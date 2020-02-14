OPENING THIS WEEK
3.5 chiles - BEANPOLE
Drama, not rated, 137 minutes, in Russian with subtitles, The Screen. See review.
DOWNHILL
It’s the same old same old for married couple Pete (Will Ferrell) and Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), even when they head to the Alps for a vacation with family. But an avalanche interrupts their less-than-idyllic time together in this Fox film “inspired” by 2014’s award-winning Force Majeure. Here, Downhill co-directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way, Way Back) use the setup for a much lighter take in which Pete and Billie must evaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Comedy, rated R, 86 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
FANTASY ISLAND
In this horror remake of the ‘70s cotton-candy-colored TV staple, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
THE PHOTOGRAPH
When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae (Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure), hurt, angry, and full of questions. Mae soon discovers a photograph in a safe-deposit box, and finds herself delving into her mother’s early life, an investigation that sparks a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising journalist. From writer-director Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses). Drama/romance, PG-13, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
In this live-action/CGI-animated adventure comedy film based on the video game franchise from Sega, the world’s speediest blue anthropomorphic hedgehog comes to Earth to escape villains in search of his power of super speed. After inadvertently causing a power outage in a Montana town, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is targeted by government forces and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) for capture. But Sonic isn’t alone: His new best friend Tom (James Marsden) helps him to stop Robotnik from using the hedgehog’s powers to conquer the world. Adventure animation, PG, 99 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
NOW IN THEATERS
3 chiles - 1917
British director Sam Mendes’ slice of life and death in the Great War is based on war tales told to Mendes by his grandfather, a World War II vet. The story is an odyssey, one that sends two young lance corporals on a probable suicide mission to carry an urgent dispatch to a company preparing to launch a disastrous attack. Mendes’ characters go through scenes that carry the unmistakable whiff of screenwriting. But what is truly magnificent about this movie is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which reaches its peak in a scene amidst the smoldering ruins of a blasted French town at night, with flares and bombs bursting in air, to create a fabulous nightmare-scape of jagged walls and terrifying shadows. The two corporals are Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). The screen is mostly theirs alone, though the cast is filled out with a few name actors like Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, who probably log five minutes between them and, as good as they are, distract with their star power. Military drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
2020 OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: ANIMATION
Three of this year’s slate of Oscar-nominated short animated films were directed by women: Pixar’s Kitbull, about a cat and dog that collaborate to survive; Sister, about China’s “one child” policy; and Daughter, a stop-motion work on loss and remembrance by Moscow-born filmmaker Daria Kashcheeva. Rounding out the slate is Mémorable, about a painter stricken with Alzheimer’s, and Hair Love — the entry that won the Oscar — about an African American father who attempts to help his daughter with her hair. Not rated, approximately 80 minutes, in English and other language with subtitles, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
2020 OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: DOCUMENTARY
Once more, the documentary shorts category of the Academy Awards was full of important issues and feel-good stories from around the world. Life Overtakes Me looks at children facing deportation who retreat into “resignation syndrome,” falling into a coma-like sleep. Walk Run Cha-Cha centers on a couple of dancers decades after they emigrated to the United States. In the Absence explores what happened during the 2014 Sewol Ferry disaster in South Korea, where hundreds of people (mostly schoolchildren) died when a ferry sunk. St. Louis Superman introduces viewers to activist Bruce Franks, who ran for office after being inspired by the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. The winning entry, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), tells the story of young girls learning to read, write, and skateboard in Kabul. Not rated, approximately 158 minutes, in English and other languages with subtitles, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
2020 OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS: LIVE ACTION
The live-action category of Oscar shorts this year boasted a variety of tones and dealt with varied contemporary issues. In the Belgian thriller A Sister, an emergency call-center operator tries to help a woman who appears to be in danger in the backseat of a frantic car ride. A Tunisian man returns home to Canada after battling ISIS only to fight with his father in Brotherhood. Saria follows two sisters who attempt to escape to the United States from an orphanage in Guatemala. On the lighter side, the French comedy Nefta Football Club centers on two boys who intrude on a big score when they stumble on a drug donkey in the middle of the desert between Tunisia and Algeria. In The Neighbors’ Window — the Oscar winner — a woman who is disgruntled with her life finds comfort in watching the couple across the street. Not rated, approximately 105 minutes, in English and other languages with subtitles, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Seventeen years after Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively — two maverick police officers. The game has changed, however, and they’re unable to relate to the younger cops. On the verge of retirement, they’re pulled back into action to take down a vengeful mob boss (Jacob Scipio). Action comedy, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY
Margot Robbie reprises her role as the mallet-wielding antihero Harley Quinn from the 2016 film Suicide Squad in this spinoff based on the long-running comic book. This time, fortunately, she has a new squad: Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Her erstwhile beau the Joker, though he is frequently invoked, is never seen. Supervillain duties are taken up by the Gotham billionaire and venal sadist Roman Sionis (a gleeful Ewan McGregor). Now that Harley no longer has the immunity of being Joker’s moll, Roman can dispose of her at will. Like Joker, the film is sincere in its commitment to nihilism, but coy about the implications of that commitment. Unlike Joker, this exercise in R-rated fan-flattery allows itself, and the audience, to have some fun with its noisy, hectic, self-conscious riffing on the conventions of comic-book-based entertainment. But that’s not enough. Like other big studio exercises in pseudo-subversion (very much including Deadpool), Birds of Prey is happy to play at provocation with swear words and violence while carefully declining to provoke anything like a thought. Superhero action, rated R, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
4 chiles - COLOR OUT OF SPACE
Director Richard Stanley’s return to narrative filmmaking (after the debacle that was 1996’s The Island of Dr. Moreau) is a welcome tale of enigmatic horror, a treat for the senses, and a top-notch homage to the vision of author H.P. Lovecraft. When a meteor strikes the rural property of the Gardner family, inexplicable events follow, and grow ever more terrifying as the film hurtles to its slam-bang finale. As Nathan Gardner, Nick Cage camps it up (not unexpectedly), and his denial that anything’s wrong reaches epic heights of madness. Lavinia Gardner (Madeleine Arthur), the teenage daughter, assuredly carries Stanley’s multi-hued foray into full-fledged body horror and unspeakable alien threats. It’s a fun, scary thrill ride that leaves you wanting more — and the best sci-fi horror film in years. Horror/science fiction, rated R, 111 minutes, Wednesday, Feb. 19 only, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Michael Abatemarco)
DOLITTLE
With Iron Man behind him, Robert Downey Jr. occupies his time by playing Hugh Lofting’s literary doctor with the ability to speak with animals. In this telling, Dolittle is a hermit who, when Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) takes ill, is forced to embark on an epic adventure to find the cure. Antonio Banderas and Michael Shannon also star, while Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Thompson voice animals in Dolittle’s menagerie. Family comedy-adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
Brie Larson narrates this documentary that shows us the inside world of mushrooms, molds, and other fungi. Director Louie Schwartzberg takes viewers on a time-lapse journey that describes the ancient history of these organisms and their power in the present to heal and sustain life. Some of the most renowned mycologists in the world also offer their thoughts on the potential of fungi to help humans across a wide variety of uses. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
2.5 chiles - THE GENTLEMEN
There isn’t much that’s especially gentle about The Gentlemen, the new Guy Ritchie movie that the filmmaker’s fans will be glad to hear is a return to what he does best: a funny, violent, rambunctious shaggy-dog story of a crime caper featuring an ensemble cast studded with colorful characters. It centers on Michael “Mickey” Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), a brash entrepreneur from the American South who has lived in England since coming to Oxford as a young man. Mickey is now the kingpin of a marijuana empire, but he wants to get out of the business and join polite society. The story mainly concerns the efforts of various parties to either purchase or steal Mickey’s business. These include a group of Chinese underworld figures (represented by Henry Golding); a martial arts club of rapper/robbers referred to as the “toddlers” by their coach (Colin Farrell); and another American businessman (Jeremy Strong). Early on, there is a shooting, but who has been shot only gets revealed over the course of the film’s digressions. It’s a surprise, but the twist isn’t really the point, or even the chief pleasure, of the film. That is to say The Gentlemen is more about form than function. Crime drama, rated R, 113 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
GRETEL & HANSEL
This take on the “Hansel and Gretel” fairy tale focuses on the sister (if you couldn’t tell from the title) and the witchcraft angle, and also plays up the horror element. Sophia Lillis plays Gretel, a young woman who brings her kid brother Hansel (Samuel Leakey) into the forest to forage for food, when they come into a strange house that smells of treats. They’re invited in by the house’s owner (Alice Krige), who turns out to be a witch, and soon enough, one of them will end up in an oven. Fantasy horror, rated PG-13, 87 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - INVISIBLE LIFE
Set in 1950s Rio de Janeiro, sisters Eurídice (Carol Duarte) and Guida (Julia Stockler) live at opposite ends of the spectrum: The former introspective and slightly gloomy; the latter unclouded by worry and a little wild; Eurídice dreams of a life in music and Guida years to drink from the world’s fountain. But Guida’s father disowns her after a romantic misstep, sending her to live in the slums in her own hometown. Because their father lies to them, neither sister knows the true whereabouts of the other. The years tick by somewhat ponderously over two hours — 1951, 1954, 1957, 1958 — marked only by the dates on letters written by Guida to her parents hoping (futilely) that they will forward them to Eurídice. The story heads steadily downward, and at times the style flirts with melodrama, the mood with moroseness. But in the film’s third act, masterfully staged by filmmaker Karim Aïnouz (who co-wrote the screen adaptation with Inez Bortagaray and Murilo Hauser), it takes a giant leap, both temporally and emotionally, resulting in an ending with a kind of bittersweet satisfaction. Drama, Rated R, 139 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
3 chiles - JOJO RABBIT
Writer and director Taika Waititi presents a twee version of World War II-era Berlin in Jojo Rabbit that is seen through the eyes of a child. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an only child whose father, he thinks, is off fighting the war for Germany. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), in a middle-class section of Berlin. His only friend is imaginary: a fatherly Adolf Hitler with a tendency to fly off the handle whenever Jews are mentioned. Ten-year-old Jojo is one of the Hitlerjugend, or Hitler Youth, and decorates his room with swastikas and posters of the Führer. The comedy is fast-paced, at times approaching slapstick. It takes its time to find its emotional core and, as it does, the humor settles down and the drama mostly takes over, edging, at times, into rank sentimentalism. Jojo Rabbit may strain your credulity, but never at the expense of its young protagonists, who shine throughout. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Michael Abatemarco)
2.5 chiles - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
This sequel brings together the same director, writers, and actors who made the 2017 Jumanji reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a successful if unbalanced ride. It starts like the first, with four mismatched young people getting sucked into a video game. There, they transform into avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Glover and DeVito, playing two estranged friends, also get pulled into the game, and everyone has a new avatar. The Rock employs a honking “Noo Yawk” accent and an elderly man’s befuddlement at what’s happening, since he’s controlled by DeVito. Meanwhile, Glover gets handed Hart. The plot is insane, as you might expect from a video-game quest, and takes the ragtag group from deserts to snowy mountains in search of a jewel. Like all sequels, the second suffers from not having the delicious surprise of the first. Family adventure, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Mark Kennedy/The Washington Post)
KNIVES OUT
Writer and director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) takes a break from galactic adventures to dial the stakes down into a simple whodunit, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc, a private eye who is called upon to investigate the murder of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The suspects? His family members, who are played by Toni Colette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Michael Shannon, and others. Mystery, rated PG-13, 130 minutes, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
4 chiles - LITTLE WOMEN
There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. Gerwig flips Alcott’s narrative to allow her characters to be women first, instead of children. Jo (Saoirse Ronan) is introduced when she is already on her own trying to be a writer and making compromises all over the place. Meg (Emma Watson) is living her life with two kids, a husband, and a yearning for finer things. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is still at home. And Amy (Florence Pugh) is in Paris with Aunt March (Meryl Streep), studying to paint and strategically plotting out a future that involves a wealthy husband. In their adult present, Gerwig finds thematically similar chapters in their past to flash back to. These are always in warmer tones, while the present has a bluish starkness. This structure is a bold choice, but using the past to reveal and illuminate things about the present makes for a richer experience overall. Drama, rated PG, 134 minutes, Violet Crown. (Lindsey Bahr/The Associated Press)
3 chiles - PARASITE
Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho creates specific spaces and faces that are in service to universal ideas about human dignity, class, and life itself. That’s a good way of telegraphing the larger catastrophe represented by the cramped, gloomy, and altogether disordered basement apartment where Kim Ki-taek (the great Song Kang Ho) benignly reigns. A sedentary lump, Ki-taek doesn’t have a lot obviously going for him. Fortunes change after the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik), lands a lucrative job as an English-language tutor for the teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ziso), of the wealthy Park family. The other Kims soon secure their positions as art tutor, housekeeper, and chauffeur. In outsourcing their lives, including all the cooking and cleaning and caring for their children, the Parks are as parasitical as their humorously opportunistic interlopers. Winner of the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Drama, rated R, 132 minutes, in Korean with subtitles, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Manohla Dargis/The New York Times)
SANTA FE FILM FESTIVAL
Now in its 20th year, this annual festival includes more than 40 ﬁlms, from narrative to documentary and from shorts to feature-length, as well as a spotlight on movies with a New Mexico connection. The festival complements these screenings with panels, workshops, parties, and more. Continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at venues across town. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - SPIES IN DISGUISE
To all appearances, this animated comedy is just another rollicking send-up of super-spy thrillers. Walter (voiced by Tom Holland) is a neurotic gadgets expert tasked with outfitting Lance Sterling (Will Smith), the star operative for a U.S. government spy organization known as the Agency. When Killian (Ben Mendelsohn), a villain with a robotic arm and a grudge, frames Lance for treason, the Agency puts a no-nonsense internal affairs agent (Rashida Jones) on the spy’s trail. Walter has an insane solution: a serum that transforms our hero into a pigeon. It then turns into a buddy movie as Walter and his now-feathered friend elude capture and thwart Killian’s evil plan. The humor includes enough slapstick and gross-out gags to keep the kids entertained, but there are clever callbacks and meta-jokes for older audiences to chuckle at as well. It’s also kind of weird, and that’s why it works. Animated family film, rated PG, 101 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post)
3.5 chiles - UNCUT GEMS
By now, it’s obvious that Adam Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — of films painfully bad and incredibly good again, as in Uncut Gems, a compulsively watchable, exhausting, and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. The year is 2012. Kevin Garnett is still playing for the Boston Celtics. One day, Garnett pays a visit to the shop of jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner (Sandler). Howard’s beloved black opal has arrived by mail from Ethiopia, and he can’t resist showing it off to Garnett. The Celtics star decides he needs the gem for luck in his playoff game that night. He asks Howard to lend it to him, leaving his NBA ring as collateral. Howard says yes, then pawns the ring. A frantic chase ensues to recover the gem. Meanwhile, nasty loan collectors are chasing Howard down. His personal life is no less precarious; he’s trying to hold onto the last vestiges of his failing marriage. Sandler again proves that with the right material, he has an uncanny ability to reach deep within us. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Jocelyn Noveck/The Associated Press)
4 chiles - VARDA BY AGNÈS
Admirers of Agnès Varda, who died in March at 90, may be looking for a fitting remembrance. She was an unusually and deeply companionable filmmaker, especially in the last decades of her long career. Her death feels like the loss of a friend, even to people who never met her. But those who are unfamiliar with Varda’s work may be wondering where to begin. With characteristic generosity, her final film, Varda by Agnès, answers that question. It’s a perfect introduction and a lovely valediction. Documentary, not rated, 115 minutes, in English and French with subtitles, Center of Contemporary Arts. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15: Belladonna of Sadness
▼ 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20: Carlos Medina Comedy Show
Violet Crown
▼ 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14: Punch Drunk Love
