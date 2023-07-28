Chiles: July 28-Aug. 3

Opening
3 CHILES — AFIRE
Trailer: youtu.be/YHqqHZyhN2w
While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon and photographer Felix are surprised by the presence of Nadja, a mysterious young woman staying as a guest at Felix’s family’s holiday home. Nadja distracts Leon from finishing his latest novel and with brutal honesty, forces him to confront his caustic temperament and self-absorption. As Nadja and Leon grow closer, an encroaching forest fire threatens the group and tensions escalate when a handsome lifeguard and Leon’s tight-lipped book editor also arrive. From writer and director Christian Petzold. “Richly observed and paced with relaxed, unforced ease, Afire doesn’t ignite as much as smolder. It’s a slow, steady burn.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, not rated, German with subtitles, 103 minutes, CCA
HAUNTED MANSION
Trailer: youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Based on the Disney theme park attraction. With LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, and Jared Leto. “While the visual effects are surprisingly weak for a film of this scale, the script proves far better than anyone might expect, establishing an emotional foundation for what might otherwise be a gimmick-driven haunted house movie.” (Variety) Fantasy/comedy, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
TALK TO ME
Trailer: youtu.be/PGo4wfCejsk
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. “There’s nothing revolutionary about the premise of naive idiots attempting to get closer to death. (See: Flatliners). But it’s the ingenious combination of horror and human connection that makes Talk to Me, well, something to talk about.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 95 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
Special screenings
CONCERT PARKING LOT VIDEOS
Friday, July 28
The night’s program at No Name Cinema will open with the 17-minute underground classic Heavy Metal Parking Lot from 1986. This fun and free-wheeling short documents the tailgating scene outside of a Judas Priest/Dokken concert in Maryland. The feature length 1995 documentary Tie-Died follows. This video canvasses a wide spectrum of parking lot “deadheads” during the Grateful Dead’s 1994 summer tour, and works to portray the dynamic personal situations and interests that draw followers to the notorious blues-rock band. With a mix of joy, sadness, and empathy, we bear witness to a spirit that refuses to fade away or die — but instead continues to walk the Earth in a pastiche of bygone fashions and capitalism-lite vendor booths. Tie-Died: documentary, rated R, 80 minutes, No Name Cinema
POINT BREAK (1991)
Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30
Trailer: youtu.be/ZgHPumVN4Fo
After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty. One of Jean Cocteau Cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Action, rated R, 122 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
THE PUEBLO OPERA PROGRAM: AND WHAT COULD BE NEXT
Sunday, July 30
The documentary film created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Santa Fe Opera’s community outreach program to New Mexico’s Pueblo and Tribal Nations was directed by filmmaker Beverly R. Singer of Santa Clara Pueblo. It chronicles the history of the program, which has served tens of thousands of children and family members since its inception. The free screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Singer and members of the opera’s Pueblo Opera Cultural Council. Documentary, not rated, 60 minutes, Lensic Performing Arts Center
ROMAN HOLIDAY (1953)
Friday, July 28, and Sunday, July 30
Trailer: youtu.be/2vm2FdHg7Io
Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann’s regal identity and bets his editor he can get an exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way. One of Jean Cocteau Cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Romantic comedy, rated G, 118 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
Continuing
3 CHILES —BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
Trailer: youtu.be/ab1ci1IWFbQ
Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson, also directing) heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. ”Wilson reminds audiences why they fell for the Lambert family with a sentimental sequel that tenderly bids them farewell. While it doesn’t pack in the scares, it does offer poignant closure to the protagonists that started it all.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
THE MIRACLE CLUB
Trailer: youtu.be/qr9B45huDTo
Set in 1967, The Miracle Club follows the story of close friends Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) from Ballyfermot, a hard-knock community in Dublin, Ireland. When the opportunity arises to win a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, the women jump at the chance. With their priest’s help, the women win the trip and once in Lourdes are tasked with helping the sick and disabled pilgrims who come to bathe in the town’s healing springs. As they work, they reflect on their lives and search for personal miracles. However, when they are joined by Chrissie (Laura Linney), who has returned from the U.S. after a long absence, old wounds are reopened, and the women must confront their pasts. “The Miracle Club is a heartwarming, hilarious film that celebrates the power of friendship, love, and laughter with stunning performances and a poignant message.” (Jarod Neece) Comedy, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, CCA
3 CHILES – MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. “Questions abound — about sex, class and basic morality — and an R-rated comedy like this one might seem ill-equipped to handle them. What a pleasant surprise, then, to find that the movie has more going on under its hood.” (Newsday) Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Magnificent. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour historical biopic Oppenheimer is a gorgeously photographed, brilliantly acted, masterfully edited and thoroughly engrossing epic that instantly takes its place among the finest films of this decade.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown. Screening in 35mm film only at CCA.
SOUND OF FREEDOM
Trailer: youtu.be/UwSBQWI-bek
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. ”In a conventional pulp way, we’ve glimpsed the heart of darkness. We’ve seen something about our world that makes the desire to ‘take action’ seem more than an action-movie gesture.” (Variety) Drama/thriller, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
3 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG, 140 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Trailer: youtu.be/itnqEauWQZM
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com