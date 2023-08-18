Chiles: Aug. 18-23

OPENING
BLUE BEETLE
Trailer: youtu.be/4wxyy8Rcz4k
Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — A COMPASSIONATE SPY
Trailer: youtu.be/NZkCqs_ZI7A
Steve James’ A Compassionate Spy is a gripping real-life espionage thriller about controversial Manhattan Project physicist Ted Hall, who infamously provided nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union, told through the perspective of his loving wife, Joan, who protected his secret for decades. Concerned that a U.S. post-war monopoly on such a powerful weapon as the atomic bomb could lead to nuclear catastrophe, Hall began passing key information about its construction to the Soviet Union. James’ documentary reveals the twists and turns of this real-life spy story, its profound impact on nuclear history, and the couple’s remarkable love and life together during more than 50 years of marriage. “Hall’s smaller story makes for a timely footnote to [Christopher] Nolan’s magnum opus. “(Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Documentary, not rated, 101 minutes, CCA
LAKOTA NATION VS. THE UNITED STATES
Trailer: youtu.be/A4ao2ZsQLPc
Writer and poet Layli Long Soldier’s melodious narration leads directors Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli’s film through an expansive view of the systemic ways the U.S. stripped Indigenous communities from their land, denied them their rights, forbade them their language and culture, abused their children in residential schools, and to this day continue to harm their communities by trying to extract natural resources and pollute their endangered lands. The film is a history lesson, a poetic cry for justice, a testament to the Lakota Nation’s resilience, and an acknowledgment of the community’s loss from the U.S. government’s 150-year betrayal of their people. But all this leads to the film’s hope for better days ahead, a future that returns the sacred Black Hills land to its original Lakota stewards. “An urgent and lyrical corrective to the official story.” (Hollywood Reporter) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCA
OLDBOY (2003)
Trailer: youtu.be/g-3oHE07-r8
Dae-Su is an obnoxious drunk bailed from the police station yet again by a friend. However, he’s abducted from the street and wakes up in a cell, where he remains for the next 15 years, drugged unconscious when human contact is unavoidable, otherwise with only the television as company. And then, suddenly released, he is invited to track down his jailer with a denouement that is simply stunning. The 20th anniversary re-release of the neo-noir cult classic from director Park Chan-wook. “Shakespearean in its violence, Oldboy also calls up nightmare images of spiritual and physical isolation that are worthy of Samuel Beckett or Dostoyevsky.” (Wall Street Journal) Action/thriller, rated R, 118 minutes, Violet Crown
STRAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/26Xq6_g2r6Q
Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), a naive but lovable dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed. Comedy/adventure, rated R, 93 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
DARK STAR (1974)
Screens Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20
Trailer: youtu.be/lwISbJfRNz0
A satiric look at the problems experienced by a crew of bumbling astronauts on a mission to destroy rogue planets. Directed by John Carpenter. “A berserk combination of space opera, intelligent bombs, and beach balls from other worlds.” (Chicago Sun-Times, 2004) One of the theater’s screenings of nostalgic films for the nostalgic ticket price of $5. Sci-fi, rated G, 83 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
SMOKE SIGNALS (1998)
Screens Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20
Trailer: youtu.be/yzWut5-pGmg
Arnold (Gary Farmer) rescued Thomas (Evan Adams) from a fire when he was a child. Thomas thinks of Arnold as a hero, while Arnold’s son Victor (Adam Beach) resents his father’s alcoholism, violence, and abandonment of his family. Uneasy rivals and friends, Thomas and Victor spend their days killing time on a Coeur d’Alene reservation in Idaho and arguing about their cultural identities. When Arnold dies, the duo set out on a journey to Phoenix to retrieve Arnold’s ashes. Directed by Santa Fe resident Chris Eyre. “An experience that, even through moments of tugging sadness, makes you want to cheer. Well-acted, well-written, with spare, beautiful imagery, Smoke Signals has it nailed.” (San Francisco Chronicle, 1998) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 89 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — BARBIE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. “The zaniness of Barbie, combined with Gerwig’s interest in skewering the patriarchy, sometimes makes the movie a baggy, tonally dissonant viewing experience. But for the most part, she achieves a pleasing balance between the silly and the serious. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 114 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
HAUNTED MANSION
Trailer: youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Based on the Disney theme park attraction. With LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, and Jared Leto. “While the visual effects are surprisingly weak for a film of this scale, the script proves far better than anyone might expect, establishing an emotional foundation for what might otherwise be a gimmick-driven haunted house movie.” (Variety) Fantasy/comedy, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10
2.5 chiles — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
Trailer: youtu.be/eQfMbSe7F2g
Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. “Time does have a way of catching up with you, especially in a movie that appears to be bending over backward — literally at times — to put a bow on a beloved series of films.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 142 minutes, Violet Crown
JULES
Trailer: youtu.be/WYxfoHqTqj4
Milton (Ben Kingsley) lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls “Jules.” Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life — thanks to this unlikely stranger. Sci-fi/comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER
Trailer: youtu.be/6FgUUO9Ztd0
Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo- — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence on board the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew. Horror, rated R, 118 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Violet Crown
MEG 2: THE TRENCH
Trailer: youtu.be/MkXLYE7Ht2E
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators. Action/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3 chiles — MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Trailer: youtu.be/avz06PDqDbM
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. “Like Top Gun: Maverick last year, Dead Reckoning might be just what we need right now: a two-hour-plus session of cinematic self-care, wherein the chases, fights, mayhem, exegetical speeches, and jaw-dropping derring-do knit together to form a comforting weighted blanket of pure escapism and reassurance.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 163 minutes, Violet Crown
OPPENHEIMER
Trailer: youtu.be/uYPbbksJxIg
Christopher Nolan’s biographical feature film about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. With Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh. “Murphy embodies Oppenheimer so naturally that you may start thinking you’re watching documentary footage of the real thing. The film humanizes Oppenheimer. … Murphy’s perfect portrayal leaves us with an image of a brilliant mind put to work to kill a nation, a people and maybe the entire world. There’s a price to pay for that kind of knowledge.” (Robert Nott/The New Mexican) Drama, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
TALK TO ME
Trailer: youtu.be/PGo4wfCejsk
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. “There’s nothing revolutionary about the premise of naive idiots attempting to get closer to death. (See: Flatliners). But it’s the ingenious combination of horror and human connection that makes Talk to Me, well, something to talk about.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM
Trailer: youtu.be/IHvzw4Ibuho
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Barbie for teenage boys. Not only is it just as visually innovative and just as funny, but it has a similar mission: to examine and celebrate the complexity of an experience … through the lens of a pop culture phenomenon.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG, 99 minutes, Dreamcatcher 10, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown ◀
