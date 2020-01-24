OPENING THIS WEEK
3 Chiles - Clemency
Drama, rated R, 113 minutes, Violet Crown. See review.
4 Chiles - Color out of space
Horror/science fiction, rated R, 111 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. See review.
2.5 Chiles - CUNNINGHAM
Dance documentary, rated PG, 93 minutes, The Screen. See review.
THE GENTLEMEN
With this caper, filmmaker Guy Ritchie returns to the energetic crime-action comedies that first made him famous. Matthew McConaughey stars as an American who makes a fortune in the United Kingdom as a marijuana baron. When word of his retirement begins to get around, a host of small-timers hope to become suitors to his empire; assassination attempts and devious machinations erupt. Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and Jeremy Strong also star. Crime drama, rated R, 113 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
THE LAST FULL MEASURE
This movie tells the true story of William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a member of the U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen who saved more than 60 men in the Vietnam War, ultimately sacrificing his own life. The film follows his best friend on the mission (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd) as they try to secure him a posthumous Medal of Honor. One Pentagon employee (Sebastian Stan) fields the request and discovers a cover-up. Peter Fonda, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ed Harris also star. War drama, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
LES MISÈRABLES
This movie, which is only thematically related to the famous novel, centers on Stéphane (Damien Bonnard), a man who takes a job with the Street Crimes Unit in Paris, a squad working in a primarily Muslim neighborhood. He is partnered with Chris (Alexis Manenti), a cop who abuses his power, and Brigadier Gwada (Djibril Zonga), an officer who looks away. When Gwada accidentally hits a boy named Issa (Issa Perica) in the face with a flash ball, tensions between police and citizens erupt. Nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Drama, rated R, 104 minutes, in French with subtitles, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
THE SONG OF NAMES
In this movie based on the 2001 novel, Tim Roth plays Martin, a man who sets out to find his adopted brother Dovidli (Clive Owen), who disappeared at age 21. When the two were young, Dovidli (played by Jonah Hauer-King) arrived in London as a refugee, a violin prodigy during World War II. Decades later, the older Martin meets a young violinist who plays in a style that only Dovidli could have taught, and seeks out a reunion with his long-lost brother, as well as closure. Drama, rated PG-13, 113 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
THE TURNING
This modern adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw stars Mackenzie Davis as a governess hired to watch over two children (Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince) after their parents pass away under mysterious circumstances. Once she settles into their massive estate, she discovers that not all is what it seems, both with the kids and with the house. Rated PG-13. 94 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
NOW IN THEATERS
3.5 Chiles - 63 UP
This project began in 1964 as a television study about the hopes, dreams, and daily lives of 14 British schoolchildren — all aged 7 — from different schools and walks of life and layers of the class system. Now the moppets of Michael Apted’s extraordinary documentary series are 63, thinking about retirement, doting on grandchildren, closer to the exit than to the entrance. This ninth iteration of the series catches up with 11 of the original 14 subjects: One dropped out after 21 Up, another passed on this film after having participated in the others, and a third recently died after an accident. Apted mixes in clips from all the past episodes, and takes stock of how and where his subjects are today. There’s an easy, familial comfort between Apted and the group. They tease him, they find fault with him, they open up to him, and they reflect on their lives and what this series has meant to them. Documentary, not rated, 139 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Jonathan Richards)
3 Chiles - 1917
British director Sam Mendes’ slice of life and death in The Great War is based on war tales told to Mendes by his grandfather, a World War II vet. The story is an odyssey, one that sends two young lance corporals on a probable suicide mission to carry an urgent dispatch to a company preparing to launch a disastrous attack. Mendes’ characters go through scenes that carry the unmistakable whiff of screenwriting. But what is truly magnificent about this movie is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which reaches its peak in a scene amidst the smoldering ruins of a blasted French town at night, with flares and bombs bursting in air to create a fabulous nightmare-scape of jagged walls and terrifying shadows. The two corporals are Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). The screen is mostly theirs alone, though the cast is filled out with a few name actors like Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, who probably log five minutes between them and, as good as they are, distract with their star power. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Military drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Seventeen years after Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively — two maverick police officers. The game has changed, however, and they’re unable to relate to the younger cops. On the verge of retirement, they’re pulled back into action to take down a vengeful mob boss (Jacob Scipio). Action-comedy, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
2.5 Chiles - BOMBSHELL
This docudrama depicts the corporate culture of sexual harassment at Fox News through the
perspectives of three women: star anchor Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Fox & Friends star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and a fictional composite associate producer named Katya Pospisil (Margot Robbie). This is the story behind the toppling of Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), who was eventually ousted from the network he had long ruled as a powerful media fiefdom. Director Jay Roach’s camera snakes through those offices, capturing how the predatory climate filtered through the newsroom’s power structure. We get a sense of whispers and rumors and careless misogyny everywhere, capturing just how difficult it is for each woman to come forward. That makes their stories heroic but complicated. The question, ultimately, is whether the stories ought to have spun quite so snappy a movie. Robbie and Theron have been nominated for Academy Awards for their performances. Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Jake Coyle/The Associated Press)
DOLITTLE
With Iron Man behind him, Robert Downey Jr. occupies his time by playing Hugh Lofting’s literary doctor with the ability to speak with animals. In this telling, Dolittle is a hermit who, when Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) takes ill, is forced to embark on an epic adventure to find the cure. Antonio Banderas and Michael Shannon also star, while Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Thompson voice animals in Dolittle’s menagerie. Family comedy-adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
Brie Larson narrates this documentary that shows us the inside world of mushrooms, molds, and other fungi. Director Louie Schwartzberg takes viewers on a time-lapse journey that describes the ancient history of these organisms and their power in the present to heal and to sustain life. Some of the most renowned mycologists in the world also offer their thoughts on the potential of fungi to help humans across a wide variety of uses. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
2 Chiles - FROZEN II
It’s been a few years since Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) learned to embrace her icy powers and settled on her throne. Little sister Anna (Kristen Bell) is still with hunky lunk Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Living snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) continues to hang around. Otherwise, things are going well in the charmingly Nordic kingdom, right up until Elsa begins hearing a lone voice singing from afar. Not long after the song begins — although only Elsa can hear it — the people of Arendelle experience some oddities, culminating in an earthquake that sends the entire population heading for the hills. Frozen II starts off on shaky ground, largely because it backtracks on much of the character development Anna and Elsa went though in the first movie. The biggest disappointment? The music. Yes, it is a letdown when compared with the original. But it’s also a lackluster disappointment on its own. Animated adventure, rated PG, 103 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post)
3 Chiles - JOJO RABBIT
Writer and director Taika Waititi presents a twee version of World War II-era Berlin in Jojo Rabbit that is seen through the eyes of a child. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an only child whose father, he thinks, is off fighting the war for Germany. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson, Oscar nominated), in a middle-class section of Berlin. His only friend is imaginary: a fatherly Adolf Hitler with a tendency to fly off the handle whenever Jews are mentioned. Ten-year-old Jojo is one of the Hitlerjugend, or Hitler Youth, and decorates his room with swastikas and posters of the Führer. The comedy is fast-paced, at times approaching slapstick. It takes its time to find its emotional core and, as it does, the humor settles down and the drama mostly takes over, edging, at times, into rank sentimentalism. Jojo Rabbit may strain your credulity, but never at the expense of its young protagonists, who shine throughout. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Michael Abatemarco)
2.5 Chiles - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
This sequel brings together the same director, writers, and actors who made the 2017 Jumanji reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a successful, if unbalanced ride. It starts like the first, with four mismatched young people getting sucked into a video game. There, they transform into avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Glover and DeVito, playing two estranged friends, also get pulled into the game, and everyone has a new avatar. The Rock employs a honking “Noo Yawk” accent and an elderly man’s befuddlement at what’s happening, since he’s controlled by DeVito. Meanwhile, Glover gets handed Hart. The plot is insane, as you might expect from a video-game quest, and takes the ragtag group from deserts to snowy mountains in search of a jewel. Like all sequels, the second suffers from not having the delicious surprise of the first. Family adventure, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Mark Kennedy/The Washington Post)
3.5 Chiles - JUST MERCY
Based on factual events, Just Mercy is the story of Walter McMillian, who in 1987 was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit, but who was railroaded by a racist and incompetent legal system in Alabama. McMillian’s case became famous by way of the memoir of Bryan Stevenson, a brilliant attorney who came to his defense and has gone on to become a leader in criminal justice reform. Just Mercy might feel like something we’ve seen before. But in the judicious hands of director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton, it feels fresh and urgent and more timely than ever. It begins when McMillian — played in an astonishing comeback performance by Jamie Foxx — is arrested. He insists he couldn’t have committed the crime. Still, he winds up on death row. Stevenson is the main protagonist, played by Michael B. Jordan with his usual combination of composure and submerged fire, but this isn’t a biopic. There are moments when the film threatens to become as meandering as McMillian’s case itself.
But Cretton keeps the narrative on course, leading the audience through the stakes and specifics of Stevenson’s quest with welcome clarity. Drama, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post)
1.5 Chiles - KNIVES OUT
Writer and director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) takes a break from galactic adventures to dial the stakes down into a simple whodunit, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc, a private eye who is called upon to investigate the murder of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The suspects? His family members, who are played by Toni Colette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannon, and others. Mystery, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)LIKE A BOSS
With Rose Byrne, the normally hilarious Tiffany Haddish plays the co-owner of a small cosmetics shop named Mel & Mia’s. A half-million dollars in debt, Mel (Byrne) and Mia (Haddish) are miraculously bailed out by Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a predatory makeup mogul who immediately begins driving a wedge between the business partners, playing Mel (the money-minded one) off against Mia (the creative one) so that Claire herself can assume a controlling interest in their company. But the power of female friendship is too great, in a movie that keeps hammering that point home, in between jokes about sex, marijuana, and a baby-shower cake with a doll’s head emerging from what looks like an anatomically correct 3D model you’d find in an ob-gyn’s office. The roster of otherwise funny supporting actors does little to leaven this flat loaf, which isn’t just flavorless but half-baked. Comedy, rated R, 83 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
4 Chiles - LITTLE WOMEN
There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. Gerwig flips Alcott’s narrative to allow her characters to be women first, instead of children. Jo (Saoirse Ronan, nominated for an Academy Award) is introduced when she is already on her own trying to be a writer and making compromises all over the place. Meg (Emma Watson) is living her life with two kids, a husband, and a yearning for finer things. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is still at home. And Amy (Florence Pugh, also nominated) is in Paris with Aunt March (Meryl Streep), studying to paint and strategically plotting out a future that involves a wealthy husband. In their adult present, Gerwig finds thematically similar chapters in their past to flash back to. These are always in warmer tones, while the present has a bluish starkness. This structure is a bold choice, but using the past to reveal and illuminate things about the present makes for a richer experience overall. Nominated for six Oscars in total, including Best Picture. Drama, rated PG, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Lindsey Bahr/The Associated Press)
4 Chiles - PAIN AND GLORY
As he grows older, Pedro Almodovar grows more reflective. Pain and Glory is not strictly autobiographical, but it is strewn with deeply personal breadcrumbs to lead us through passages of the great director’s life. The central character is Salvador Mallo, a famous Spanish filmmaker played by Antonio Banderas, nominated for an Academy Award. The time frame shifts between memories of his character’s childhood, where his mother is portrayed by Penelope Cruz, and the present, when Julieta Serrano takes over the role. If the mood is more somber than in earlier Almodovar classics, the color scheme is as riotously rich as ever. As he casts an eye back over his life, the septuagenarian director may have lost some of his youthful exuberance, but he hasn’t lost his touch. Nominated for best foreign language film. Drama, rated R, 113 minutes, in Spanish with subtitles, Regal Stadium 14 and The Screen. (Jonathan Richards)
3 Chiles - PARASITE
Director Bong Joon Ho creates specific spaces and faces that are in service to universal ideas about human dignity, class, and life itself. That’s a good way of telegraphing the larger catastrophe represented by the cramped, gloomy, and altogether disordered basement apartment where Kim Ki-taek (the great Song Kang Ho) benignly reigns. A sedentary lump, Ki-taek doesn’t have a lot obviously going for him. Fortunes change after the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik), lands a lucrative job as an English-language tutor for the teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ziso), of the wealthy Park family. The other Kims soon secure their positions as art tutor, housekeeper, and chauffeur. In outsourcing their lives, all the cooking and cleaning and caring for their children, the Parks are as parasitical as their humorously opportunistic interlopers. Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Drama, rated R, 132 minutes, in Korean with subtitles, Jean Cocteau Cinema and Violet Crown. (Manohla Dargis/The New York Times)
3 Chiles - SPIES IN DISGUISE
To all appearances, this animated comedy is just another rollicking send up of super spy thrillers. Walter (voiced by Tom Holland) is a neurotic gadgets expert tasked with outfitting Lance Sterling (Will Smith), the star operative for a U.S. government spy organization known as the Agency. When Killian (Ben Mendelsohn), a villain with a robotic arm and a grudge, frames Lance for treason, the Agency puts a no-nonsense internal affairs agent (Rashida Jones) on the spy’s trail. Walter has an insane solution: a serum that transforms our hero into a pigeon. It then turns into a buddy movie as Walter and his now-feathered friend elude capture and thwart Killian’s evil plan. The humor includes enough slapstick and gross-out gags to keep the kids entertained, but there are clever callbacks and meta-jokes for older audiences to chuckle at as well. It’s also kind of weird, and that’s why it works. Animated family film, rated PG, 101 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post)
2 Chiles - STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Rey, Finn, and Poe are back, played with conviction by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Also back is everyone’s favorite bad boyfriend, Kylo Ren, formerly known as Ben Solo and embodied by Adam Driver. The Rise of Skywalker has at least five hours worth of plot. Suffice it to say that various items need to be collected from planets with exotic names, and that bad guys cackle and rant on the bridges of massive spaceships while good guys zip around doing the work of resistance. The director is J.J. Abrams, who has shepherded George Lucas’ creations in the Disney era. He is too slick and shallow a filmmaker to endow the dramas of repression and insurgency, of family fate and individual destiny, of solidarity and the will to power, with their full moral and metaphysical weight. The struggle of good against evil feels less like a cosmic battle than a long-standing sports rivalry between teams whose glory days are receding. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Music Score. Science-fiction adventure, rated PG-13, 141 minutes. Screens in 2D only at Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
3.5 Chiles - UNCUT GEMS
By now, it’s obvious that Adam Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — of films painfully bad and incredibly good again, as in Uncut Gems, a compulsively watchable, exhausting, and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. The year is 2012. Kevin Garnett is still playing for the Boston Celtics. One day, Garnett pays a visit to the shop of jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner (Sandler). Howard’s beloved black opal has arrived by mail from Ethiopia, and he can’t resist showing it off to Garnett. The Celtics star decides he needs the gem for luck in his playoff game that night. He asks Howard to lend it to him, leaving his NBA ring as collateral. Howard says yes, then pawns the ring. A frantic chase ensues to recover the gem. Meanwhile, nasty loan collectors are chasing Howard down. His personal life is no less precarious; he’s trying to hold onto the last vestiges of his failing marriage. Sandler again proves that with the right material, he has an uncanny ability to reach deep within us. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Violet Crown. (Jocelyn Noveck/The Associated Press)
UNDERWATER
In this deep-sea twist on the Alien formula, Kristen Stewart plays an aquatic researcher who, along with a whole crew, travels seven miles under the ocean surface in a subterranean laboratory. When an earthquake on the ocean floor destroys their lab, they must scramble to survive. That’s just the start of their problems, however — the earthquake also awakened mysterious creatures that are hungry for human flesh. Horror, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
4 Chiles - VARDA BY AGNÈS
Admirers of Agnès Varda, who died in March at 90, may be looking for a fitting remembrance. Especially in the last decades of her long career, she was an unusually and deeply companionable filmmaker. Her death feels like the loss of a friend, even to people who never met her. But those who are unfamiliar with Varda’s work may be wondering where to begin. With characteristic generosity, her final film, Varda by Agnès, answers both needs. It’s a perfect introduction and a lovely valediction. Documentary, not rated, 115 minutes, in English and French with subtitles, Center for Contemporary Arts. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Center for Contemporary Arts
▼ 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival presents Those Who Remained.
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29: SFNeighbors Senior Citizens Movie Club presents The African Queen (1951).
▼ 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: Wild Earth Guardians presents The Beaver Believers.
Lensic Performing Arts Center
▼ 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29: National Theatre Live in HD presents All My Sons.
The Screen
▼ 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, followed by a panel featuring sound engineer David Brownlow, composer Michael Stearns, and composer Dave Grusin.
Violet Crown
▼ 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 25: Gaugin from the National Gallery, London.
