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/20GWk5cWPBs
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist whose long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. “[Director Nicole] Holofcener offers sharp observations on marriage, professional success, and insecurities that sometimes become self-fulfilling prophecies, doing so with both an earnest (sometimes laugh out loud) sense of humor and a keenly observant eye.” (AV Club) Comedy, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
