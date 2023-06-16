OPENING
THE BLACKENING
Trailer: youtu.be/moiRCJR4ToY
Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive. Horror/comedy, rated R, 96 minutes, Violet Crown
CHILE ‘76
Trailer: youtu.be/67L2L6XVadk
Set during the early days of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, Chile ’76 builds from quiet character study to gripping suspense thriller. Carmen leads a sheltered upper middle class existence. When the family priest asks her to take care of an injured young man he has been sheltering in secret, Carmen is inadvertently drawn into the world of the Chilean political opposition and must face real-world threats she is unprepared to handle. “Finely controlled and tense with the perpetual promise of violence… [and] a hell of a performance from Aline Küppenheim as the heroine.” (The New Yorker). Drama, not rated, 100 minutes, CCAC
ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Here is a new spin on the old formula, livened up by advances in technology and delivered with real artistry. The film is full of complex and volatile parts, all held together in the most elemental of containers.” (The Wrap) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FLASH
Trailer: youtu.be/hebWYacbdvc
Worlds collide when the Flash (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for. “[Miller] brings to their character (or, rather, characters) an intriguing sense of duality — a split personality — that offers the film’s most accessible and intriguing interpretation of the multiverse: a man at war with himself.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE MELT GOES ON FOREVER: THE ART AND TIMES OF DAVID HAMMONS
Trailer: youtu.be/7qy3KJRXkS0
A striking portrait of a celebrated African American art star whose rule-breaking practice offers an essential commentary on race in America. The Melt Goes On Forever chronicles the singular career of the elusive David Hammons from Watts rebellion era ’60s L.A. to global art world prominence today. Hammons’ category-defying practice is rooted in a deep critique of American society and the elite art world. The Melt is a record of the work of an artist who constantly defies the establishment and remains subversive at every turn. “The Melt Goes on Forever tracks the revered U.S. artist’s career, without his direct participation, to illuminating effect... Eclectic and evocative... Filled with glimpses of a witty, inventive imagination.” (The Art Newspaper) Documentary, not rated, 101 minutes, CCAC
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ELEMENTAL: REIMAGINE WILDFIRE
Wednesday, June 21
Trailer: youtu.be/U9cOLpUWPD8
Filmed in Oregon and narrated by David Oyelowo (Selma), this documentary takes viewers on a journey across the nation with the top experts to better understand fire and learn what we can all do to prepare. The film starts with the harrowing escape from Paradise, California, as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start and then continues to recent record-shattering fires in Oregon, California, and Colorado. The film includes the voices of fire scientists, firefighters, and home safety researchers, and explores what each of us can do to prepare our homes to be hardened against fire in the future. The Wednesday, June 21, screening will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of experts moderated by Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hamilton. Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, Lensic Performing Arts Center
MOVING OR BEING MOVED
Friday, June 16
Trailer not available
The dynamic artist-filmmaker duo of Sabine Gruffat and Bill Brown have been making experimental films, documentaries and essay films, and performing live electronic improvisation, for more than two decades. Gruffat explores different methods to generate content and images, from laser cutting/etching on 35mm film strips to 3D animation. Brown is known for his nomadic filmmaking and for transporting viewers to various destinations and mindsets. The program, Moving or Being Moved, screens Friday, June 16, and features seven short and medium-length films and videos created 1994-2020, including Brown’s classic Roswell short presented on 16mm film. The filmmakers will be present for a post-screening Q&A. Experimental films, not rated, doors open 7 p.m., films at 7:30 p.m., No Name Cinema
CONTINUNG
2.5 chiles — THE BOOGEYMAN
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/cFqCmIU0-_M
High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They’re not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who’s dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. “You will sit on the edge of your seat for much of this movie, and jump out of your skin periodically, especially if you can still remember being afraid to go to sleep because of the monster that lived in the closet.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/mystery, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Violet Crown
FAST X
Trailer: youtu.be/aOb15GVFZxU
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves. Action, rated PG-13, 141 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3
Trailer: youtu.be/br4CsE-w8pA
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. With Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio Del Toro, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. “It’s a sweet and savory morsel of storytelling, drowning in a puddle of special-effects sauce.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 149 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THE LITTLE MERMAID
Trailer: youtu.be/kpGo2_d3oYE
The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directs. “With Halle Bailey, life under the sea is better than anything Disney live-action has done in nearly a decade.” (Variety) Family/musical, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH
Trailer: youtu.be/Hwt3sFULqVk
“Where were you on October 12th?” It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara in the town of Grenoble. This acclaimed French true crime drama is a gritty mystery that’s “both highly effective and brilliantly acted, where procedures and mindsets reveal a frayed society,” (Cineuropa) posing uneasy questions about the male-dominated world of law enforcement, and their ability to handle the violent crimes routinely perpetrated against female victims. Crime drama, not rated, French with English subtitles, 115 minutes, CCAC
3 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer: youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles —THE STARLING GIRL
Trailer: youtu.be/SL6qXeb16gw
Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy of dancing with the church group is tempered by worry that her actions are sinful, and she is caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and her religious devotion. With the return of Owen, an enigmatic youth pastor, Jem soon finds herself attracted to his worldliness and charm. Slowly, he draws her into a dangerous relationship that could upend their entire community. “[Director Laurel] Parmet is confident enough to know that atmosphere, emotional tone, and unspoken feeling can convey far more meaning than the talkiest of dialogue.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 116 minutes, Violet Crown
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Trailer: youtu.be/itnqEauWQZM
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
4 chiles — YOU HURT MY FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/20GWk5cWPBs
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a novelist whose long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. “[Director Nicole] Holofcener offers sharp observations on marriage, professional success, and insecurities that sometimes become self-fulfilling prophecies, doing so with both an earnest (sometimes laugh out loud) sense of humor and a keenly observant eye.” (AV Club) Comedy, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com