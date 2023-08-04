Chiles: Aug. 4-10

OPENING
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — THEATER CAMP
Trailer: youtu.be/puVDIUk0kM8
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon (The Bear) star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece and keep their beloved summer camp afloat. “This at times very clever, yet also very niche-y comedy is speaking almost exclusively to [theater nerds] as it makes fun not only of the normies of larger society but also the lovably stage-addicted geeks who populate one tiny corner of it.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 94 minutes, CCA
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
FIGHT CLUB (1999)
Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6
Trailer: youtu.be/dfeUzm6KF4g
A ticking-time-bomb insomniac and a slippery soap salesman channel primal male aggression into a shocking new form of therapy. Their concept catches on, with underground “fight clubs” forming in every town, until an eccentric gets in the way and ignites an out-of-control spiral toward oblivion. With Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, and Jared Leto. One of Jean Cocteau Cinema’s screenings of nostalgic movies for the nostalgic price of $5. “It’s about being young, male and powerless against the pacifying drug of consumerism. It’s about solitude, despair and bottled-up rage … It’s about daring to imagine the disenfranchised reducing the world to rubble and starting over.” (Rolling Stone, 2000) Mystery/thriller, rated R, 139 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
PERSONA (1966)
6 p.m., Thursday, August 10
Trailer: youtu.be/amxvetvKfho
As a part of its ongoing “Closer Looks” series, Ingmar Bergman’s Persona will be shown at CCA. Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Bergman’s masterpiece placed 18th on Sight & Sound Magazine’s 2022 poll of the greatest films ever made. In Persona, famed stage stress Elisabeth Vogler (Liv Ullmann) suffers a moment of blankness during a performance and the next day lapses into total silence. Advised by her doctor to take time off to recover from what appears to be an emotional breakdown, Elisabeth goes to a beach house on the Baltic Sea with only Anna (Bibi Andersson), a nurse, as company. Over the next several weeks, as Anna struggles to reach her mute patient, the two women find themselves experiencing a strange emotional convergence. Drama, not rated, 81 minutes, CCA
RETURN TO DUST
Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6
Trailer: youtu.be/OBZ5U4oK5Dk
Humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. They have to combine their strength and build a home to survive. In the face of much adversity, an unexpected bond begins to blossom, as both Ma and Cao, uniting with Earth’s cycles, create a haven for themselves in which they can thrive. “An unhurried but hypnotic portrait of two discards thrown together to scratch out a life as they weather the seasons.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama/romance, not rated, in Chinese with subtitles, 133 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. With Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and America Ferrera. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
HAUNTED MANSION
Trailer: youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction. With LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, and Jared Leto. “While the visual effects are surprisingly weak for a film of this scale, the script proves far better than anyone might expect, establishing an emotional foundation for what might otherwise be a gimmick-driven haunted house movie.” (Variety) Fantasy/comedy, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Violet Crown
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
Trailer: youtu.be/ab1ci1IWFbQ
Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson, also directing) heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. ”Wilson reminds audiences why they fell for the Lambert family with a sentimental sequel that tenderly bids them farewell. While it doesn’t pack in the scares, it does offer poignant closure to the protagonists that started it all.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
3 chiles — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown. Screening in 35mm film only at CCA.
TALK TO ME
Trailer: youtu.be/PGo4wfCejsk
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. “There’s nothing revolutionary about the premise of naive idiots attempting to get closer to death. (See: Flatliners). But it’s the ingenious combination of horror and human connection that makes Talk to Me, well, something to talk about.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 95 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Trailer: youtu.be/itnqEauWQZM
Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. “These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them.” (Hollywood Reporter) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 136 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
