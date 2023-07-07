Chiles: July 7-13

OPENING
DESPERATE SOULS, DARK CITY AND THE LEGEND OF MIDNIGHT COWBOY
Trailer: youtu.be/ug81AX553HQ
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy, shown at CCAC in conjunction with the 4K reissue of Midnight Cowboy, is not so much a documentary about the making of Midnight Cowboy as it is about the deeply gifted and flawed people behind a dark and difficult masterpiece. Featuring extensive archival material and compelling new interviews, director Nancy Buirski illuminates how one film captured the essence of a time and a place, New York City in the late ’60s, reflecting a rapidly changing society with striking clarity. “As a documentary filmmaker, Nancy Buirski comes at you from a heady impressionistic angle. For all its tasty anecdotes, and there are lots of them, Desperate Souls is less concerned with production war stories than with the emotional metaphysics of how a movie about a blinkered hustler and a homeless loser came to embody what Hollywood was becoming: not a dream factory but a truth factory, an eerie moving mirror of who we were.” (Variety) Documentary, not rated, 101 minutes, CCAC
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
Trailer: youtu.be/ab1ci1IWFbQ
Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. Horror, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
JOY RIDE
Trailer: youtu.be/UCtE8zur6CM
When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. ”Joy Ride is a prime example of how important representation is on screen and proves that Asian American comedians can be just as funny, raunchy, and successful as their white male counterparts.” (IndieWire) Comedy, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE LESSON
Trailer: youtu.be/amO6BhGJ4so
Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant). But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution. Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam’s future as well as their own. As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller. “It’s a testament to the skills of the cast and filmmakers that The Lesson’s mysteries, while easy to foretell, are worth unraveling.” (Slant Magazine) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
MIDNIGHT COWBOY (1969)
Trailer: youtu.be/o29GST0Lj28
Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New York City, thinking he’ll latch on to some rich dowager. New York, however, is not as hospitable as he imagined, and Joe soon finds himself living in an abandoned building with a Dickensian layabout named Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The two form a rough alliance, and together they kick-start Joe’s hustling career just as Ratso’s health begins to deteriorate. A half century after its release, Midnight Cowboy remains one of the most original and groundbreaking movies of the modern era; the 1969 film became the only X-rated film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Its vivid and compassionate depiction of a more realistic, unsanitized New York City and its inhabitants paved the way for a generation’s worth of gritty movies with complex characters and adult themes. “Midnight Cowboy is America’s challenge to any film from foreign shores. … From now on it is going to be difficult for the cinema snob to declare tritely that films in this country are made for immature audiences.” (Boston Globe, 1969) Shown in a brand new 4K restoration. Drama, rated R, 113 minutes, CCAC
SOUND OF FREEDOM
Trailer: youtu.be/UwSBQWI-bek
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent (Jim Caviezel) learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. ”In a conventional pulp way, we’ve glimpsed the heart of darkness. We’ve seen something about our world that makes the desire to “take action” seem more than an action-movie gesture.” (Variety) Drama/thriller, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE BIRDS (1963)
Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9
Trailer: youtu.be/0fJh2gIBOto
Jean Cocteau Cinema is screening nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Proving once again that build-up is the key to suspense, Alfred Hitchcock successfully turned birds into some of the most terrifying villains in horror history. Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) in a San Francisco pet store and decides to follow him home. She brings with her the gift of two love birds, and they strike up a romance. One day birds start attacking children at Mitch’s sister’s party. A huge assault starts on the town by attacking birds. “Few films depict so eerily yet so meticulously the metaphysical and historical sense of a world out of joint.” (The New Yorker, 2012) Thriller, rated PG-13, 119 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE LAST RIDER
Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9
Trailer: youtu.be/9kWF4FmllqM
The heroic true story of American cyclist Greg LeMond, considered to be one of the greatest cyclists of all time, who defied the odds for one of the most triumphant comeback stories in sporting history. The first, and only, American to win the Tour de France, LeMond came back from the brink of death to beat his famed rivals in the historic and nail-biting race at the 1989 Tour de France. Documentary, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER (2001)
Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9
Trailer: youtu.be/RByrRpURS5s
Set on the last day of camp in the hot summer of 1981, Wet Hot American Summer follows a group of counselors who are each trying to complete their unfinished business before the day ends. The entire summer of pent-up sexual frustrations, unresolved post-traumatic stress, pending separations, and, of course, the talent show all weigh heavily on the minds and groins of counselors and campers alike. Come cosplay in your best camper outfit and get 10% off at the bar. One of the cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Comedy, rated R, 97 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 CHILES — ASTEROID CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City [is] an ambitious yet mystifyingly dysfunctional meta-movie, in terms of both form and content.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — PAST LIVES
Trailer: youtu.be/kA244xewjcI
Celine Song makes a spectacular leap from playwriting to film directing with Past Lives, a heartrending modern romance . Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life. “Celine Song makes a quietly spectacular writing-directing debut with Past Lives, a lyrical slow burn of a film that expertly holds back wellsprings of emotion, until it unleashes a deluge.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/romance, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN
Trailer: youtu.be/u4uyD8FFUIw
Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is a sweet and awkward high school student who discovers she’s a direct descendant of the warrior kraken queens. The kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids. Destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), Ruby must use her newfound powers to protect those she loves most. “A cute, frequently funny and very likeable film.” (Screen International) Animated adventure, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer: youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Violet Crown
