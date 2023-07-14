Opening
THE MIRACLE CLUB
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/qr9B45huDTo
Set in 1967, The Miracle Club follows the story of close friends Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) from Ballyfermot, a hard-knock community in Dublin, Ireland. When the opportunity arises to win a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, the women jump at the chance. With their priest’s help, the women win the trip and once in Lourdes are tasked with helping the sick and disabled pilgrims who come to bathe in the town’s healing springs. As they work, they reflect on their lives and search for personal miracles. However, when they are joined by Chrissie (Laura Linney), who has returned from the U.S. after a long absence, old wounds are reopened, and the women must confront their pasts. “The Miracle Club is a heartwarming, hilarious film that celebrates the power of friendship, love, and laughter with stunning performances and a poignant message.” (Jarod Neece, film critic) Comedy, rated PG-13, 91 minutes, CCAC
3 CHILES - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. With Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Michelle Monaghan. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
Special screenings
BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985)
Screens Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/qvsgGtivCgs
In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ‘50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson) and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown. One of Jean Cocteau Cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. Sci-fi/comedy, rated PG, 116 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CELLULOID SHOWCASE: CELEBRATING THE CENTENNIAL OF 16MM FILM
Saturday, July 15
An eclectic night of rare films all presented on the 16mm film format, which was released by Eastman Kodak 100 years ago in 1923. The night’s program will feature (but is not limited to) Castro Street (1966) by Bruce Baillie, Un Chien Andalou (1929) by Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí, Street of Crocodiles (1986) by the Quay Brothers, Will Hindle’s 1969 documentary film poem Billabong, a montage of title cards from B Westerns, an educational short on fish hatcheries, and a “perfect” silent found-footage film. Doors open at 7 p.m., films begin at 7:30 p.m.; $5-$15 suggested donation, No Name Cinema
Continuing
2 CHILES - ASTEROID CITY
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City [is] an ambitious yet mystifyingly dysfunctional meta-movie, in terms of both form and content.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES - ELEMENTAL
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/hXzcyx9V0xw
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “Elemental is a metaphorically loosey-goosey fairy tale about tolerance, cultural pride, and assimilation, set in a stick-to-your-own-kind world that makes the relationship between the star-crossed lovers in West Side Story look like a walk in the park. Cute, kind of clever and oh, so topical. But also problematic.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Animation/adventure, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES - INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/ab1ci1IWFbQ
Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson, also directing) heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. ”Wilson reminds audiences why they fell for the Lambert family with a sentimental sequel that tenderly bids them farewell. While it doesn’t pack in the scares, it does offer poignant closure to the protagonists that started it all.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
JOY RIDE
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/UCtE8zur6CM
When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. ”Joy Ride is a prime example of how important representation is on screen and proves that Asian American comedians can be just as funny, raunchy, and successful as their white male counterparts.” (IndieWire) Comedy, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown.
THE LESSON
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/amO6BhGJ4so
Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant). But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution. Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Academy Award nominee Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam’s future as well as their own. As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller. “It’s a testament to the skills of the cast and filmmakers that The Lesson’s mysteries, while easy to foretell, are worth unraveling.” (Slant Magazine) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
NO HARD FEELINGS
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/P15S6ND8kbQ
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. “Questions abound — about sex, class and basic morality — and an R-rated comedy like this one might seem ill-equipped to handle them. What a pleasant surprise, then, to find that the movie has more going on under its hood.” (Newsday) Comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
4 CHILES - PAST LIVES
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/kA244xewjcI
Celine Song makes a spectacular leap from playwriting to film directing with Past Lives, a heartrending modern romance and one of the big hits of the Sundance Film Festival. Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life. “Celine Song makes a quietly spectacular writing-directing debut with Past Lives, a lyrical slow burn of a film that expertly holds back wellsprings of emotion, until it unleashes a deluge.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/romance, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, CCAC
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/u4uyD8FFUIw
Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is a sweet and awkward high school student who discovers she’s a direct descendant of the warrior kraken queens. The kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids. Destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), Ruby must use her newfound powers to protect those she loves most. “A cute, frequently funny and very likeable film.” (Screen International) Animated adventure, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 CHILES - SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/shW9i6k8cB0
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. “Across The Spider-Verse is a frenetic, world-hopping carnival ride of a film, its word-happy dialogue and constantly expanding cast of characters leaving garden-variety viewers in the dust of dazed confusion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Animated action/adventure, rated PG. 140 minutes, Violet Crown
SOUND OF FREEDOM
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/UwSBQWI-bek
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. ”In a conventional pulp way, we’ve glimpsed the heart of darkness. We’ve seen something about our world that makes the desire to “take action” seem more than an action-movie gesture.” (Variety) Drama/thriller, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
