Chiles: Aug. 25-31

OPENING
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL
Trailer: youtu.be/9H_Fg_5x4ME
As the Russian invasion begins, a team of Ukrainian journalists for The Associated Press trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggles to continue the work of documenting the war’s atrocities. The film draws on Mstyslav Chernov’s daily news dispatches about the first 20 days of Russia’s invasion and personal footage of his own country at war. The film offers a vivid, harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it’s like to report from a conflict zone and the impact of such journalism around the globe. “Grueling but vital, the documentary 20 Days in Mariupol takes us inside the atrocities visited on the strategically important Ukrainian port city in the early days of the Russian attack in 2022.” (Wall Street Journal) Documentary, not rated, 95 minutes, CCA
BLIPPI’S BIG DINO ADVENTURE
Trailer: youtu.be/faDI7WlZXXI
When Blippi and Meekah run into Park Ranger Asher and his energetic dinosaur crew at T-Rex Ranch, they are asked to help retrieve some missing dinosaur eggs and return them before they hatch. With a map in hand, they are off on their search, finding eggs in unexpected places. With just moments to spare, Blippi and Meekah return the eggs and celebrate the only way they know how — with a Dinosaur Dance! Family, rated G, 68 minutes, Violet Crown
GOLDA
Trailer: youtu.be/7eDU96K_VXE
Faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber) as millions of lives hang in the balance during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Historical drama, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
GRAN TOURISMO: BASED ON A TRUE STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GgKmhDaVo48
The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of teenage Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions propelling him to actual professional race car driver. “It’s made with a spontaneous humanistic grace, and the racing sequences, which dominate the movie because they’re truly the story it’s telling, are dazzlingly directed and edited.” (Variety) Action/drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
THE HILL
Trailer: youtu.be/upE1VupKCW8
Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey (Colin Ford) becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. Sports drama, rated PG, 126 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
PASSAGES
Trailer: youtu.be/hvZmaePBSRw
A gay couple’s marriage is thrown into crisis when one of them impulsively begins a passionate affair with a young woman. Tomas (Franz Rogowski) is a mercurial German filmmaker living in Paris whose commitment to his husband, Martin (Ben Whishaw), falls short when he pursues a dalliance with a young schoolteacher, Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Martin begins his own affair soon after, while Tomas swings between both relationships and unleashes a reckless succession of breakups and makeups. “In [director Ira] Sachs’s sensitive hands, Passages becomes something new and strange, not least because the filmmaker is so willing to forthrightly address the consuming sexual attraction that pulls and pushes the three protagonists at nearly every turn.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/drama, not rated, 91 minutes, in French and English with some subtitles, CCA
RE-RELEASES
ASTEROID CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/9FXCSXuGTF4
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955 in Wes Anderson’s latest. ”Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City [is] an ambitious yet mystifyingly dysfunctional meta-movie, in terms of both form and content.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
JURASSIC PARK 30th ANNIVERSARY 3D REISSUE
Trailer: youtu.be/Wfv5jdW__N0
In Steven Spielberg’s massive 1993 blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Violet Crown
THE LITTLE MERMAID (SING-ALONG)
Trailer: youtu.be/kpGo2_d3oYE
The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directs. Family/musical, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973)
Sunday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 30
Trailer: youtu.be/OZ9Gp6Qc8LQ
On the last day of summer vacation in 1962, friends Curt (Richard Dreyfuss), Steve (Ron Howard), Terry (Charles Martin Smith), and John (Paul Le Mat) cruise the streets of small-town California while a mysterious disc jockey (Wolfman Jack) spins classic rock ’n’ roll tunes. It’s the last night before their grown-up lives begin, and Steve’s high-school sweetheart, a hot-to-trot blonde, a bratty adolescent, and a disappearing angel in a Thunderbird provide all the excitement they can handle. Comedy/drama, rated PG, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI
Wednesday, August 30
Trailer: youtu.be/IAtpxqajFak
The band The Invincible Czars will perform a new score to the 1920 silent German horror film directed by Robet Wiene. Considered the quintessential work of German Expressionist cinema, it tells the story of an insane hypnotist who uses a somnambulist to commit murders. Featuring a dark and twisted visual style, Caligari helped draw worldwide attention to the artistic merit of German cinema and had a major influence on American films, particularly in the genres of horror and film noir. Horror/mystery, not rated, 51 minutes, CCA
DEEP LISTENING: THE STORY OF PAULINE OLIVEROS
Tuesday, August 29
Trailer: vimeo.com/783733294
In the next CCA Amplified music documentary series screening, the subject is American composer Pauline Oliveros, one of the female pioneers in the development of post-war electronic art music. Directed by Daniel Weintraub, the film traces her six-decade career as a groundbreaking improviser, multimedia guru, technological innovator, writer, teacher, philosopher, and as an advocate for women and people with disabilities. The film will be followed by a live 30-minute experimental music performance inspired by Oliveros’ work, featuring a quintet of local artists. Organized by CCA and No Name Cinema’s Justin Rhody, the concert takes place in the CCA Gallery and is included in the price of the movie ticket. Documentary, not rated, 117 minutes, CCA
FORBIDDEN PLANET (1956)
Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27
Trailer: youtu.be/AxQ9GG6hUDM
In this sci-fi classic, a spacecraft travels to the distant planet Altair IV to discover the fate of a group of scientists sent there decades earlier. When Commander John J. Adams (Leslie Nielsen) and his crew arrive, they discover only two people: Dr. Morbius and his daughter, Altaira, who was born on the remote planet. Soon, Adams begins to uncover the mystery of what happened on Altair IV and why Morbius and Altaira are the sole survivors. One of the cinema’s nostalgic screenings for $5. Sci-fi/adventure, rated G, 98 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
KENNETH ANGER: THE COMPLETE MAGICK LANTERN CYCLE
Friday, August 25
A series of ritualistic experimental short films exploring homoeroticism and mysticism by Kenneth Anger, covering nine of his most influential cinematic works, including Lucifer Rising and Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome. Drama, not rated, 169 minutes, No Name Cinema
THE LAST WALTZ (1978)
Sunday, August 27
Trailer: youtu.be/M63DTQc6WPE
Seventeen years after joining forces as the backing band for rockabilly cult hero Ronnie Hawkins, Canadian roots rockers The Band call it quits with a lavish farewell show at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom on Nov. 25, 1976. Filmed by Martin Scorsese, this documentary features standout performances by rock legends such as Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, and Muddy Waters, as well as interviews tracing the group’s history and discussing road life. Music documentary, rated PG, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN (2012)
Saturday, August 26
Trailer: youtu.be/QL5TffdOQ7g
Although he faded into obscurity in the US, an early 1970s musician known as Rodriguez became a huge hit in South Africa and was widely rumored to have died. Two obsessed fans set out to learn the man’s true fate. Music documentary, rated PG-13, 86 minutes, Violet Crown
TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY (1991)
Tuesday, August 29
Trailer: youtu.be/CRRlbK5w8AE
In this sequel set 11 years after The Terminator, young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to civilization’s victory over a future robot uprising, is the target of the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a Terminator sent from the future to kill him. Another Terminator, the revamped T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), has been sent back to protect the boy. As John and his mother (Linda Hamilton) go on the run with the T-800, the boy forms an unexpected bond with the robot. Action/sci-fi, rated R, 153 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with [director Greta] Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
BLUE BEETLE
Trailer: youtu.be/4wxyy8Rcz4k
Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. “Blue Beetle, the next chapter in the DC Comics-inspired universe that tells the origin story of a not particularly well-known character, is in several ways refreshingly new. ... But it is the embrace of Mexican American culture that gives the film its most interesting texture.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crow
2.5 CHILES — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Violet Crown
LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER
Trailer: youtu.be/6FgUUO9Ztd0
The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of a merchant ship chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence on board the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew. Horror, rated R, 118 minutes, Violet Crown
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post)Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
STRAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/26Xq6_g2r6Q
Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), a naive but lovable dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) falls in with a foul-mouthed Boston terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed. Comedy/adventure, rated R, 93 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. A new friend helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown ◀
