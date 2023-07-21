Chiles: July 21-27

OPENING
3 CHILES — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. “Magnificent. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour historical biopic Oppenheimer is a gorgeously photographed, brilliantly acted, masterfully edited and thoroughly engrossing epic that instantly takes its place among the finest films of this decade.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown. Screening in 35mm film only at CCA.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
LEGEND (1985)
Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23
Trailer: youtu.be/Q1Ark0BUu6o
Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his friends do everything possible to save the world and Princess Lili (Mia Sara) from the hands of Darkness. Enter a world of unicorns, magic swamps, dwarfs, and rainbows. Directed by Ridley Scott. One of Jean Cocteau Cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Fantasy/adventure, rated PG, 114 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
ROCKERS (1978)
Tuesday, July 25
Trailer: youtu.be/BnZ-EyU7_T8
The canonical reggae movie is part of the Center for Contemporary Arts’ Amplified series. A celebrated feel-good classic, the film is a joyous, street-wise Robin Hood tale set deeply in the life and music of Trenchtown, Jamaica. The actors are, remarkably, some of the biggest reggae stars of their era: Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace, Winston Rodney (Burning Spear), Sly & Robbie, Augustus Pablo, Gregory Isaac, Dirty Harry, The Abyssinians, and Jacob Miller. They provide a gritty realism and astonishing musical performances. Director Teddy Bafaloukos, shooting in vibrant colors, captures the intense spiritual connection to music and marijuana at the heart of Rastafarian life. The community’s evident love, determination, faith, self-sufficiency, raucous humor, and musical genius make Rockers heartfelt, moving and tremendous fun. And, of course, the soundtrack will blow your mind. Music/drama, not rated, 100 minutes, CCA
YOUTH VOICES IN SANTA FE: THE MAKING OF SECOND HOME
Friday, July 21
National Dance Institute (NDI) of New Mexico’s short film Youth Voices in Santa Fe: The Making of Second Home showcases the creativity and talent of local youth and celebrates the work of NDI New Mexico, a nonprofit based in Santa Fe that uses dance as a vehicle for youth empowerment. The screening event will also include a short performance by NDI New Mexico students and commentary by Dance Barns Artistic Director Rodney Rivera and Dance Barns Music Director Jessie Wenchieh Lo. Rivera’s choreography was inspired by poems written by the dancers about their families and cultural identities. Featuring student dancers from NDI New Mexico’s most advanced student company, Second Home celebrates the diversity and multiculturalism that characterizes NDI New Mexico. The film will be available after the premiere on the organization’s website, ndi-nm.org. Documentary short, not rated, 12 minutes, The Dance Barns in Santa Fe, 1140 Alto Street
CONTINUING
2.5 CHILES — ASTEROID CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City [is] an ambitious yet mystifyingly dysfunctional meta-movie, in terms of both form and content.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — ELEMENTAL
Trailer: youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
Trailer: youtu.be/ab1ci1IWFbQ
Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson, also directing) heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. ”Wilson reminds audiences why they fell for the Lambert family with a sentimental sequel that tenderly bids them farewell. While it doesn’t pack in the scares, it does offer poignant closure to the protagonists that started it all.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
THE MIRACLE CLUB
Trailer: youtu.be/qr9B45huDTo
Set in 1967, The Miracle Club follows the story of close friends Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) from Ballyfermot, a hard-knock community in Dublin, Ireland. When the opportunity arises to win a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, the women jump at the chance. With their priest’s help, the women win the trip and once in Lourdes are tasked with helping the sick and disabled pilgrims who come to bathe in the town’s healing springs. As they work, they reflect on their lives and search for personal miracles. However, when they are joined by Chrissie (Laura Linney), who has returned from the U.S. after a long absence, old wounds are reopened, and the women must confront their pasts. “The Miracle Club is a heartwarming, hilarious film that celebrates the power of friendship, love, and laughter with stunning performances and a poignant message.” (Jarod Neece) Comedy, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, CCA
3 CHILES — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer: youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. “Questions abound — about sex, class and basic morality — and an R-rated comedy like this one might seem ill-equipped to handle them. What a pleasant surprise, then, to find that the movie has more going on under its hood.” (Newsday) Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
4 CHILES — PAST LIVES
Trailer: youtu.be/kA244xewjcI
Celine Song makes a spectacular leap from playwriting to film directing with Past Lives, a heartrending modern romance and one of the big hits of the Sundance Film Festival. Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life. “Celine Song makes a quietly spectacular writing-directing debut with Past Lives, a lyrical slow burn of a film that expertly holds back wellsprings of emotion, until it unleashes a deluge.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/romance, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, CCA
SOUND OF FREEDOM
Trailer: youtu.be/UwSBQWI-bek
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. ”In a conventional pulp way, we’ve glimpsed the heart of darkness. We’ve seen something about our world that makes the desire to “take action” seem more than an action-movie gesture.” (Variety) Drama/thriller, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
3 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer: youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG, 140 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Trailer: youtu.be/itnqEauWQZM
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
